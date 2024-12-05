In recent years, there has been a significant rise in students studying Medicine abroad. Georgia is among the exceptional choices for international students to study MBBS and practice medicine. When you study in the medical colleges of Georgia, you are exposed to an excellent caliber of training, taking care of the patients, training regional pathology, learning diagnostics, and more.

Studying medicine in the top medical universities in Georgia can be a perfect decision for foreign students. It concentrates on various medical examinations, supervised medical clinics, skilled resources, and excellent food quality.

Advantages of Doing MBBS in Georgia

MBBS in Georgia takes you five years to complete the course and 100% English medium throughout the years. It is a great opportunity to opt for medical schooling, like Petre Shotadze Tbilisi Medical Academy in Georgia, since it fulfills the international guidelines of education.

Here are some of the most common advantages of studying MBBS in Georgia.

Low Tuition Fee: For the MBBS programs in Georgia, you have to pay a surprisingly low annual tuition. These range from $3,000 to $8,000 or somewhere around that. Because of this affordability, Georgia becomes an appealing option for international students with economic constraints.

Affordable Living: For MBBS students, living in Georgia is affordable because of affordable transportation and cost-effective food. There are also budget-friendly essential products and low-cost dormitory accommodations.

Quality Education: Georgia provides high-quality education and many famous medical regulating authorities recognize their medical programs. These authorities may include MCI/NMC, WHO, and others. The courses are taken in English, which facilitates easy comprehension for all international students.

Several Medical Universities: Students have a range of medical universities to choose from. It offers a variety of courses in the medical sector. MCI/NMC accredits many universities making them famous and reputable institutions of higher learning.

Internationally Recognized Degrees: The medical degrees obtained in Georgia are internationally recognized. It allows graduates to practice medicine and also seek employment globally.

Pleasant and Safe Environment: Georgia is a thriving country having a low crime rate and high standard of living. Georgia offers a pleasant and safe environment for all foreign students.

Infrastructure: The medical infrastructure of Georgia is rapidly growing, with the government investing a major amount in upgrading the healthcare system. The country's medical school provides excellent learning environments.

Food and Accommodation: Many colleges in Georgia serve the foreign student community. It offers desi foods and suitable lodging, improving the overall experience for international students.

Hostel Facilities: Georgia's approved medical colleges provide excellent amenities and food in their dormitories. They are considered perfect for foreign students and establish a pleasant environment for those studying away from home.

List of the Best Universities in Georgia

We have mentioned the top universities in Georgia that are ideal for medical studies.

1. Tbilisi Medical Academy (TMA)

Petre Shotadze Tbilisi Medical Academy (TMA) has been among the most significant national structures present in Georgia since 1992. It was established by an excellent Georgian physician, Dr. Petre Schotadze.

Over 2500 alumni of TMA have continued their path in the healthcare industry from all around the world. These students have also claimed how well-trained and well-educated you are at this institution. The institution focuses on comprehensive practical training and aims to make all students think differently and critically apart from creating a firm academic footing. Moreover, the unique combination guarantees graduates are well-equipped to address the recent healthcare landscape.

With TMA, students also get international support, meaning their degrees are recognized by different International medical authority bodies such as MCI, WHO, and others. With this degree, graduates can practice their medical education anywhere in the world. The academy also offers a simulated environment and case-based learning to have a more engaging platform. It helps to deliver modern educational approaches in a simple manner. TMA also supports medical research and provides students the opportunity to work on projects that will advance medicine.

Tbilisi Medical Academy is indeed a great place for students to pursue medical studies in Georgia because of its low-cost fees and friendly educational environment. As an example, international students will have to pay only 7000$ for medicine in English.

2. Tbilisi State Medical University

TSMU has a distinctive place in the Georgian educational system and is located in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi. This university is among the oldest in the Caucasus, having 100 years of history. Different organizations recognize the programs offered by this university.

There are seven fully accredited faculties functioning in the university, comprising five academic programs in English. These may include pharmacy, dentistry, physical medicine, public health, medicine, and two programs in Russian like dentistry and medicine. The most common programs at the TSMU are the dentistry program with a 5-year extension and the medicine program with a 6-year extension. The tuition fees of this institution range from $3500 to $13,500, according to the program.

The university includes its own six university laboratories, an enormous university campus, clinics, and hospitals. Hence, it offers a full spectrum of services for clinical and study practicum. In conclusion, TSMU is a well-known institution that offers medium, high level, and reliable education in a safe environment for foreign students.

