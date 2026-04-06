Turn Events into Revenue Streams: Outdoor Laser Tag Equipment for Any Business Model

The international company NETRONIC is engaged in the development and production of modern equipment for laser tag, VR entertainment, and various active gaming zones. Through the use of innovative approaches, the brand has quickly grown from a local project into a popular leader in the entertainment solutions industry. As a result, the company’s equipment is sold in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Initially, the company positioned itself as the operator of its own paintball club. Starting operations in 2005, the team of professionals chose practical experience in equipment operation as a key factor in business development. For this reason, all equipment was created not just “in theory,” but based on the real needs of modern gaming arenas. Over time, the company scaled up, leading to the launch of its own production and entry into a completely new level.

Main Areas of Activity

The company focuses on creating comprehensive solutions that are relevant to the modern entertainment industry. The key areas include:

Laser Tag Equipment

First and foremost, NETRONIC laser tag equipment manufacturer , offering professional solutions for mobile games, indoor arenas, and outdoor venues.

The equipment lineup includes:

taggers (special gaming weapons);

vests, sensor headbands;

game stations;

other additional devices.

During the development process, special attention is paid to reliability, which is why the equipment is designed for long-term use – from 6 years.

VR Solutions (VION VR)

The team develops virtual reality systems used in entertainment centers around the world. These systems support simultaneous gameplay for up to 10 players. At the same time, specific game scenarios are offered for different age groups.

Airbunker

These are inflatable gaming structures used to organize fully functional mobile arenas. Their advantage lies in the ability to quickly deploy an arena at a specific location, which is especially useful for off-site events and various festivals.

Equipment Advantages

In its work, the company focuses on the business results of its clients. The NETRONIC includes not just standard equipment for the gaming and entertainment industry, but ready-made solutions for rapid launch and scaling of entertainment projects.

Key advantages include:

Fast launch of an entertainment business, which can realistically be achieved within a few days to several weeks. High return on investment – on average, projects pay off within 6–12 months. A wide variety of scenarios – more than 200 game modes are available to meet any objectives. Free software for effective arena management. Test drive of all equipment before purchase.

The company also provides comprehensive support to its clients – both marketing and technical. This includes staff training and qualified assistance from specialists in creating a unique business plan for development.

Global Market Presence

NETRONIC continues to expand its presence in the international market by producing high-quality equipment that is in demand across different countries. The company’s service centers are located in the USA, Ukraine, and European countries.

In its operations, the team utilizes scalable solutions and does not abandon the use of universal equipment. All this allows the systems and devices to be applied to projects of various scales – from small mobile setups to large entertainment complexes.

Today, NETRONIC is not just a laser tag equipment manufacturer, but a full-fledged provider of ready-made solutions widely in the modern entertainment industry. The company has built a professional team and established an efficient workflow, combining practical experience, technological development, and a business-oriented approach. As a result, this comprehensive approach enables clients to successfully launch and grow their own projects in the field of active leisure.