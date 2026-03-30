WEEX Referral Code 3AND: Features and Benefit Updates for 2026

The WEEX referral code 3AND unlocks an exclusive welcome package worth up to 30,000 USDT and up to 50% discount on trading fees — one of the most generous new-user offers in the market today. Whether you are a beginner stepping into crypto for the first time or an experienced trader seeking lower fees and better rewards, using referral code 3AND during sign-up gives you an immediate, measurable edge. In this guide, we break down every benefit, step-by-step instructions, comparisons with competitors, and pro tips to help you maximize every dollar you trade on WEEX in 2026.

What Is the WEEX Referral Code?

The WEEX referral code is a unique promotional code that new users enter during account registration to unlock exclusive bonuses, fee discounts, and reward programs not available to standard sign-ups. Think of it as a VIP key — without it, you get a basic account; with it, you get premium benefits from day one. The code 3AND is currently one of the most active and highest-value referral codes on the platform, granting access to a bonus pool of up to 30,000 USDT and a 50% reduction in trading fees. Anyone from eligible countries can use the WEEX referral code at no cost — it is simply entered in the referral field during registration. Using a referral code is not just smart; skipping it is a missed opportunity that cannot be recovered after your account is created.

How to Use the WEEX Referral Code – Step-by-Step Guide

Using the WEEX referral code is quick and straightforward, even for first-time crypto users. The entire process takes under ten minutes and immediately activates your new-user rewards. Follow these three steps carefully to ensure you do not miss any part of your bonus.

Step 1: Sign Up and Enter the WEEX Referral Code

Visit the official WEEX website or download the WEEX mobile app. Click “Register” and fill in your email address or phone number and create a secure password. In the registration form, look for the “Referral Code” or “Invitation Code” field and type in 3AND. This step is critical — the code must be entered before you complete the sign-up. Once submitted, your account is automatically linked to the referral reward program.

Step 2: Verify Your Account to Unlock WEEX Referral Benefits

After registration, WEEX will prompt you to verify your identity. This typically includes confirming your email or phone number and completing a basic KYC (Know Your Customer) verification by uploading a government-issued ID. Verification unlocks the full scope of your referral benefits, including trading fee discounts and bonus eligibility. Accounts that skip verification remain limited and cannot access the full reward tier.

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus and Rewards from WEEX Referral Code

Once verified, head to the “Rewards Center” or “Bonus Hub” in your WEEX dashboard. Your welcome bonuses — which may include USDT vouchers, token rewards, and fee rebate coupons — will be visible and ready to activate. Some rewards are distributed automatically upon your first deposit or first trade, while others require manual claiming. Be sure to read the individual terms for each reward to avoid letting them expire unclaimed.

Benefits of Using the WEEX Referral Code in 2026

The WEEX referral code delivers a multi-layered reward structure that goes well beyond a simple one-time bonus. From reduced costs to token rewards and exclusive events, here is a full breakdown of what you receive when you sign up with code 3AND.

Welcome Bonus for New Users

New users who register with the WEEX referral code are eligible for a welcome bonus of up to 30,000 USDT. This bonus is distributed across multiple reward tiers that are triggered by actions like your first deposit, first spot trade, and first futures trade. The more you explore the platform early on, the more bonus tiers you unlock. These funds can be used to offset trading losses, reduce margin requirements, or simply boost your initial trading capital.

Reduced Trading Fees via WEEX Referral Code

One of the standout benefits of using the WEEX referral code is the up to 50% discount on trading fees. For active traders, this compounds into significant savings over time. Lower fees mean your strategies become more profitable, your breakeven points improve, and you keep more of what you earn. This fee discount applies to both spot and futures markets, making it valuable for all types of traders.

Exclusive Promotions and Rewards

Beyond the welcome bonus and fee discounts, WEEX regularly runs exclusive promotions tied to referral activity — including seasonal trading competitions, airdrop campaigns, staking reward boosts, and limited-time cashback events. Users who signed up via referral code gain priority access or enhanced reward rates in these programs, giving them a consistent long-term advantage over users who joined without a code.

WEEX Referral Code vs. Other Crypto Referral Codes

How does the WEEX referral code stack up against rival platforms? While exchanges like Binance, Bybit, and OKX also offer referral programs, WEEX’s current 2026 offering stands out in several important ways.

Bonus Comparison with Competitors

Exchange Max Welcome Bonus Fee Discount WEEX (code: 3AND) Up to 30,000 USDT Up to 50% Binance Up to 600 USDT Up to 20% Bybit Up to 30,000 USDT Up to 50% OKX Up to 10,000 USDT Up to 50%

While Bybit matches WEEX’s headline bonus number, WEEX’s fee discount of up to 50% is notably higher, making it the better choice for frequent traders who prioritize reduced transaction costs.

Trading Fee Advantage of WEEX Referral Code

Trading fees are the silent drain on every trader’s portfolio. At upto 50% reduced fees, a WEEX user trading 100,000 USDT per month saves significantly more than a comparable user on platforms offering only 20–30% discounts. Over a full year, the compounding effect of lower fees can outweigh the value of an upfront welcome bonus — making the WEEX referral code a strategically superior long-term choice.

Tips to Maximize Rewards with WEEX Referral Code

Signing up with the referral code is just the first step. Here’s how to squeeze every bit of value out of your WEEX referral benefits.

