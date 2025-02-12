Will Dogecoin Maintain Its Spot as Meme King in 3 Years? Expert Predicts Challenger Could Hit 2,250% First

As Dogecoin price rallies on speculation of a potential DOGE ETF, the crypto world is buzzing with excitement. Could this solidify DOGE’s place as the undisputed meme coin king? Or is a new challenger ready to steal the spotlight?

While Dogecoin price fights to maintain its dominance, experts are eyeing DTX Exchange, a rising altcoin with groundbreaking utility and jaw-dropping growth potential. With its presale explosion surpassing $13.7 million, analysts predict DTX could surge by 2,250%. Let’s take a closer look.

Technical Indicators Flash Bullish: Will DOGE Rally to New Highs?

The Dogecoin price increased more than 5% in the previous 24 hours, trading at $0.2665, as investors go long on the meme coin.

The Dogecoin price has risen after Bloomberg ETF experts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas stated in a post on X that the US SEC is 75% likely to approve a spot DOGE ETF this year. They also stated that they anticipate the SEC to accept Grayscale and Bitwise submissions for DOGE ETFs this week.

The Dogecoin price is aiming to turn the $0.2582 resistance level into support. If the leading meme coin closes a 4-hour candle above this level during the next 8 hours, it may have enough momentum to try a challenge at the next technical barrier, $0.2789. However, a rejection of the $0.2582 level or a sharp sell-off could throw off the bullish claim for the Dogecoin price. In this alternate scenario, the Dogecoin price may challenge the support level of $0.2353.

Technical indications on DOGE’s 4-hour chart show that the Dogecoin price may continue to grow in the coming hours. More precisely, both the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) show bullish trends.

Meme Coins vs. Utility Coins: Why DTX May Be the Future of Crypto

While DOGE tries to maintain its relevance in the crypto world, a new viral altcoin is capturing investors’ attention by providing life-changing utility and massive returns potential.

DTX Exchange (DTX) is a new altcoin in the market that is becoming famous for its soon-to-be-launched trading exchange platform. It is introducing the first crypto-native exchange that will give traders access to over 120,000 financial products.

These will cover equities, bonds, currency, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and much more. This unified trading interface concept promises to minimize consumers’ time spent managing several platforms. It is made possible via their layer-1 blockchain powerhouse, VulcanX.

VuclanX is a hybrid blockchain that addresses the limitations of only public and private networks by offering high-quality private and secure blockchain solutions. Its testnet recently went live on the platform giving over 200,000 TPS, being one of the fastest in the industry.

DTX Exchange’s most recent major development is its launch of the Phoenix Wallet. This wallet enables traders to safely store their assets without relying on a centralized platform.

DTX Exchange’s $13.7M Presale: Why Traders Are Rushing In

DTX’s revolutionary offerings coupled with its stellar performance in its ongoing presale have captured traders’ attention all over the world. The presale is currently in its 8th stage, offering each DTX token for only $0.16. The presale has already raised over $13.7 million.

This stellar performance has got the analysts anticipating it to outpace gains that DOGE generated once. Furthermore, the project is believed to have a tier-1 listing in the second quarter of this year. This development is anticipated to give DTX Exchange a major boost, pushing it to the top of the market.

