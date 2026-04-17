What Happens When Both Drivers Share Fault?

Not every car accident has a single, clearly responsible party. In many collisions, the actions of both drivers contribute to the crash in some measurable way. One driver may have been speeding while the other failed to signal before changing lanes. Or, one may have run a yellow light while the other was following too closely. When fault is divided, the legal and financial consequences change for both parties.

California addresses these situations through its pure comparative negligence system, a legal framework that allows fault to be distributed among all parties involved in an accident. Anyone pursuing a claim after a shared-fault collision must understand how this system works. A Los Angeles car accident attorney can analyze the evidence, challenge unfair fault allocations, and ensure that the victim’s share of responsibility is not inflated by insurers seeking to minimize their payouts.

How California’s Comparative Negligence System Works

Under California’s pure comparative negligence doctrine, an injured party can recover damages even if they were partially at fault for the accident. The victim’s total compensation is simply reduced by their percentage of responsibility.

For example, if a driver sustains $200,000 in damages but is found to be 40% at fault for the collision, their recoverable amount is reduced to $120,000. California does not impose any threshold that bars recovery entirely once a plaintiff’s fault reaches 50% or 51%. A driver who is 90% at fault can still, in theory, recover 10% of their damages from the other party.

This framework ensures that liability is proportional to each party’s actual contribution to the accident. However, it also makes the precise allocation of fault a heavily contested element of nearly every shared-fault claim.

How Fault Percentages Are Determined

Fault allocation requires a thorough review of the evidence surrounding the collision, including the traffic collision report, witness testimony, photographs and video footage, vehicle damage patterns, and, in some cases, accident reconstruction analysis.

When a driver breaches a specific statute, such as California Vehicle Code § 22350 governing safe speed or § 21453 governing red light compliance, the violation can serve as presumptive evidence of negligence under the doctrine of negligence per se. If both drivers violated traffic laws, the relative severity of each violation and its contribution to the collision factor into the final fault allocation.

In cases that proceed to trial, the jury is responsible for assigning a specific percentage of fault to each party based on the evidence presented. In insurance negotiations, adjusters make their own fault determinations, which are often less favorable to the claimant and can be challenged with supporting evidence.

Insurance Company Tactics in Shared-Fault Cases

Adjusters representing the at-fault driver’s insurer have a direct financial incentive to attribute as much blame as possible to the victim. Even a modest increase in the victim’s fault percentage can translate to a significant reduction in the amount the insurer must pay.

Common tactics include highlighting minor traffic violations committed by the victim, questioning the victim’s speed or reaction time, or using vague language from the victim’s own recorded statements to suggest greater culpability. In some cases, adjusters attempt to characterize lawful driving behavior, such as maintaining a legal speed or proceeding through a green light, as contributory negligence by arguing that the victim should have anticipated the other driver’s misconduct.

An attorney protects victims by managing all communications, presenting independent evidence of the other driver’s primary responsibility, and working with experts who can provide objective analysis of how the accident occurred.

Why Fault Allocation Matters for Long-Term Recovery

The percentage of fault assigned in a shared-fault case determines the total amount of compensation available to cover ongoing medical treatment, future lost income, and non-economic losses. A fault allocation that is even slightly skewed against the victim can result in a recovery that falls thousands of dollars short of what is needed to address long-term needs.

This is why it is critical to challenge fault determinations early in the claims. Dashcam footage, witness statements, surveillance recordings, and all physical evidence from the scene provide the foundation for an accurate and fair allocation of responsibility.

Conclusion

California’s comparative negligence system ensures that each party bears financial responsibility in proportion to their contribution to the collision. However, the process of determining fault percentages is inherently adversarial, with insurers working to shift blame toward the victim at every opportunity. Drivers involved in shared-fault accidents who preserve evidence and secure legal guidance early are best positioned to ensure that liability is assigned fairly and that their compensation reflects the true extent of their losses.