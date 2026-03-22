US Retail Media Advertising: The $69 Billion Market Reshaping Digital Ads

$69.33 billion is not a line item — it is a market. US retail media advertising, projected to hit that figure in 2026, has crossed the threshold where brands can no longer treat it as a test channel or an Amazon-only play. It now sits in the same strategic tier as search and social, demanding the same level of executive attention, budget allocation, and measurement sophistication that those channels took a decade to earn.

The $69 billion figure reflects a fundamental restructuring of the advertising market. Ten years ago, retail media did not exist as a formalized, measurable category. Retailers ran banner ads on their websites and promoted house brands, but they did not systematically monetize retail traffic through sponsored product placements, search advertising, and display formats. Today, every major retailer with significant online traffic operates an advertising network. Amazon dominates with roughly $70 billion in annual advertising revenue. Walmart, Target, Instacart, Kroger, and others collectively represent tens of billions in additional ad revenue.

Amazon’s Advertising Machine

Amazon advertising revenue exceeded $70 billion in 2024 and continued accelerating in 2025. The company operates the largest retail media network globally, with advertising embedded across product search results, category pages, and sponsored content formats. Amazon’s advertising business is now larger than the total digital advertising spend of most countries outside the US.

Amazon’s growth in advertising is driven by several factors. First, the company has unmatched scale. Roughly 100 million US households have Prime memberships, and most engage with Amazon shopping at least monthly. This audience is valuable because Amazon knows their purchase intent—they are on the platform actively searching for products to buy.

Second, Amazon’s attribution is unmatched. When a brand advertises a product on Amazon, the platform can track whether the customer purchased that product within days. This first-click and last-click attribution is far more precise than what display networks or social platforms offer. For CPG brands and third-party sellers, this feedback loop is invaluable. Spend $1,000 on an Amazon ad campaign and receive a report showing exactly how many units sold and the ROI. This transparency drives brand confidence and budget allocation.

Third, Amazon has integrated advertising into the shopping experience seamlessly. Sponsored products appear in search results where customers are actively browsing. Brands can bid for placement just as they do on Google. Amazon Advertising offers tools for keyword targeting, audience segmentation, and dynamic pricing based on competition. For sellers and brands, Amazon is a direct, measurable channel that competes for budget against Google Search and other performance channels.

Walmart’s Acceleration and the Multi-Platform Era

Walmart reported approximately $3 billion in advertising revenue in fiscal 2025, with growth rates in the 20-30% range. The company operates Walmart Connect, a retail media platform that includes sponsored products in online search, display ads on Walmart.com, and increasingly, ads served across Walmart’s broader digital properties including Walmart+ membership, the Walmart mobile app, and off-site placements through Walmart Media Group partnerships.

Walmart’s competitive advantage differs from Amazon’s. Walmart operates over 4,700 stores in the US and has a significant subset of customers who shop both online and in-store. This omnichannel footprint is increasingly valuable as brands seek to drive not just digital conversions but also in-store purchases. Some retailers are beginning to integrate in-store foot traffic data with digital advertising, creating a closed loop where customers see an ad on Walmart.com and then track how many visit stores afterward.

Beyond Amazon and Walmart, other retailers are building advertising networks. Target, a high-traffic online destination with strong brand affinity, operates an advertising platform. Instacart, which processes billions in grocery orders annually, monetizes through sponsored product listings. The Kroger Company operates an advertising network serving grocery and pharmacy advertising. Even Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and category-specific retailers are launching or expanding advertising offerings.

This is a fundamental shift. Historically, retailers were buyers of advertising—they paid to reach customers through Google, Facebook, and television networks. Today, retailers are sellers of advertising, using their own customer data and shopping intent signals as leverage to capture advertiser budgets. The dynamics are inverting.

Why CPG Brands Are Reallocating Budget

Consumer packaged goods brands—manufacturers of laundry detergent, toothpaste, snack foods, beverages—are the primary driver of retail media advertising growth. These brands traditionally relied on television and display advertising to build brand awareness, then hoped consumers would seek out their products in stores. The funnel was linear but inefficient.

Retail media offers CPG brands a direct path to purchase. A laundry detergent brand can advertise on Amazon or Walmart, and their ad appears when someone searches for “laundry detergent” or browses the laundry care category. The customer is already in a buying mindset. Attribution is available. The brand learns immediately whether the ad drove sales.

For CPG brands facing pressure to justify marketing spend, this is compelling. Traditional brand-building advertising is hard to measure. Does a TV commercial drive sales? It depends on many variables: the show’s audience, the competition’s ads, in-store promotions, and more. The ROI is notoriously difficult to quantify. Retail media offers a clear ROI calculation. Spend $100,000 on sponsored product ads and see a $200,000 increase in sales. The payback is visible and can inform budget decisions quarterly.

