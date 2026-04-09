Binance just announced the Spot Price Range Execution Rule launching April 14, designed to prevent orders from executing at extreme prices during volatile conditions, and that kind of institutional protection confirms the market is maturing faster than most wallets realize. Capital searching for the top 3 cryptos to buy now needs both safety and growth in the same entry.

BTC sits above $72,300, ETH holds near $2,210, yet Pepeto has pulled more than $8 million in presale capital during extreme fear with a Binance listing approaching and live tools that protect every trade.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now Debate Shifts as Binance Launches Price Protection Rule

Binance introduced the Spot Price Range Execution Rule effective April 14, preventing user orders from executing at extreme prices during volatile sessions according to crypto.news.

The rule arrives after the October 10 flash crash that wiped billions in leveraged positions across the market. Meanwhile BTC trades above $72,300 and the total crypto market cap sits past $2.4 trillion after the ceasefire rally according to CoinMarketCap. The combination of new protections and rising prices is drawing fresh capital into the market faster than any quarter since 2024.

Tokens With Strong Foundations and Growth Potential Leading the Recovery

Pepeto: Contract Screening and Fee Free Swaps Giving Presale Holders the Edge

Retail traders have been patching together research from multiple sources hoping to catch a scam signal or a whale pattern before it costs them capital. One presale solving that problem while also targeting the returns traders search for is Pepeto, built for lasting value rather than temporary hype, which is why it keeps appearing on every top 3 cryptos to buy now list this cycle.

The project delivers value on clear paths. Staking at 186% APY compounds early positions before listing. The 420 trillion supply keeps traders and holders aligned.

The tools already run live. The risk scorer checks every contract before a trade completes, blocking threats that cost wallets billions. PepetoSwap handles swaps between chains without any fee, keeping the full value of every position protected.

The total committed now exceeds $8 million, all arriving when the Fear and Greed Index showed extreme fear. Pepeto at $0.000000186 barely registers against listing forecasts, and the gap separating that price from where trading launches is where early entries turn into returns.

The presale window shuts the moment the Binance listing arrives, and the current price disappears from every chart. Analysts target 100x, citing the cofounder behind the original Pepe coin that reached $11 billion with zero products. Large caps target 2x over months while this presale targets 100x from one listing event, and the pace of capital flowing in during fear is the clearest confirmation that the top 3 cryptos to buy now starts here.

BTC: Bitcoin Holds $72,300 as Institutional Access Expands

BTC trades near $72,300 with Morgan Stanley’s spot ETF adding $34 million on day one. Support at $68,000, resistance at $74,000. Analysts project $85,000 to $95,000 by mid year. Even $100,000 delivers under 40% from here, essential but limited for wallets chasing presale level returns.

ETH: Ethereum Gains on Foundation Staking but Ceiling Remains Familiar

ETH trades near $2,210 after the Foundation locked 45,000 ETH into staking. Support holds at $2,000 with resistance at $2,400. Even reaching the $5,000 all time high delivers about 120%, strong for a blue chip but slow compared to what presale pricing produces before a confirmed listing event.

Conclusion:

The top 3 cryptos to buy now must combine protection with real growth. BTC and ETH are recovering, but their ceilings cannot match what a presale entry delivers before a confirmed listing. Pepeto brings both, offering contract auditing and zero fee trading at a price that targets 100x.

Large caps target 2x over months while the presale targets 100x from one listing, and the pace of capital flowing through the Pepeto official website during fear proves the conviction. Entering now means joining what that capital confirmed, and the presale price vanishes when the Binance listing opens. Missing the top 3 cryptos to buy now entry while searching for it could be the choice that turns this cycle into regret instead of returns.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

BTC, ETH, and Pepeto lead the list. Pepeto stands out as the top 3 cryptos to buy now entry with 100x potential before Binance listing.

How does Binance’s new price protection rule help traders?

The rule prevents orders from executing at extreme prices during crashes. Pepeto’s risk scorer adds a similar layer by auditing every contract before trades complete.

Where can investors join the Pepeto presale?

Full presale access and staking rewards are at the Pepeto official website pepeto.io where over $8 million proves committed demand.