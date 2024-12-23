Unwrap $1,000,000 in Holiday Magic with XT.COM!

Celebrate the festive season with XT.COM and discover $1,000,000 in rewards from December 18, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a newcomer, there’s something for everyone—trading competitions, creative challenges, and luxurious prizes await!

Feel the warmth of community as you connect with like-minded traders, share your New Year’s resolutions, and join creative contests. The rewards are plentiful, the experiences are priceless, and the opportunities are endless. Let’s dive into the events and find out how you can turn this festive season into a truly rewarding adventure!

XT Futures-Compete for $380,000 in Grand Prizes

Test your trading skills and compete for a Tesla Model Y, a European tour, or the latest Apple gadgets. Starting December 23, trade USDT- or coin-margined futures contracts and climb the leaderboard. The higher your rank, the greater the rewards, with tens of thousands in cash prizes also up for grabs.

What’s at Stake?

First Place: A Tesla Model Y.

Second Place: A luxury European tour package.

Third Place: The latest Apple product suite, including a MacBook Pro and iPhone.

Additional Prizes: Tens of thousands of dollars in cash rewards for top traders.

XT Spot Trading-A Holiday Bonanza of $117,500

Make your holidays brighter with rewards for referrals, first trades, and competitive trading. Highlights include:

Referrals : Earn $100 futures bonus credits per referral from a $100,000 prize pool.

First Trades : New users trading $200 or more can win $5-$20 XT from a $3,500 airdrop pool.

Visit Announcement Page: https://xtsupport.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/41264670489753

XT Christmas and New Year Spot Competition: Share $38,888

From December 23 to January 10, trade partnered tokens to climb the leaderboard and win a share of $38,888. Pair up holiday cheer with trading excitement in this exclusive event. Visit Announcement Page: https://xtsupport.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/41234967471513

XT SlotX Christmas & New Year Special: Unbox $30,000 Gift Boxes!

Unbox holiday magic with XT SlotX! Complete trading or deposit tasks for raffle entries to win prizes like MacBook Pros, iPhone 16 Pro Max devices, XT tokens, and futures credits. Every box holds surprises that make this season unforgettable.

How It Works

Participating is simple! Complete designated tasks during the event period to earn raffle entries. The more tasks you complete, the higher your chances of winning. Exciting prizes include MacBook Pros, iPhone 16 Pro Max devices, XT tokens, and futures bonus credits.

Get ready to unbox the holiday cheer with XT SlotX! Visit Announcement Page: https://xtsupport.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/41265422665753

XT Finance-A $30,000 Carnival of Doubled Rewards

From December 23 to January 5, engage in staking, saving, or investing to earn double rewards. XT Finance helps you grow your portfolio with festive bonuses, making this season financially rewarding.

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or exploring financial tools for the first time, XT Finance ensures there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss this opportunity to make your investments work harder for you during the most wonderful time of the year. Start doubling your rewards today and let XT Finance make this holiday season unforgettable! Visit Announcement Page: https://xtsupport.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/41332896870297

X (Twitter): Social Media Challenges with Festive Flair

XT.COM is bringing holiday cheer to social media with exciting challenges that are as fun as they are rewarding. With a total of $2,000 up for grabs, these events let you celebrate the season while engaging with the XT community. Starting December 19, 04:00 (UTC), and ending January 7, 00:00 (UTC), follow XT Exchange @xtexchange on X (Twitter): https://x.com/xtexchange

Hidden Christmas Icon Challenge: Share $1,000

Find icons on XT’s platform for a share of $1,000.

New Year Resolution Giveaway: Share $1,000

Share your 2025 trading goals and win from another $1,000 prize pool.

Telegram and Discord Festivities

From December 24 to January 6, join Telegram and Discord for exciting events: Join Telegram | Join Discord.

Telegram Christmas Airdrop: Share $1,000

Engage with the XT Telegram community to win from a $1,000 prize pool. Join XT Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Holder Giveaways: Share $2,000

Loyal XT token holders can win a share of $2,000. Contact https://t.me/Robinxtoff to join the XT Holder group.

Discord Christmas Card Contest: Share $200

Design an XT-themed holiday card to win part of $200.

Discord 2025 New Year Event: Share $200

Celebrate 2025 with creative contests and giveaways worth $200. Join XT Discord: https://discord.com/invite/28weB6ptMC

A Festive Finale

XT.COM invites you to embrace the spirit of giving, trading, and community this holiday season. With over $1,000,000 in rewards, luxurious prizes, and opportunities to connect, this is a season to remember.

From thrilling trading competitions to creative contests, XT.COM ensures a joyful and rewarding experience. Let’s trade, celebrate, and welcome 2025 with optimism. Happy Holidays!

