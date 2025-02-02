TRUMP Coin & Other Memes Like Shiba Inu Seem To Have Meteoric Rises But Is Remittix A Problem Solving Crypto A Better Bet?

When accessing the crypto market for the biggest risers, it is no longer surprising that meme coins will always be on top of the list. This is primarily influenced by the fact that these crypto assets draw from a viral trend and event, causing them to gain instant popularity. For example, say a cat named Tom is trending on the internet. You will be surprised to see a meme coin already in its name. This is the style that all meme coins take.

As a result of their popularity, they find it easy to instantly get a growing list of investors, raking in millions in market cap in a few hours. But, talking about a surge in investors, the TRUMP coin and Shiba Inu saw a meteorite pump. The Trump coin saw over 15 billion dollars in market cap in less than 24 hours, reaching $74. Similarly, at the peak of the Shiba Inu popularity, the Shiba Inu price quickly rose over 10,000,000% in about a year.

But by now, you probably already know why meme coins are not a reliable investment: They lose profit as fast as they gain it. While meme coins come with noise with their price surge, most trending altcoins also achieve the meme coin surge without noise. One such trending altcoins is Remittix, projected to see about 500x. Here is how to take advantage of this top new altcoin.

Why the Trump and Shiba Inu Price Pump is Full of Flaw

At the peak of the Trump coin and Shiba Inu price growth, no crypto trader or investor can deny their wow effect in the market. Let’s focus on the most recent, the Trump coin. The Trump meme coin saw a meteoric rise that might be almost impossible to repeat by any crypto asset soon. This is because it saw over 350 million percent boost within the first 10 to 15 hours it joined the market.

However, as is typical of every meme coin, investors were instantly divided because of this instant rise. Some believed it had hit an overbought range, while others believed it would continue to rise. The initial group, however, constituted a large portion of the whale and their short trade caused an instant panic. While this is still talked about due to how it made many people lose their money, it is not unique to the Trump coin. This is the same pattern the Shiba inu coin took, making it a repeated circle in the meme coin market.

Could Remittix be a Better Bet in This Meteoric Rise?

One of the challenges of the meteoric rise of crypto assets is the panic they cause about a possible overbought. But this panic is valid in the meme coin market because it has nothing to back it up. Remittix is one of the world’s top rated crypto exchanges.

The Remittix platform provides facilities and a user-friendly interface that allows users to easily convert their crypto to fiat and send it to a bank account. Most of the other top rated crypto exchanges facilitate crypto-to-crypto transactions. However, Remittix takes this a step further by making it easier to make crypto-to-fiat transactions without a middleman.

The Remittix native token, $RTX, is one of the top trending altcoins right now with a presale round fast approaching its end. The $RTX token’s utility and market potential give it a projection of about 500x when it finally launches. But you can buy it now to be one of those taking this opportunity.

