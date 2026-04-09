Top Crypto to Watch in 2025: BlockDAG, Ethereum, Avalanche, Hyperliquid, & Tron Lead the Market

The crypto scene in April 2026 is sprinting, and hitting the right asset at the perfect moment is the ultimate game-changer. With values fluctuating every day and massive shifts hitting several blockchains, your capital allocation has never been more critical. This breakdown highlights five powerhouse leaders today, detailing price metrics, network growth, and why they deserve your attention. Whether you want a ground-floor presale or a proven Layer-1 with massive utility, this is your definitive guide to the top crypto to watch this month.

These five featured projects range from a record-shattering presale boasting a 95x return gap to pro-level blockchains moving billions in daily trades. Each offers a unique edge, and together they represent the most vibrant and debated ventures in the industry. Scan the details, verify the statistics, and pick the one that fuels your investment plan.

1. BlockDAG: Your 95x Entry Window Is Vanishing in Hours

BlockDAG represents the most time-sensitive play on this list. The presale price is locked at $0.0000061, while the public market price already provides a 95x return on that specific entry. This isn’t a guess; it is the real-time spread between presale rates and current exchange prices. This window shuts in mere hours, and once it closes, that entry point is gone for good. Based on this price discrepancy alone, it is a primary top crypto to watch right now.

As a Layer-1 blockchain, BlockDAG merges Directed Acyclic Graph tech with Proof-of-Work safety. It handles many blocks at once, providing incredible speed and scale without risking security. The platform is designed for decentralized apps, digital assets, and high-speed finance. It is already trading on five platforms: AscendEX, Coinstore, P2B, Biconomy, BiFinance, and 8 more. On-chain USDT is active, and liquidity is growing.







The future plan is loaded. Late April sees total exchange expansion. May introduces DEX tools and liquidity rewards. June features the Super App debut, lending tools, oracles, and a full dApp world. Major US exchange listings are coming next, serving as a massive untapped trigger. If you want the top crypto to watch before the next explosion, you must hit this window before it disappears.

2. ETH Maintains $2,150 Level Despite 20% Dip

Ethereum is priced at $2,150 as of April 6, 2026, holding a $259.5 billion market cap and $6.91 billion in daily volume. While ETH is down about 20% from quarterly peaks near $2,600 and 39% for the year, the network data is booming. The chain saw 200.4 million mainnet trades in Q1 2026, a 43% spike from the last quarter. Active wallets exploded by 1,704% in that time, fueled by Layer-2 growth.

Big money is moving in too. Charles Schwab plans to offer direct ETH trading for US users in H1 2026. BlackRock’s ETHB staked fund grabbed $155 million on its first day. The Glamsterdam update arrives in June, aiming for 10,000 transactions per second and tiny gas fees. Standard Chartered sees ETH hitting $7,500 by year-end 2026 and $40,000 by 2030. For those playing the long game, ETH at $2,150 after a 39% yearly drop makes it a top crypto to watch for smart money.

3. AVAX Ignites With 6.7% Jump & 139% Volume Boost

Avalanche is trading at $9.38 on April 6, jumping 6.7% in 24 hours, nearly doubling Bitcoin’s daily performance. Trading volume rocketed 139% to $291 million, showing strong buyer interest. AVAX just broke out of a downward trend held since mid-2025, with experts eyeing $9.50 as the next hurdle and $10.00 as the following goal. Its market cap is roughly $4 billion.

Huge ecosystem wins are fueling this trend. Ava Labs teamed up with Mastercard’s Crypto Partner Program. South Korea’s KB Kookmin Card revealed a stablecoin system on Avalanche. FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are now on the network via FIFACollect. Additionally, the SEC labeled AVAX as a digital commodity in a recent CFTC report, a massive regulatory win. Avalanche took 4th place in L1 revenue last year at $88.9 million, with 1.3 million weekly users. These stats cement AVAX as a top crypto to watch among major Layer-1s.

4. HYPE Sees Record Activity With $150 Target in Sight

The HYPE token from Hyperliquid is at $35.77 on April 6, with $107 million in daily volume. It dipped from a March 18 peak of $43.67 and is down 8% this week, but the platform itself is breaking records. Hyperliquid handled over $209 billion in trades in March, beating the next three rivals combined. Open interest reached a record $2.3 billion. Annualized revenue hit $993 million, with $14 million made in just one week, a 56% weekly climb.

Hyperliquid owns roughly 70% of the decentralized perps market. Its commodity contracts for oil and gold are attracting traditional finance, especially when legacy markets close for weekends. Grayscale, 21Shares, and Bitwise have all sought HYPE ETFs. Arthur Hayes predicts a $150 price for HYPE by August 2026. Note: 9.92 million tokens worth $354.75 million unlock on April 6 for contributors, creating short-term movement. For those seeking high growth, HYPE is a top crypto to watch.

5. TRX Stays Firm at $0.32 With 373 Million User Support

Tron is hovering at $0.32, sitting as the 8th largest crypto with a $29.9 billion market cap. TRX has climbed steadily in a channel since March 3, moving from $0.2780 to a March 28 high of $0.3250. Resistance is currently between $0.3182 and $0.3229. A 4-hour hold above $0.3229 would turn the charts bullish, targeting $0.3350 next.





Tron’s biggest news is its March 31 Zero Hash partnership. This allows regulated firms direct TRX and TRC-20 USDT access for the first time. Tron handles 11 million daily trades across 373 million accounts, one of the largest user bases in existence. It also led all L1s in revenue over the last year, beating Ethereum and Solana. Tron’s lead in USDT settlement creates constant demand, making it a reliable top crypto to watch for steady, utility-backed value.

Key Insights

Every project here has a real foundation today. Ethereum thrives on record usage and big updates. Avalanche is surging through institutional wins. Hyperliquid is dominating DeFi volumes. Tron remains the king of USDT for millions. However, BlockDAG is the standout for pure urgency. That presale entry at $0.0000061, offering a 95x gap to the market price, ends in hours. No other coin offers that level of immediate potential.

If you are hunting for the top crypto to watch before the next rally, start with the one on a timer. BlockDAG’s presale is ending, it’s already trading on five venues, and the biggest news is still coming. The others are great for your portfolio, but the BlockDAG opportunity is a one-time event. Secure the time-sensitive deal first, then build your other positions.