Transformative partnership to accelerate India’s GCC Growth

Our team at Techbullion has been studying transformative moves in the AI and digital workplace solutions sector, and today, we are analyzing one such move. Smartworks and People 360 launched a strategic alliance to provide integrated workplace experience solutions for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) that provide workplace infrastructure for over 2 million employees in countries such as India. In this era of constant volatility, GCCs are now becoming a dominant strategy for enterprises globally to not only drive operational efficiency but also to mitigate operational risk and even gain a competitive edge in the marketplace. This partnership merges India’s largest managed office platform with India’s leading AI-driven human capital and technology solutions to create a plug-and-play platform so that global enterprises can now build, staff, and scale their India-based operations faster while minimizing execution risks and driving business process efficiencies.

This collaboration combines People 360’s human capital and technology expertise with Smartworks’ technology-powered enterprise office infrastructure. Organizations can now hire and house high-performance teams across several cities in India at the same time. The initiative operates under SmartVantage, a dedicated Smartworks platform that accelerates GCC growth through large campuses. This transformative move perfectly aligns with India’s GCC market, which is witnessing explosive growth ($65 billion by 2030) as global enterprises shift from not just cost savings but also global R&D and product engineering.

Harsh Binani, Co-Founder of Smartworks, emphasized that global firms no longer view India as a mere cost center. “GCCs today are not evaluating India as a cost center; they are building long-term capability hubs here. What they need is speed, reliability, and execution depth. While talent, technology, and infrastructure have traditionally operated in silos, enterprises now expect both to come together seamlessly. Our partnership is built around that belief, supplemented by People360’s proven industry-leading, comprehensive AI-powered talent solutions specifically for GCCs. By combining large-format, ready-to-scale managed campuses with a strong talent acquisition engine, we are enabling global firms to move from decision to deployment in weeks, not months,” Binani stated.



Leadership at People 360 highlighted the necessity of accountability in the enterprise workplace. Anil Chintapalli, Chairman of People 360, noted, “As GCCs are rapidly evolving into strategic innovation hubs for enterprise workplaces, organizations require far more than standalone talent, standalone technology, and standalone workplace infrastructure support; they need an enterprise workplace solutions partner who can take accountability to deliver an integrated talent, technology, and workplace experience platform at scale powered by AI. This partnership between Smartworks and People 360 will ensure that the evolving needs of GCCs are adequately addressed by delivering integrated solutions that help them to drive business process automation so as to expand and operate seamlessly.”

In our assessment, the collaborative effort aims to address the complexities of helping enterprise clients to scale their talent, technology, and workplace infrastructure across India’s Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. Smartworks has demonstrated proven expertise in building and operating large-format, campus-scale managed workplaces across India, designed specifically for enterprise and GCC requirements. Coupled with People 360’s AI-powered human capital and technology expertise, this partnership will seamlessly facilitate and address GCCs’ varied needs relating to talent, technology, and infrastructure.

After analyzing many vendors, we believe that this partnership will redefine operational velocity for the more than 2,000 GCCs currently operational in the country. By integrating scalable workspace solutions with strong talent and technology capabilities, this partnership between Smartworks and People 360 will enable faster setup, seamless hiring, and efficient scaling, helping GCCs achieve greater operational efficiency, agility, and measurable business growth.

Driving Operational Velocity in India’s GCC Sector

By integrating scalable workspace solutions with strong talent and technology capabilities, this union will ensure enterprise clients can achieve optimal business process outcomes. Global firms can now achieve greater agility and measurable growth by leveraging a unified platform for their workplace, technology, and human capital requirements.