If you are searching for where to buy the best cheap mattress in Australia, choosing the right brand matters for comfort, durability, and value. In this guide on where to buy the best cheap mattress in Australia, we highlight reliable brands with great features and benefits, with Factory Buys ranked as number 1 for affordable mattress shopping.

A good mattress plays a vital role in sleep quality and daily comfort. Many Australian retailers now provide budget-friendly mattresses made with supportive materials, modern construction, and convenient delivery options. Below are five trusted brands offering cheap mattresses in Australia, each known for strong features and customer-focused benefits.

Factory Buys is widely recognised as a trusted destination for Australians seeking affordable mattresses that deliver dependable comfort and quality. As an Australian-owned and operated brand, it focuses on providing value-driven products through a direct-to-customer model, keeping prices accessible while maintaining strong construction standards and fast delivery nationwide.

Key Features and Benefits

Wide range of affordable mattresses including memory foam, latex, pocket spring, and hybrid options

Designed to provide proper body support, breathability, and long-term durability

Multiple firmness levels available, including plush, medium-firm, and firm to suit different sleeping preferences

Mattress-in-a-box options for easy transport and simple setup at home

High-density foam layers that contour to the body and relieve pressure points

Durable spring and hybrid cores engineered to maintain consistent support over time

Breathable fabrics that enhance airflow for a cooler, more comfortable night’s sleep

Fast delivery across Australia with convenient online ordering

Buy Now, Pay Later options for flexible purchasing

Factory Buys has built a strong reputation for customer satisfaction, with a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot based on over 5,800 verified reviews, where it is rated as “Excellent.” It is also recognised as a Top Online Retailer on ProductReview.com.au, reflecting consistent positive feedback from Australian customers.

In May, Factory Buys proudly celebrates 10 years of delivering affordable quality to households across Australia. The brand also offers customer support seven days a week, ensuring a smooth and reliable shopping experience from purchase through to delivery.

With a focus on affordable quality delivered fast, Factory Buys provides practical sleep solutions without the high retail markups. Its range covers all standard Australian mattress sizes, making it easy for customers to find the right fit for any bedroom setup.

Another key advantage is the convenience of online mattress shopping combined with smart packaging. Many mattresses are vacuum-packed for easy handling and expand quickly once unpacked, allowing for immediate use with minimal effort.

Overall, Factory Buys combines comfort, value, speed, and reliability making it a compelling choice for mattress buyers across Australia.

2. Amazon Australia

Amazon Australia is a leading online retailer providing a wide range of mattresses from multiple brands, offering convenience, competitive pricing, and customer-focused services.

Key Features and Benefits

Extensive selection of mattress types, including memory foam, hybrid, innerspring, and latex options.

Multiple price points, making it suitable for budget-conscious and premium buyers alike.

Convenient online shopping with home delivery across Australia.

Customer reviews and ratings available to help shoppers make informed decisions.

Easy returns and refund policies for peace of mind.

Frequent deals, discounts, and promotional offers on popular mattress brands.

Prime delivery options for faster shipping.

Amazon Australia is an excellent choice for buyers looking for variety, competitive prices, and the convenience of online shopping, making it easier to find a mattress that matches their comfort preferences and budget.

3. Bedshed

Bedshed is one of Australia’s largest bedding and bedroom furniture retailers, offering a broad range of mattress brands and sleep products.

Key Features and Benefits

Extensive range of mattresses from leading brands and collections.

Large selection of bedroom furniture and sleep accessories available in one place.

Next-day delivery available on selected products for faster setup.

Well-established retailer with strong customer service and retail experience.

Convenient in-store shopping environment with expert guidance available.

Bedshed provides a complete bedroom shopping experience where customers can find mattresses alongside bed bases, furniture, and sleep accessories. This makes it easy to upgrade the entire bedroom while choosing a comfortable mattress at an affordable price.

Bedshed also offers the advantage of competitive pricing and frequent promotional deals, making it easier for customers to find quality mattresses at more affordable price points. With a mix of budget-friendly and premium options available, shoppers can compare different styles and materials in-store to find the best fit for their needs. This combination of value, variety, and hands-on shopping experience makes Bedshed a practical choice for those looking to balance comfort, quality, and cost in one location.

4. Sleepy’s

Sleepy’s is a respected mattress retailer in Australia known for offering a wide selection of sleep products and mattresses designed to improve sleep comfort and health.

Key Features and Benefits

Range of mattresses tested and endorsed by the Australian Chiropractors Association.

Australian-made mattresses designed with quality materials.

