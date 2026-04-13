Why 96% of Your Business May Be Destroying Value Right Now, And How to Find Out

Most business leaders believe their profitability problems come from outside: competition, pricing pressure, market conditions, inflation. After leading turnarounds at Berkshire Hathaway, Illinois Tool Works, and Whirlpool, generating over $3 billion in shareholder value across five major transformations, I can tell you the real problem is almost always internal, invisible, and hiding in plain sight inside your own financial data.

Specifically, it’s hiding in the gap between what your accounting system reports and what’s actually happening in your business.

The Comfortable Lie Most P&Ls Tell

Traditional cost accounting was built for a world where companies made one product in large volumes. It allocates overhead costs proportionally across revenue or units, a methodology that made sense in 1950s manufacturing and quietly destroys insight in modern multi-product, multi-customer businesses.

Here’s the consequence: When a low-volume, high-complexity product transaction shows a 30% gross margin, your accounting system calls it profitable. Your finance team signs off. Your sales team books the win.

What the accounting system doesn’t show you: the actual setup costs for that SKU, the engineering support hours, the inventory carrying cost for slow-moving components, the warranty claims, the logistics complexity, the management attention consumed coordinating that order.

When you allocate those true activity costs to the transaction, that 30% gross margin product often becomes an 18% true margin product, below overhead, destroying value with every unit shipped.

I watched this kill a refrigeration division I was brought in to rescue. They were posting positive gross margins on 95% of their portfolio and losing $175 million annually. The two facts were both true simultaneously. Their accounting system made it possible.

The Framework That Surfaces the Truth

The solution is a two-dimensional profitability matrix that analyzes customer-product combinations, not customers, not products separately, but the specific intersection of which customer is buying which product, and what that transaction truly costs to fulfill.

This is the 80-20 matrix of profitability framework I’ve deployed across every transformation I’ve led, and it consistently reveals concentration patterns that standard reporting completely obscures.

The matrix produces four quadrants:

Quadrant 1: Profit Engine Your top 20% of customers buying your top 20% of products. In the refrigeration turnaround, this represented just 4% of all combinations but generated 140% of total profit. These combinations had better margins, lower service costs, faster cycle times, and higher customer satisfaction than the company average. This is where you concentrate resources, assign top talent, and build competitive moats.

Quadrant 2: Scale Opportunity Smaller customers buying your best products. The opportunity is real but conditional, you must serve them efficiently or the economics collapse. Self-service infrastructure, standardized product configurations, and volume-based pricing tiers are the tools here. The failure mode is providing Q1-level service at Q2 economics.

Quadrant 3: Strategic Trap Your best customers buying products you can’t deliver profitably. This is the quadrant that generates the most organizational resistance because the customer relationships feel valuable. The economics are not. Options are transparent repricing reflecting true costs, product substitution to profitable alternatives, or clean relationship exit.

Quadrant 4: Value Destroyers The bottom 80% of customers buying the bottom 80% of products. In the refrigeration division, this was 55% of combinations consuming 67% of profit generated by Q1. Every single one had a narrative justification internally: “strategic relationship,” “might grow into Q1,” “we need the volume.” The correct response is immediate pricing action, 30-60% increases, with no exceptions and no negotiations.

What happens when you implement Q4 price increases surprises most leaders: 60-70% of those customers accept the new pricing. They were being underserved at unsustainable prices and they knew it. The 15-20% who leave were destroying value with every transaction. You don’t mourn them.

The Recursive Insight That Changes Resource Allocation

Standard Pareto analysis identifies the top 20% and stops. That’s insufficient.

Within the top 20% of combinations, the 80/20 distribution recurses. The top 20% of the top 20%, 4% of total combinations, concentrates value exponentially. In the refrigeration case, 15 specific customer-product combinations out of nearly 2,000 total generated over half the company’s total profit.

When you find that 4%, resource allocation becomes mathematically clear: 60% of total resources, your best engineers, your most experienced account managers, your innovation investment, belongs concentrated there. The next tier gets 30% with standardized delivery. Everything else gets 10% maximum, mostly through automation and self-service.

Most organizations operate with the inverse: Democratic resource allocation where the squeakiest wheel, the highest-maintenance Q4 customer, or the most vocal internal stakeholder captures the most time. The matrix makes that pattern visible and gives you the data to change it.

The Three-Wave Implementation

Knowing the quadrant structure is the diagnosis. Implementation happens in three sequential waves:

Wave 1 (Days 1-30): Q4 emergency action. Price increases on the bottom tier, resources redirected to Q1, early wins that fund the transformation’s credibility.

Wave 2 (Days 31-90): Q3 restructuring. Personal meetings with major accounts, transparent economics conversations, repricing or substitution or exit.

Wave 3 (Days 91-180): Q1 excellence concentration. Best talent assigned exclusively to the vital few combinations, innovation investment focused on those customer needs, competitive moats built around what actually generates value.

The sequencing matters. Organizations that attack Q1 excellence before stopping Q4 bleeding find the Q4 hemorrhage offsets every Q1 gain. Stop the bleeding first. Then build the fortress.

What the Results Look Like

The refrigeration division I described above implemented this framework across 36 months. The headline numbers: revenue intentionally declined 30%, and operating profit moved from -$175 million to +$48 million. Engineering costs dropped 41%. Customer satisfaction in the top-tier combinations reached 9.3 out of 10. Market share in target segments grew from 24% to 43%.

The transformation didn’t require new products, new technology, or new markets. It required an honest map of where value actually lived, and the operational courage to concentrate everything there.

The 2:47 a.m. spreadsheet that started this took six hours to build. In most businesses, it’s the highest-ROI six hours available to the leadership team. The data exists. The analysis is buildable with what you have. The question is whether you want to see what it shows.

Most leaders don’t. Those are the ones who keep working harder for worse results, unable to explain why their improvement initiatives keep stalling.

The ones who build the matrix understand exactly why. And they know exactly what to do about it.

Todd Hagopian is the author of Stagnation Assassin: The Anti-Consultant Manifesto (Koehler Books, July 2026) and the Stagnation Assassin Show podcast. His turnaround work spans Berkshire Hathaway, Illinois Tool Works, Whirlpool, and multiple independent ventures, generating over $3 billion in combined shareholder value. Connect with Todd at toddhagopian.com.