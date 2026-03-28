Why Durable Design Still Matters in an Age of Planned Obsolescence

A few weeks ago, I opened a drawer in my office that I jokingly call the tech graveyard. Inside was the familiar collection of modern leftovers: a phone with a fading battery, wireless earbuds that barely hold a charge, a cable for a smartwatch I no longer use, and a few accessories that became obsolete long before they actually broke.

None of it was especially old. That was the part that stayed with me.

The drawer felt less like a pile of failed products and more like a record of how product culture now works. We replace things quickly, often before their physical life is over. Sometimes that is because the product is poorly made. More often, it is because continued ownership becomes inconvenient. A battery is difficult to replace. A repair costs too much. A software update slows everything down. A connector standard changes. The object survives, but keeping it no longer feels sensible.

Planned Obsolescence Became a Habit

That pattern has become so common that many people barely notice it. We have been trained to expect products to age badly and to treat short ownership cycles as normal. Planned obsolescence is often discussed as a business strategy, and of course it is one. But its deeper effect is cultural. It changes what people expect from the things they buy. It teaches them not to get too attached. It teaches them that replacement is ordinary and that long-term usefulness is somehow old-fashioned.

That is a strange lesson for an industry that still likes to describe itself as innovative. Innovation should not only mean new features, faster launches, or constant iteration. It should also mean designing objects that remain trustworthy over time.

A Mechanical Object That Still Makes Sense

I was thinking about this recently after spending time with a vintage Thorens mechanical lighter that came to me through a family friend. What struck me was not nostalgia. It was coherence. The object made sense immediately. It had weight in the hand. The materials felt serious. The mechanism was direct and visible. It did not depend on battery health, firmware, a charging routine, or some fragile accessory ecosystem. It simply did the job it was built to do.

That experience did not make me anti-technology. Modern technology has improved life in real ways. It is faster, more connected, and often genuinely useful. But the Thorens lighter sharpened a question that consumer culture avoids more often than it should: when did durability stop being treated as progress?

Part of what makes durable mechanical objects so compelling is that they do not hide their logic. You can usually tell what they are doing and why they are doing it. The Thorens Single-Claw design is a good example. Open the lid and the mechanism engages the flint wheel in a compact, visible sequence. The action is clean and easy to understand. You are not separated from the function; you can actually see the process happen.

Why Tactility Still Matters

That sounds like a small thing. It is not. Many modern products are built around abstraction. The interface becomes the product while the real workings are sealed away, simplified, or made inaccessible. In some categories that is unavoidable. Digital systems are complex. But something important is lost when every tool becomes a black box. People trust things differently when they can understand how they work.

That is one reason tactile design still matters. Not because tactility is nostalgic, but because it communicates something real. The sound of a part engaging, the resistance of a mechanism, the confidence of a clean action — these are not decorative details. They are signals. They tell the user that the object is doing exactly what it was designed to do. Many products today try to imitate that certainty through haptics, sound effects, or animations. Sometimes it works. Often it feels thin. Real mechanical feedback lands differently.

Durability Is Also a Sustainability Question

This matters for another reason too: sustainability. The technology industry talks about sustainability all the time, usually through packaging, recycled materials, carbon targets, or polished corporate language. Some of that matters. But a harder question sits underneath all of it: how often does the product need to be replaced?

A product that can be cleaned, maintained, repaired, and kept in use for decades operates on a very different logic from one designed around short ownership cycles. That is true whether the object is a lighter, a watch, a camera, or a household tool. Longevity is not the only measure of good design, but it remains one of the clearest signs that a maker respects both the object and the person who buys it.

And that respect is not abstract. It belongs to the buyer. When companies build around short-term turnover, they may gain sales, but they also train customers to become suspicious. People notice when products feel engineered for churn. They may not use that phrase, but they feel it. Over time, that pattern weakens trust. Durability offers a different proposition. It suggests confidence. It suggests restraint. It suggests that the maker is willing to compete on build quality, not just novelty.

Why Products That Last Still Matter

This is part of why heritage mechanical products still carry such strong cultural weight. They are not admired only because they are old or collectible. They matter because they reflect a design assumption that now feels rarer than it should: that materials matter, that mechanisms matter, and that keeping an object useful over time is still a worthwhile goal.

Thorens is interesting in that context for exactly this reason. Its appeal is not just visual. It lies in a discipline of design that values visible mechanics, lasting materials, and long-term ownership over disposable novelty. For readers interested in how that philosophy survives beyond vintage pieces, Thorens mechanical lighter craftsmanship today is genuinely worth exploring more closely. Not because it promises an escape from modern life, but because it shows what happens when a product is designed to stay relevant through build quality rather than constant reinvention.

We live in a culture that often mistakes acceleration for improvement. Faster release cycles look like progress. Constant iteration looks like ambition. But not every change deserves admiration, and not every old idea deserves dismissal.

Durable design still matters because it respects both the object and the person using it. It assumes that ownership can last. It assumes that usefulness should outlive the launch campaign. And in a throwaway age, that assumption feels almost radical. It should not.