Comfort exchange programs that help customers find the ideal mattress feel.

Advanced mattress materials including gel infused foam, memory foam, and breathable fabrics.

Zoned support systems designed to support the neck, shoulders, and hips.

Wide range of firmness levels such as plush, medium, firm, and extra firm.

Stores located across multiple Australian states for convenient access.

Sleepy’s make it easy for shoppers to explore mattresses that combine comfort technologies with professional sleep support. Their mattresses include breathable materials and cooling features that contribute to a more comfortable sleep experience.

Sleepy’s also stands out for its focus on sleep health and ergonomic design, ensuring that each mattress supports proper spinal alignment throughout the night. This is particularly beneficial for individuals who experience back or joint discomfort, as the zoned support and high-quality materials help distribute body weight evenly. By combining comfort layers with supportive cores, Sleepy’s mattresses are designed to reduce pressure points and improve overall sleep posture.

In addition, the in-store experience at Sleepy’s allows customers to test different mattress types before making a purchase. Knowledgeable staff are available to guide shoppers through various options based on sleeping position, firmness preference, and budget. This personalized approach, along with their range of modern mattress technologies, makes Sleepy’s a reliable choice for those seeking both affordability and comfort in their mattress purchase.

5. Forty Winks

Forty Winks is a well-known Australian bedding retail network, offering a wide range of mattresses designed for comfort, durability, and affordability. The store combines trusted brands with expert guidance to help customers find the right sleep solution.

Key Features and Benefits

Wide selection of mattresses including memory foam, pocket spring, and hybrid designs.

Access to leading Australian and international mattress brands.

In-store testing available to compare comfort levels and support.

SleepFit technology to help match customers with the ideal mattress.

Flexible payment options and regular promotional offers.

Delivery services available for convenient setup at home.

Knowledgeable staff providing personalised recommendations based on sleep needs.

Forty Winks offers a strong combination of variety, expert advice, and competitive pricing, making it a reliable choice for those searching for affordable mattresses in Australia. The ability to test mattresses in-store helps customers make confident decisions based on comfort and support preferences.

They also focus on helping customers improve sleep quality through tailored recommendations and modern mattress technologies. With access to different materials, firmness levels, and price ranges, shoppers can easily find a mattress that fits both their comfort requirements and budget.

Overall, Forty Winks is a practical option for buyers who prefer an in-store shopping experience combined with trusted brands and professional guidance.

Final Thoughts

If you’re wondering where to buy the best cheap mattress in Australia, it’s worth focusing on brands that balance affordability with supportive materials, reliable construction, and convenient purchasing options. The retailers listed above offer a wide range of mattresses to suit different sleep preferences and budgets.

Factory Buys stands out as the number one option due to its broad selection of affordable mattresses, supportive materials, and easy online ordering process. With features such as multiple firmness levels, mattress-in-a-box convenience, and nationwide delivery, it remains a strong choice for Australians seeking quality sleep without spending excessively.

Amazon Australia, Bedshed, Sleepy’s and Forty Winks also provide excellent benefits including guarantees, advanced materials, and convenient purchasing methods. Together, these brands represent some of the best places to find affordable mattresses across Australia.

Choosing a mattress from one of these trusted brands can help create a comfortable sleep environment while staying within budget, making it easier to enjoy better rest every night.

When comparing cheap mattresses in Australia, it is also important to consider factors such as warranty coverage, trial periods, and return policies. These features provide added reassurance, especially when purchasing a mattress online without testing it in person. Many affordable brands now offer risk-free trials, allowing customers to experience the mattress at home and ensure it meets their comfort expectations before committing long-term.

Another key aspect to look for is mattress material and construction. Even budget-friendly mattresses can include high-quality components such as memory foam layers, pocket springs, or hybrid designs that enhance comfort and support. Paying attention to features like edge support, motion isolation, and breathability can help ensure you are getting the best value for your investment while improving overall sleep quality.

Online shopping continues to play a major role in the mattress industry, making it easier than ever to find cheap mattresses across Australia. With detailed product descriptions, customer reviews, and fast delivery services, buyers can compare multiple options quickly and make informed decisions from the comfort of their home. Mattress-in-a-box solutions further simplify the process by offering easy transportation and hassle-free setup.

Ultimately, finding the best cheap mattress in Australia comes down to balancing price, comfort, and durability. By choosing a trusted retailer and focusing on essential features that support your sleep needs, you can secure a mattress that delivers long-term value. Investing in the right mattress not only improves sleep quality but also contributes to better overall health and daily well-being.