3. University of Georgia

University of Georgia is a private university in Tbilisi, Georgia. UG was established in 2004 and provides a variety of graduate and undergraduate programs in different fields. These may include pharmacy, law, business, and medicine.

UG’s medical program is taken in English and acts in accordance with an international curriculum. They have modern facilities, including clinical skills centers, well-equipped classrooms, and laboratories. UG also has partnerships with different leading medical institutions in the United States and Europe. That is how students get opportunities for research collaborations and international exchanges.

The university has established various outreach initiatives and programs to support public health and welfare and disadvantaged communities.

4. Georgian American University

Georgian American University, or GAU, is a private university established in 2001 in Tbilisi, Georgia. It provides a diverse range of graduate and undergraduate programs in different fields. These may include dentistry, law, medicine, business, law, pharmacy, and social sciences.

GAU’s modern infrastructure, location, large parking spaces, and green parks make a comfortable environment for university life. GAU consistently modernizes and improves its equipment and facilities.

GAU is unique with innovations like the first legal clinical in Georgia, QUANTS (Quantitative Finance), professional English language programs, and others. GAU caters to vulnerable groups in terms of social responsibility by offering them material-logistical, legal support. Moreover, students also get to have the opportunity to volunteer in different activities.

The medical school at GAU has a student-oriented approach having an increasing role for interdependent study. Practical and clinical components are applied in learning agreements with several medical clinics and hospitals. The medical school is aligned to attract foreign students who have the passion to become valuable and reputable doctors. The tuition fee for the GAU’s medical program is $4980 with 6-year studies.

5. European University

The EU was established in 1995 and is an authorized higher education institution. It has the status of an educational university that conducts higher education programs aligning with the rules established by law and also issues a certificate of qualification that is recognized by the state. The university has a diverse range of accredited educational programs and continuously develops them. Both foreign and Georgian citizens have the necessary motivation and sufficient skills to get a quality education study at the European University.

The university focuses on quality and ensures high quality in learning/teaching, governing, and scientific activities. Moreover, the academic staff, students, and scientific personnel have the right to independently carry out teaching, study, and research.

6. East European University (EEU)

East European University is a private university in Tbilisi, Georgia, established in 2012. It provides a diverse range of graduate and undergraduate programs in different fields. Foreign students can study dentistry, pharmacy, law, business, medicine, and social science at this reputable university.

In 2012, East European University gained programs’ accreditation and authorization from the Ministry of education and Science of Georgia. These programs are on the basis of experience and analyses of Western Universities, and requirements of the advanced labor market are considered. During the complete study process, all the technologies and methods of contemporary education are implemented.

EEU, being a private university accredited in Georgia and having international recognition, provides modern educational standards for different degrees. These may include bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD degrees. The approach of the university to the one-cycle medical program is distinguished by modern teaching methods, necessary medical facilities, and highly qualified staff. EEU is always welcoming to international students and provides an English medicine program. The tuition fee of the EEU is quite affordable, which is $5500, and comprises 6-year university studies and clinical practices. The graduated students are producing well-rounded and excellent medical occupations throughout the world.

7. Ilia State University (ISU)

ISU is among the modern universities in Georgia that is located in Tbilisi. The mission of the Faculty of Medicine values openness and freedom, encouraging independent thinking and respect for diverse perspectives. The university includes all necessary preclinical, theoretical, and specialized clinical facilities.

International students opt for ISU to study medicine for its availability and modernity. The university’s international partnerships with several foreign organizations make it possible to offer exchange programs, which is added motivation for students. Ilia State University has a 6-year study process with a tuition fee for the medical program at the university that is $5900.

8. Batumi Shota Rustaveli State University (BSU)

BSU is among the major state education institutions that are located in the seaside cities of Georgia in Batumi. There are many beautiful and great cities in Georgia; among them, Batumi is considered the most beautiful. BSU is famous because of its long-standing and significant history. The university provides a one-cycle medical program for international and local students in English. Advanced simulation laboratories and research centers are very attractive to students. Moreover, the study process is also very pleasant. The tuition fee for the complete medical program is $4000.

Conclusion

It is true to mention that the foundation of the best medical career starts with finding the best educational institution for you. For international students, Georgia is the right place to find a university that can fulfill their needs. In addition, these universities can become a significant factor in the future success of medical students. There is an unarguable fact that Georgian universities are well-organized throughout the world. It is so because of their diversity and educational level. Moreover, the affordable tuition fees for the medical program make it more desirable.