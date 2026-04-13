Valmors Group: Why Liquidations Amplify Cryptocurrency Market Crashes

The cryptocurrency market is known for its extreme volatility, but one of the most powerful accelerators of sharp declines is the mass liquidation of leveraged positions. When prices begin to fall, the forced closure of thousands of positions creates additional selling pressure, triggering a chain reaction that accelerates the crash. Valmors Group, a modern investment platform focused on transparent access to crypto markets, advanced risk management tools, and low commissions, observes daily how the liquidation mechanism turns a regular correction into a destructive cascade. In this article, our analysts explain in detail why liquidations so strongly amplify downturns and how Valmors Group clients can effectively protect their positions.

Position Closures: The Mechanics of Liquidations

A liquidation is the automatic forced closure of a trader’s position when their margin falls below the critical level due to adverse price movement. On popular crypto exchanges offering perpetual futures with high leverage (from 20x to 125x), even a 1–2% price drop can completely wipe out a trader’s deposit.

When Bitcoin or Ethereum starts declining, long positions with high leverage are the first to be hit. The exchange instantly sells the asset at market price to cover losses. These forced sales add powerful downward pressure on the price. At Valmors Group, we see such events regularly. For example, in October 2025, a single announcement regarding tariff policy triggered a wave of liquidations exceeding $19 billion in a single day — one of the largest events in crypto market history.

On the Valmors Group platform, clients have access to convenient liquidation calculators and real-time liquidation heatmaps, allowing them to calculate safe leverage levels in advance.

Chain Reactions: The Domino Effect in Crypto

The most dangerous aspect of liquidations is the cascading effect (liquidation cascade). One wave of forced selling pushes the price lower, triggering the next layer of positions with slightly higher liquidation prices. The process becomes self-reinforcing: sales → price drop → new liquidations → even more sales.

In cryptocurrency, this cascade is especially destructive due to relatively thin liquidity compared to traditional markets. When large bids disappear from the order book, the price “falls into the void,” causing flash crashes. In February 2026, a series of liquidations totaling $3–4 billion over a week clearly demonstrated how a single trigger can launch a chain reaction across the entire market.

Valmors Group helps clients avoid such cascades by providing advanced open interest analysis and liquidation level tools integrated directly into the trading platform.

The Impact of Leverage: Higher Leverage Means Harder Impact

Leverage remains the main culprit in amplifying market moves. With 50x or 100x leverage, a trader controls a massive position with minimal capital. Even a small price movement against the position can lead to the complete loss of margin.

High leverage makes the market extremely sensitive: during bull runs, thousands of traders simultaneously open long positions with high leverage. When the trend reverses, all these positions become vulnerable at the same time. The result is an explosive increase in selling volume and accelerated price decline.

Analysts at Valmors Group recommend that clients stick to conservative leverage — no higher than 5–10x for most strategies. Our platform offers convenient margin requirement settings and automatic warnings when approaching the liquidation price, helping traders maintain control even during highly volatile periods.

Increased Volatility: Liquidations as an Accelerator

Liquidations do not merely accompany volatility — they actively create it. Forced market orders deplete liquidity, widen spreads, and provoke panic among market participants. During a cascade, volatility indicators can spike several times over.

Some exchanges also use the Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) mechanism, where losses are covered at the expense of profitable positions on the opposite side. This can unexpectedly close even profitable shorts, further intensifying the chaos.

On the Valmors Group platform, clients receive real-time alerts about large liquidations and detailed statistics, enabling them to react promptly and adjust their strategies before volatility spirals out of control.

Trader Behavior: Psychology and Herd Mentality

Traders often create the conditions for powerful liquidations themselves. During bull markets, many increase leverage under the influence of FOMO, ignoring risks. When the decline begins, panic only intensifies: some close positions manually, while others receive margin calls. Herd behavior and headlines about “billion-dollar liquidations” in news feeds provoke additional selling.

Experienced traders, on the contrary, use liquidation cluster data and open interest to anticipate dangerous zones. Valmors Group actively invests in educational materials and analytical tools to help clients make decisions based on data rather than emotions. Our risk management tools and low commissions allow for calmer and more conscious trading.

Conclusion: Liquidations Amplify Market Movements

Mass liquidations are not just a side effect of crypto market volatility — they are a powerful mechanism that significantly strengthens and accelerates any price movement. Position closures, chain reactions, the impact of high leverage, increased volatility, and trader psychology create a self-reinforcing cycle capable of turning a minor correction into a major crash within hours.

At Valmors Group, we are convinced that a deep understanding of liquidation mechanics is the key to long-term success in the crypto market. That is why we provide our clients with modern tools: real-time liquidation monitoring, convenient calculators, advanced risk management, low commissions, and a reliable trading platform.

Liquidations amplify market movements. Traders who trade consciously, control their leverage, and use Valmors Group’s professional tools turn this unique feature of crypto from a threat into a manageable factor and a competitive advantage.

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