Weekly Crypto Wrap: BTC Steady, DOGE Flat, and One DeFi Presale Crosses 19,000 Holders

Bitcoin spent the session around $69,685, while Dogecoin traded near $0.0938 with only a modest daily move. That kind of market tape tells a familiar story: the majors are stable enough to keep sentiment from breaking down, but they are not delivering the kind of explosive move that pulls all attention back to large caps. In weeks like this, earlier-stage altcoins usually start getting more interest, and Mutuum Finance is one of the names benefiting from that shift. Recent project-linked coverage says the presale has moved above 19,000 holders and more than $20.8 million raised while MUTM remains priced at $0.04.

What the majors are telling the market this week

BTC holding near $69.7K suggests the market still has a relatively firm anchor. There is no full breakout yet, but there is also no major collapse in risk appetite. DOGE being flat near $0.094 says something different: meme-coin traders are still active, but the easy momentum is not doing much right now. When Bitcoin is steady and Dogecoin is not expanding, attention often starts rotating toward cheaper tokens with a stronger fresh-narrative angle.

That backdrop is useful for understanding why Mutuum is showing up more often in weekly wrap discussions. A token does not need to dominate headlines to attract capital. It needs a story that looks earlier and more asymmetrical than the majors, and MUTM has that right now because it is still sitting at $0.04 while the roadmap is moving toward listings and platform launch.

Why this presale is standing out while majors stay calm

Mutuum’s latest presale figures are the first reason. The project has raised over $20.8 million, passed 19,000 holders, and sold roughly 850 million tokens from the 1.82 billion allocated to the presale. Those numbers tell readers something important: the project is already attracting serious participation before exchange access opens up.

The second reason is that the token is still below its launch price. Mutuum’s official pricing ladder starts at $0.01, places Phase 7 at $0.04, and sets Phase 11 at $0.06. That means the project has already delivered a 300% move from phase 1, but current buyers are still entering at a discount to listing. In a flat week for bigger names, that kind of live pricing gap is exactly what makes a presale stand out.

A simple post-listing example shows why. A $1,000 buy at $0.04 secures 25,000 MUTM tokens. If the token trades at $0.25 after launch, that position becomes worth $6,250, leaving a $5,250 profit. That is the sort of upside profile that keeps smaller DeFi names relevant while major assets are moving sideways.

What investors are actually watching next

Beyond the presale numbers, Mutuum has also kept attention high through community incentives that make the project more visible during this stage. The team is running a $100,000 giveaway, where 10 winners will each receive $10,000 worth of MUTM, and the participation rules can be found on the official website. That kind of campaign helps pull in more attention at a time when many investors are still looking for earlier-stage opportunities before listings begin.

There is also a 24-hour leaderboard bonus that awards $500 in MUTM to the top participant. This adds another layer of daily engagement and gives the presale a more active feel compared with projects that simply open token sales and wait for interest to come in on its own.

Mutuum’s product angle also gives the weekly wrap more substance than a pure token-sale update. The protocol is built around lending and borrowing, issues mtTokens to represent deposits, and routes part of platform revenue into open-market MUTM purchases for eligible staking participants. It is also developing a native overcollateralized stablecoin and Layer 2 cost optimization, which shows the ecosystem is being built for longer-term utility rather than a short-lived launch cycle.

This week’s market story is simple. Bitcoin is steady, Dogecoin is flat, and one DeFi presale is still gathering momentum anyway. Mutuum Finance stands out because it combines strong presale traction, a low current price, active community incentives, and a product model that can keep attracting attention even while the majors hold the spotlight.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance