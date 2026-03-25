In the world of luxury watches, there’s one truth that keeps coming back, no matter how trends shift or prices swing: trust is worth more than any list price. It matters when you buy your first serious watch, and it matters even more when you step into the pre-owned market, where a mistake isn’t just expensive, it’s emotional too. Doubt, second-guessing, that lingering feeling you didn’t fully understand what you were buying.

This is exactly the space where Roberto Verde has built his reputation. He is the founder and public face of Goldfingers Orologi, a Verona-based business that has grown into a recognizable name for people looking for luxury watches with a clear promise: customer protection and real guidance come before the race to the cheapest price.

From passion to profession, without shortcuts

Verde’s story isn’t the story of someone who entered the industry because it was fashionable. It’s the story of a long-term path, built through hands-on work. In interviews and media content about entrepreneurship and high-end watchmaking, Roberto Verde is introduced as originally from Sicily and someone who made a decisive choice: in 2011, he fully committed to the world of luxury watches and never looked back.

That matters because it says something about mindset. Not opportunism, but ambition to become a reference point. And in luxury, being a reference point means one very practical thing: being reliable when the numbers start to feel serious.

Verona, Goldfingers, and the idea of a “destination” showroom

Goldfingers was founded in 2007 and positioned in Verona as a trusted name in high-end watch sales, with a clear identity shaped by years of work in the field.

But what really stands out is not only “where” it is, but “how” it works. Goldfingers feels like a destination, not just a storefront. This also comes through in podcast and editorial references: the showroom experience is treated as part of the product, because in this market you’re not just buying an object, you’re buying peace of mind.

And peace of mind in pre-owned watches is built through process: what you’re buying, in what condition, with what kind of protection.

Trust before price: the message that made him recognizable

There’s a line closely associated with Roberto Verde that captures his positioning. A luxury watch may be an investment, but it is not a financial product. It’s a distinction that may sound small, but in today’s market it’s almost a statement.

In a media segment distributed by askanews and republished across outlets and video platforms, Verde is presented as working in the high-end watch sector since 2011, with a focus on buying and selling luxury pre-owned watches.

This approach changes the entire conversation. It shifts attention away from speculation and toward informed collecting. It means the “right price” is not simply the lowest number, but the one that makes sense given the watch’s real value, condition, completeness, and protections.

In other words: price isn’t the beginning of the story, it’s the conclusion.

The method: real consulting, not just a buzzword

The industry is full of people talking about “consulting.” What makes the difference is when consulting becomes a repeatable method.

One of the clearest examples at Goldfingers is the Watch Call, a video consultation (via WhatsApp) designed to start evaluations and negotiations even from a distance. The idea is simple: see the watch, ask questions, clarify details, and move forward without losing the human element. If you can’t be in Verona, the conversation doesn’t shrink down to a quick message or a couple of photos. It’s turned into a guided experience.

In real market terms, this matters more than it seems. Distance always increases perceived risk. And when perceived risk rises, trust becomes the real product.

“Tell me your budget”: making consulting accessible

Another factor that made Roberto Verde recognizable beyond hardcore enthusiasts is his ability to simplify a complex world without cheapening it. The “Tell me your budget” format, covered by Italian media, works precisely because it starts from reality: budget first, then coherent options. It reduces impulse buying and pulls decisions back toward smarter criteria.

It’s clever because it flips the usual luxury script. Often, people start from desire and then try to force the numbers to fit. Here it works in reverse: start from the numbers and build a desire that’s sustainable, coherent, and defensible.

It also educates newcomers, helping them understand what really separates a “trendy” watch from the right watch.

Financing: structured purchasing, without stress

There’s also a practical detail that has become increasingly relevant in luxury: the option to buy with financing. Goldfingers has a dedicated section for financing, indicating the ability to purchase in installments through Findomestic, with a specific request process.

In serious collecting circles, financing doesn’t automatically mean “buying beyond your means.” Often, it means planning. Managing liquidity. Making an important purchase without draining everything at once. It’s a service that, aligned with the “trust before price” mindset, gives structure to desire and makes it more manageable.

And over time, that builds reputation. Because when a business offers clear tools, clear processes, and clear options, it behaves like an advisor, not an improviser.

Why he is seen today as a reference point

Put all the pieces together and Roberto Verde’s profile is clear: a luxury watch entrepreneur with a consultative approach, a strong physical base in Verona, a model that combines showroom experience with structured remote consulting, and communication that brings order to a market that can be noisy and confusing.

At the end of the day, when you buy an important watch, you’re not only looking for an object. You’re looking for a sense of security, control, and a decision you can stand behind. That’s where authority is built. And the promise behind the name Roberto Verde is exactly this: making high-end watch buying more understandable, more verifiable, and more human.

Quick Facts: Roberto Verde at a Glance