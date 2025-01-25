How Turjo Wadud Became One of Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs

Turjo Wadud’s rise to being named one of Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs is a story of resilience, innovation, and an unyielding commitment to excellence. As the CEO of 317 Advisory Group, Turjo has demonstrated remarkable leadership across gasoline distribution, real estate, and finance. His ability to navigate complex industries, coupled with a passion for giving back, has solidified his place as one of the most influential leaders in the state.

The Journey from Humble Beginnings

Turjo Wadud’s entrepreneurial journey began at an early age. Growing up, he worked at his family’s gas station, where he gained firsthand experience in the fuel and convenience store industry. This early exposure laid the foundation for his deep understanding of the sector and instilled in him a strong work ethic.

At just 19 years old, Wadud took a leap of faith and opened his first store. This marked the beginning of a career characterized by strategic thinking and a relentless pursuit of success. Over the years, he expanded his ventures into diverse sectors, including entertainment, fitness, finance, and gaming, demonstrating his ability to adapt and thrive in different industries.

Transformative Leadership at 317 Advisory Group

As the CEO of 317 Advisory Group, Turjo Wadud has become a nationally recognized leader. His expertise in gasoline distribution, real estate, and finance has led to the management of over $3 billion in transactions. Under his leadership, 317 Advisory Group has helped businesses achieve significant growth while fostering long-term partnerships and innovative strategies.

His approach is built on a combination of analytical precision and a people-first mindset. Turjo’s leadership is not just about numbers—it’s about creating opportunities, solving challenges, and ensuring sustainable success for everyone involved.

Recognition and Accolades

Wadud’s accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. He has been named one of Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs, a recognition that highlights his contributions to the state’s economic and business landscape. This accolade is a testament to his ability to lead with vision, innovation, and integrity.

Other notable honors include being a two-time finalist for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year and receiving the Most Admired CEOs Award from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. These achievements underscore his status as a transformative leader in the oil, gas, and energy industries.

A Commitment to Philanthropy

What sets Turjo Wadud apart is his dedication to giving back to the community. Together with his wife, he has built over 50 homes in rural villages in Bangladesh, providing families with safe and stable housing. Recognizing the importance of transportation for economic opportunity, he has also donated mopeds to individuals to help them generate income.

In addition, Wadud mentors immigrant entrepreneurs, offering practical advice on building and growing businesses from the ground up. His commitment to empowering others reflects his belief that true success is measured not just by personal achievements but by the positive impact one can have on others.

Lessons in Leadership

Turjo Wadud’s journey to becoming one of Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs offers valuable lessons in leadership:

Start Small, Think Big : From his first gas station to managing billions in transactions, Wadud’s story highlights the power of long-term vision.

Adapt and Innovate : His success across diverse industries showcases his ability to adapt to changing circumstances and seize new opportunities.

Give Back : Wadud’s philanthropic efforts remind us that leadership is about more than just profits—it’s about making a difference.

Looking Ahead

As Turjo Wadud continues to lead 317 Advisory Group and inspire others, his focus remains on driving innovation and fostering community impact. His journey from humble beginnings to being recognized as one of Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs is a testament to the power of hard work, strategic thinking, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Turjo Wadud’s story is not just one of professional success—it’s a narrative of how passion, purpose, and perseverance can transform lives and industries.