Why Manufacturing Has Become Ransomware’s Top Target

By Matt Kahle, CEO, Real IT Solutions

West Michigan’s manufacturing sector has long been a driver of regional innovation and economic growth. From automotive suppliers and office furniture makers to medical device manufacturers and precision engineering firms, the region’s industrial base has helped shape one of the most resilient economies in the Midwest. But as factories become increasingly connected through digital systems and automation, they are also becoming one of the most attractive targets for ransomware attackers.

National cybersecurity reports are sounding the alarm: manufacturing has become ransomware’s primary target heading into 2026.

According to recent threat intelligence from Arctic Wolf Labs, the sector now experiences significantly more ransomware incidents than any other industry. IBM’s X-Force Threat Intelligence Index echoes this finding, ranking manufacturing as the most-attacked sector for multiple consecutive years and accounting for nearly 28% of observed cyber incidents in recent data. Additional research from firms such as GuidePoint Security and Sophos shows manufacturing leading ransomware victim counts, with attack volumes rising sharply in recent reporting periods.

Why manufacturing in particular?

Attackers exploit the sector’s unique vulnerabilities: highly interconnected IT and operational technology (OT) environments on factory floors, legacy equipment that can be difficult to patch, and complex supply chains that increase operational risk. But the primary incentive for attackers is downtime.

“Manufacturers have become prime targets because attackers know downtime is incredibly expensive.”

A production disruption can cost manufacturers hundreds of thousands—or even millions—of dollars per hour in lost output, missed contracts, and cascading supply-chain delays. That urgency creates pressure to restore operations quickly, making ransomware an especially profitable attack for cybercriminal groups. Recent cybersecurity research shows median ransom demands now often reaching the high six figures, with some exceeding $5 million.

The threat is not limited to national headlines. West Michigan’s manufacturing sector has appeared in ransomware leak disclosures monitored by cybersecurity researchers in the past year. These disclosures often include claims of stolen corporate data such as internal documents, engineering files, and confidential agreements.

While the accuracy and impact of these disclosures can vary, they illustrate a growing reality: industrial companies across the country—and here in West Michigan—are increasingly in the crosshairs of ransomware groups.

Why this matters for West Michigan

West Michigan remains one of the most manufacturing-intensive regions in the Midwest. Automotive suppliers, office furniture manufacturers, medical device firms, and precision engineering companies collectively support hundreds of thousands of jobs across Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Allegan counties.

Manufacturing also plays an outsized role statewide, accounting for roughly 19–20% of Michigan’s gross state product, one of the highest manufacturing concentrations in the United States.

When a manufacturer experiences a cyberattack that halts operations, the ripple effects extend far beyond a single company. Suppliers, logistics partners, and customers across the region can all feel the impact of production disruptions.

Michigan’s strong industrial base also makes it an attractive target. As IT systems become more tightly integrated with operational technology and industrial control systems, the potential consequences of cyber incidents grow significantly.

From my perspective working with manufacturers across the region, many organizations still rely heavily on perimeter defenses designed for traditional IT threats. Those defenses can stop basic attacks, but modern ransomware groups often rely on more sophisticated techniques, including phishing campaigns that lead to credential theft, exploitation of unpatched remote access tools, and lateral movement through poorly segmented networks.

Practical steps manufacturers can take

Segment IT and OT networks rigorously.

Production systems should be isolated from general business networks using firewalls, VLANs, and zero-trust principles to prevent attackers from moving freely across environments.

Maintain immutable and offline backups.

Ransomware operators frequently attempt to delete or encrypt backups. Air-gapped or immutable backup systems ensure organizations can restore operations without paying attackers.

Enforce multi-factor authentication.

Remote access systems, administrative accounts, and cloud services should require strong authentication. Credential theft remains one of the most common entry points for ransomware attacks.

Prioritize patching and continuous monitoring.

Vulnerabilities in both IT systems and industrial control environments should be addressed quickly. Endpoint detection and response tools can help identify suspicious activity before it spreads.

Develop and test incident response plans.

Cyber incidents affect both technology and operations. Regular tabletop exercises can help organizations reduce downtime and respond more effectively if an attack occurs.

Ransomware is no longer simply an IT problem—it is a business continuity issue that affects operations, finances, and reputation.

By recognizing the threat and investing in stronger cybersecurity practices, West Michigan manufacturers can continue to protect the innovation, productivity, and jobs that define the region’s economy.

Authored By

Matt Kahle is CEO of Real IT Solutions, a Grand Rapids-based managed services provider focused on cybersecurity and IT support for manufacturing and other regional industries.