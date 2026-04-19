TXOne Networks Previews Stellar Discover: Safe OT Endpoint Visibility Without Disrupting Operations

A new detection-only endpoint sensor delivers asset inventory, vulnerability assessment, and security insights to OT environments with zero system interference.

Taipei, April 17th, 2026 – TXOne Networks, the operations-first OT security partner, today previewed Stellar Discover, a lightweight endpoint sensor designed to bring asset visibility and vulnerability assessment to OT environments where traditional approaches have proven difficult to deploy. Stellar Discover strengthens the early stages of TXOne’s OT security approach — helping organizations move from asset discovery to risk assessment, before advancing to active protection. It complements SenninRecon’s network-based assessment and TXOne Edge’s network-level visibility, together providing a structured approach to understanding OT security posture before committing to active protection.

Stellar Discover addresses a fundamental gap in OT security — the lack of reliable visibility at the endpoint level. Network-based visibility platforms identify OT assets by observing traffic patterns, but they cannot provide reliable insight into what is actually running on the endpoint itself: which software versions are installed, which device-level vulnerabilities are present, or whether active malware is already resident. It is a detection-only sensor designed for organizations that need to take the next step beyond network-only visibility, but are not yet ready to deploy active protection.

Stellar Discover runs entirely in user space. It requires no kernel access, no drivers, and no elevated system privileges. This architecture makes it incapable of interfering with system stability by design. It installs in approximately one minute per endpoint with no reboot and no configuration, and can be removed just as quickly without a reboot.

When deployed, Stellar Discover provides device and software inventory, vulnerability detection using TXOne’s VSAR scoring methodology, USB activity monitoring, login failure tracking, and active malware reporting. It does not block, quarantine, or modify anything on the endpoint. All findings are reported through TXOne’s management console via scheduled assessment reports that cover asset health, vulnerability severity, and actionable recommendations.

Stellar Discover also co-exists with existing IT endpoint protection tools. Because it operates without kernel drivers, it avoids the driver-level conflicts that have historically prevented OT teams from deploying endpoint agents alongside corporate IT security software. Organizations can add Stellar Discover to legacy endpoints, from Windows 2000 through Windows 11, that IT EDR tools cannot support, extending visibility across the full environment.

“Most OT environments have endpoints they cannot see, cannot patch, and cannot protect today. The first step is gaining reliable visibility into what is actually there,” said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. “Stellar Discover gives organizations that starting point without asking them to accept any operational risk in return.”

Stellar Discover is available now in preview through TXOne Networks and its channel partners. General availability is expected in May 2026.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks is the operations-first OT security partner. Since its founding, TXOne has focused exclusively on operational technology, helping organizations protect critical infrastructure while keeping production running. Purpose-built for industrial environments, TXOne enables organizations to discover their assets, assess risks in context, and protect operations without compromising productivity or safety.

www.txone.com

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