This shift is structural, not cyclical. Even as economic conditions improve and marketing budgets expand, CPG brands will not necessarily increase TV and display spending proportionally. They will continue allocating incremental budget to retail media where ROI is demonstrable.

Third-Party Sellers and Amazon FBA Growth

Amazon’s Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program has created an ecosystem of third-party sellers who are becoming significant advertisers. These sellers range from small entrepreneurs running niche product categories to large brands using Amazon as a primary sales channel. In 2025, third-party seller unit volume exceeded 50% of Amazon’s total units sold.

Third-party sellers are highly motivated to advertise because Amazon’s algorithm prioritizes visibility based on relevance and sales velocity. A new seller entering a crowded category—say, stainless steel water bottles—faces a chicken-and-egg problem. Without visibility, they cannot generate sales. Without sales, Amazon’s algorithm does not rank them highly. Sponsored ads break this deadlock. A seller can bid for placement in search results, drive initial sales, and use positive reviews and velocity to improve organic ranking.

For Amazon Advertising, this creates a predictable revenue engine. Sellers know they must advertise to compete. As the FBA ecosystem grows—and it continues expanding faster than Amazon’s first-party retail business—seller advertising budgets grow correspondingly. This is a positive feedback loop that will sustain the $69 billion forecast for 2026 and beyond.

Competitive Dynamics and Margin Capture

As retail media matures, margin capture is a key dynamic. For retailers, advertising is high-margin revenue. Amazon’s advertising margin is estimated at 70%+. Once the infrastructure is built—servers for serving ads, data pipelines for targeting and measurement, sales teams for brand outreach—incremental advertising revenue flows largely to gross profit.

This margin structure attracts competition. Google, while not a retailer, has attempted to build a shopping-focused advertising platform. Meta has emphasized e-commerce integration and shopping ads on Instagram and Facebook. These platforms recognize that product-purchase advertising is attractive and profitable.

However, neither Google nor Meta can replicate what Amazon and Walmart offer: actual transaction data and first-party customer knowledge. Google knows search behavior but not purchase history. Meta knows interests inferred from behavior but not confirmed purchases. Retailers know both behavior and confirmed purchases, which is a significant advantage.

This advantage will persist through 2026 and beyond. As third-party data becomes scarcer and privacy regulation tightens, retailers with first-party transaction data will strengthen their competitive position relative to traditional digital advertising networks.

Small Sellers and Long-Tail Distribution

The $69 billion projection includes growing spend from small sellers and long-tail brands. Ten years ago, a small entrepreneur could not realistically compete with large brands for shelf space or marketing reach. Digital advertising democratized access somewhat—Google Ads and Facebook Ads allowed anyone to reach customers at scale. Retail media is taking this further.

A small seller with a unique product can list on Amazon, run sponsored ads targeting relevant search terms, and reach thousands of potential customers. Success depends on product quality and pricing, not on having a large marketing budget or established brand. This has led to an explosion in the number of niche product categories—from specialized kitchen gadgets to fitness equipment to pet products—all competing for customer attention through retail media.

For retail platforms, this long-tail of sellers is valuable because they generate incremental seller advertising spend. Not every long-tail seller is profitable, but in aggregate, the volume of small sellers spending $500-$5,000 monthly on Amazon ads is substantial. This contributes to the $69 billion figure and explains why retail media growth outpaces other digital channels.

Integration with Broader Digital Strategy

Forward-looking retailers are integrating retail media with customer acquisition and retention across all channels. Amazon is beginning to serve ads beyond Amazon.com—on partner sites and through programmatic networks. Walmart is doing the same through Walmart Media Group partnerships.

This expansion allows retail platforms to reach customers off-site and drive traffic back to their shopping properties. It also provides additional ad inventory and monetization opportunities. For advertisers, it means retail media budgets are not confined to in-store placement. They can use retail media networks to run awareness campaigns across the broader web and then capture the intent-driven traffic when users visit Amazon or Walmart directly.

By 2026, this omnichannel approach will be standard. Retail media will not just mean ads served on retailer properties but also ads served on behalf of retailers across a distributed network. This expands the addressable market and justifies the $69 billion projection.

What $69 Billion Means Going Forward

The $69 billion US retail media market in 2026 is an inflection point. Retail media is now large enough that major brands structure advertising teams and budgets around it. CMOs allocate specific percentages of budget to retail media. Performance marketers include retail media in their media mix modeling. Agencies hire specialists in retail media strategy.

By 2030, retail media could represent 20% of total US digital advertising spend, up from approximately 11% in 2025. This shift is permanent. Retailers have access to data and intent signals that traditional platforms cannot replicate. As long as consumers shop online, and as long as attribution matters to advertisers, retail media will be a core channel in the digital advertising ecosystem.