Combine WEEX Referral with Promotions

WEEX frequently runs deposit match campaigns, zero-fee trading windows, and futures trading contests. Stack these events on top of your referral bonus to multiply your reward exposure. For example, depositing during a double-bonus deposit event while your welcome bonus is still active can significantly amplify your total USDT reward.

Regularly Check Updates and New Features

WEEX updates its reward calendar frequently. Log in weekly to check the Promotions tab for new campaigns, upcoming token airdrops, staking programs with boosted APY, and referral leaderboard competitions. Users who stay engaged are consistently rewarded more than passive account holders.

Countries Eligible for WEEX Referral Code

The WEEX referral code is available in a broad range of countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. WEEX serves users in Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey, Brazil, UAE, and many more regions. However, due to regulatory requirements, residents of the United States, Canada, and certain sanctioned countries are currently restricted from accessing WEEX services. Always verify your country’s eligibility on WEEX’s official website before registering.

Common Mistakes to Avoid with WEEX Referral Code

Even well-intentioned users sometimes lose out on their bonuses due to avoidable errors. Here are the most common mistakes:

Forgetting to enter the code during registration — once you complete sign-up without a code, it cannot be added retroactively. Always enter 3AND before finishing the registration form.

Skipping KYC verification — unverified accounts cannot access the full bonus tier. Complete KYC promptly after signing up.

Ignoring bonus expiry dates — most welcome bonuses have a 7 to 30-day activation window. Check each reward’s deadline in your Rewards Center.

Not making a qualifying trade — some bonus tiers require a minimum deposit or first trade within a set time period. Read the full terms for each reward.

WEEX Exchange Overview

WEEX is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) launched in 2018, offering both futures and spot trading with leverage up to 400x. The platform supports over 1,700 trading pairs and provides advanced copy trading for high-performance strategies. Renowned for its security, WEEX includes a 1,000 USDT user protection fund, competitive low-fee structures, and an intuitive interface designed for traders of all experience levels.

Features of WEEX Exchange

WEEX offers a comprehensive trading ecosystem designed to serve all types of traders. Key platform features include spot trading with deep liquidity, USDT-M and COIN-M perpetual futures with up to 100x leverage, a token launchpad for early-stage project access, flexible and fixed staking products for passive income, and copy trading tools that allow beginners to mirror the strategies of top-performing traders. The mobile app delivers near full-desktop functionality, ensuring you can manage positions and capture opportunities anywhere, anytime.

Key Features of WEEX Exchange:

Advanced Futures Trading: Trade with up to 400x leverage on more than 600 pairs, enjoy low maker/taker fees, and utilize smart take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) tools for precise risk management.

Copy Trading System: Automatically replicate strategies from top-performing Elite Traders in real-time, with full transparency on performance and profit-sharing models.

Extensive Market Access (Spot & Derivatives): Access over 1,700 cryptocurrencies with high liquidity, ultra-fast execution at 20,000 TPS, and low-fee spot trading.

Security & Transparency: Most user assets are stored in cold wallets, regular third-party audits are conducted, and Proof-of-Reserves is publicly available.

User Protection Fund: A 1,000 USDT fund is in place to safeguard users against potential security threats.

User-Friendly Interface & Tools: Intuitive app and desktop platforms powered by TradingView, featuring 100+ technical indicators for advanced charting.

Convenient Fiat On-Ramps: Buy crypto quickly via Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard, and local payment options such as SEPA and PIX.

VIP Program: Enjoy ultra-low fees (starting at 0.006%), exclusive airdrops, and dedicated support for high-volume traders and WXT token holders.

Account Security: Protect your account with custom anti-phishing codes, mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA), and withdrawal whitelist options.

Note: WEEX is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB).

WEEX Security

Security is a top priority for WEEX, which protects user assets through a 1,000 BTC protection fund, extensive cold storage, and advanced measures such as two-factor authentication (2FA), anti-phishing codes, IP whitelisting, and withdrawal management. Combined with real-time risk monitoring and a publicly available Proof of Reserves system, these protocols ensure a safe, transparent, and reliable trading environment for all users.

Conclusion – Why You Should Use WEEX Referral Code in 2026

The case for using the WEEX referral code 3AND in 2026 is compelling. You get a welcome bonus of up to 30,000 USDT, up to 50% off trading fees, access to exclusive promotions, and entry into a secure, feature-rich platform with everything a modern crypto trader needs. Whether you’re looking to trade spot markets, speculate on futures, earn passive income through staking, or simply explore crypto for the first time — WEEX gives you a better starting position than virtually any competitor when you use referral code 3AND.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the WEEX referral code for 2026?

The best active WEEX referral code for 2026 is 3AND, which gives new users a bonus of up to 30,000 USDT and up to 50% discount on trading fees.

Can I add the referral code after registration?

No. The referral code 3AND must be entered during the sign-up process. It cannot be applied to an existing account after registration is complete.

Is the WEEX referral code available in US?

Yes. USA is an eligible country. US users can register with referral code 3AND and access the full bonus of up to 30,000 USDT and up to 50% fee discounts.

How long does it take to receive the welcome bonus?

Most bonuses are credited within 24–72 hours of completing the qualifying action (such as KYC verification, first deposit, or first trade). Check your Rewards Center for status updates.

Does the fee discount apply to futures trading?

Yes. The trading fee discount unlocked through the WEEX referral code applies to both spot and futures markets on the platform.