Wall Street and Hollywood Veterans to Launch NEXTRock and SVCV Global in Japan

NextRock Investment Group and SVCV are set to be launched later this year in Japan.

A group of former Wall Street bankers and Hollywood executives is preparing to launch a new platform in Japan combining a financial firm and a global holding company under the names NEXTRock Investment Group and SVCV Global .

The venture is expected to formally debut at an inaugural investor day in Tokyo later this year, where the firm plans to unveil a leadership group of approximately 10 founding partners and 20 managing partners, reportedly drawn from institutions including JPMorgan, BlackRock, Blackstone, and Citigroup.

According to preliminary materials, the platform is designed as a permanent capital vehicle integrating financial services with cultural asset ownership. The firm emphasizes that it is not positioning itself as a traditional entertainment holding company, but rather as a capital platform leveraging cultural IP and emerging technologies alongside institutional-grade financial infrastructure.

The first phase of the strategy will focus on building a reinsurance-driven financial foundation, particularly across life and annuity mandates, to establish stable, recurring income and long-duration capital. This base is intended to support subsequent expansion into the acquisition and scaling of cash-flow-generating cultural and consumer brands under SVCV Global.

NEXTRock is targeting an initial $5 billion capital raise to acquire revenue-generating financial businesses, followed by an additional $5 billion allocation dedicated to cultural and brand investments.

Internal projections indicate ambitions to reach approximately $50 billion in assets under management and generate $3 billion in net profit within five years. The firm is ultimately targeting a public listing within 10 years, with an implied valuation range of $20 billion to $50 billion.

Early industry reaction has been notably engaged. Some observers describe the model as an attempt to build a next-generation hybrid—combining Berkshire Hathaway’s permanent capital approach, LVMH’s cultural and brand expertise, and Blackstone’s capital deployment discipline.

While the integration of finance and culture has historically proven difficult to execute at scale, the firm’s structure—anchored in reinsurance float and long-term capital—may offer a more viable pathway than prior attempts.

The key question remains whether institutional investors will underwrite a strategy that positions culture as a core driver of financial returns, rather than a peripheral asset class. The firm’s ability to translate that thesis into consistent, risk-adjusted performance will ultimately determine whether it can deliver on its ambition to become a defining platform for the next generation.