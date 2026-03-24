Why Instant Payments and Digital Wallets Are Important for the Future of Fintech: An Interview with Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban, Founder & CEO, Paywint

Streamlined digital experiences are driving the fintech industry forward with a growing demand for instant payments and real-time transactions. Industry estimates point to an instant payment transaction volume of 575 billion by 2028. Fast and secure settlements with digital wallet integrations play a foundational role in setting up the financial ecosystem for success.

In this exclusive interview, we spoke to Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban, Founder & CEO of Paywint, about the evolving role of instant payments and digital wallets, and how it shapes the future of fintech.

Q. Please introduce yourself, your background, and your business.

A. I am Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban, Founder & CEO of Paywint and a Forbes Business Council member. My background and journey cover technology, healthcare, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Over the years, I have focused on building scalable financial solutions that offer access to all types of businesses.

At Paywint, my team and I are on the right track to build digital payment solutions that capture the attention of the business world and create value for next-gen instant payment technology. We believe in the implementation of fast and secure transactions to create effective cash flow control, forecasting, and payment reconciliation. It would also help our partners to take care of vendor and supplier partnerships, market inclusivity, and working capital movement.



Q. What inspires you in your business journey? How do you leverage it to meet your organization’s objectives?

A. My biggest inspiration comes from the union of technology and empathy that I have learned from working in multiple domains. For me, technology transforms lives, and empathy touches them. When our audience goes through a sense of financial inclusion, we will get the ability to resolve their issues and provide solutions that scale.

Paywint imbibes these services in the form of customer-oriented values and parameters. All our products aim to serve our users and enhance their ease of payment. We ensure that our customers experience effortless transactions with trust and transparency attached to each transfer.

Q. Which segment of fintech excites you the most now? Do you see your business becoming part of this journey?

A. We are truly excited to see multiple and fragmented US payment rails come under a single platform like ours to facilitate payment support for all users. Paywint is steadily growing in this business model to support the money transaction needs of our consumers.

The governing factor that adds value to payment rail integration is that businesses can use a single portal to manage all their vendor and supplier payment solutions with ease. It opens up the space for them to focus entirely on their business, as the digital wallet’s payment infrastructure will take care of transactional operations.

Q. Do you want to give any advice to startups and innovation solutions in fintech?

A. From what my team and I have achieved, I believe that innovation should cater to addressing the real-world problems and pain points of customers. With a domain like fintech, building trust with your customers is significant. Startups in the domain should also consider compliance norms and regulatory measures in fintech. It will give them a competitive edge and tangible value.

Q. What are your long-term objectives for Paywint?

A. Paywint’s vision is to create a fully visible payment infrastructure that assists businesses in deriving optimum value in terms of monetary operations. We aim to become a global leader in digital payment infrastructure. Our onus is on crafting systems without friction or compliance errors. Most importantly, users have to identify and recognize our brand as a fintech authority and standard bearer.

Q. Are you interested in serving markets beyond the USA? If so, what will be your first step?

A. Yes, indeed. Markets beyond the USA will only drive us to perform better in terms of innovation and impact. As an organization, Paywint’s first step will be the creation of a framework to understand and analyze local payment rails in each country. Partnering with new entities in the fintech domain of these countries is important to us. We will also give priority to fresh integrations in cross-border payments.

Q. As a thought leader in fintech, what do you think are the pillars that will never change in digital wallet solutions?

A. For me, the crucial ones are trust, security, customer experience, visibility, quality, and reliability. With digital wallet integrations and real-time money movement, the core principles should be the same and fundamentally act as a boon to executing technology at its best.

Q. What’s the biggest challenge you are facing in delivering instant payment services? Have you resolved it yet?

A. We understand the role of taking a risk-first approach in delivering instant payments. It means balancing speed and security to work together. This has been a challenge for us to crack. Paywint overcame it with robust payment infrastructure, AI-driven risk monitoring and fraud prevention, and safe transaction monitoring resources.

Another significant challenge is managing my other projects, like GasDeck and FiChecks, simultaneously with Paywint. This was resolved with streamlined alignment in the operations of those projects with a proven and dedicated team structure.

Q. Can you predict some trends that will redefine fintech in the next 5 years?

A. From my viewpoint, AI will assist in financial decision-making processes. Instant payments in cross-border transactions and ACH services will rise rapidly. The influence of decentralized finance on traditional systems will be stronger. Digital wallets will redefine themselves to provide all sorts of payment-related services. The interaction of businesses with their money will go through new narratives that leverage the best of fintech parameters.

About Paywint

Paywint is the digital wallet built for businesses. We help you collect, hold, pay, and settle funds instantly. From one wallet, you can access instant ACH, same-day ACH, RTP, wire, instant virtual bank accounts, virtual and physical cards, cross-border payments, and a crypto wallet.