Saudi Arabia is quickly emerging as a key player in mobile technology, fueled by Vision 2030, high smartphone adoption, and a rapidly expanding digital economy. Businesses across fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, logistics, and other sectors are heavily investing in mobile applications to engage users and grow their operations. With over 97% of the population using smartphones, having a robust, culturally relevant mobile app is critical for success.

This guide highlights seven top mobile app development companies in Saudi Arabia for 2026, focusing on their expertise, standout features, and what makes them preferred partners for businesses in Riyadh, Jeddah, and beyond.

Top 7 Mobile App Development Companies in Saudi Arabia

Here are seven companies leading mobile innovation in Riyadh, Jeddah, and across the Kingdom:

1. Tekrevol – Riyadh & Jeddah

Expertise: AI, fintech, super apps, e-commerce, healthcare

Highlights:

AI-powered, scalable applications tailored for Saudi users

Arabic-first design for culturally relevant user experiences

Proven success in fintech, e-commerce, and enterprise apps

Why They Stand Out: Tekrevol is the top mobile app development company in Saudi Arabia . Their teams in Riyadh and Dubai deliver AI-driven, secure, and scalable apps for startups and enterprises alike.

Why Choose Tekrevol: Tekrevol excels in bridging business goals with technology. Their local teams deeply understand Saudi market dynamics, regulations, and user behavior, which ensures culturally relevant and legally compliant apps. With expertise across AI, fintech, super apps, and enterprise solutions, Tekrevol delivers not just an app, but a full digital strategy that supports growth, user engagement, and long-term scalability. Their focus on post-launch support, security, and continuous optimization sets them apart from other developers in Riyadh and Jeddah.

View Google Business Profile | Tekrevol Saudi office :

2. AndersenLab – Riyadh

Expertise: Blockchain, fintech, enterprise mobile apps

Highlights: Advanced mobile apps with strong security and performance

Why They Stand Out: AndersenLab brings international development experience to Saudi clients. Their focus on blockchain-enabled fintech apps and enterprise solutions ensures reliability, security, and cutting-edge functionality.

3. Yellostack – Riyadh

Expertise: Full-stack mobile development, enterprise apps

Highlights: Visually appealing, highly functional mobile applications

Why They Stand Out: Yellostack balances design and technical capabilities, delivering apps that are both engaging and robust. They are a strong choice for businesses looking for a blend of creativity and performance.

4. DXBApps – Jeddah

Expertise: Hybrid and cross-platform apps, creative solutions

Highlights: Quick-to-deploy apps for startups and established businesses

Why They Stand Out: DXBApps leverages hybrid development to deliver scalable, user-friendly apps across multiple platforms. Their solutions combine innovation with fast execution, ideal for fast-growing businesses.

5. 8Ration – Riyadh

Expertise: AI, IoT, automation apps

Highlights: Enterprise apps that improve operational efficiency

Why They Stand Out: 8Ration specializes in AI- and IoT-powered solutions for enterprise clients. Their apps streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and provide real-time analytics for better decision-making.

6. SapphireITSG – Riyadh

Expertise: Fintech, AI-integrated apps, custom development

Highlights: Intelligent, secure, and scalable mobile solutions

Why They Stand Out: SapphireITSG excels in building apps that require advanced analytics, AI, and secure transactions. They are particularly strong in fintech and enterprise applications, ensuring businesses meet local compliance standards.

7. DeviceBee – Jeddah

Expertise: Cybersecurity, enterprise mobile apps

Highlights: Secure apps for sensitive corporate data

Why They Stand Out: DeviceBee focuses on delivering secure, compliant applications. Their services are ideal for companies handling sensitive user data, offering peace of mind alongside high performance.

Why Saudi Arabia is a Prime Destination for Mobile App Development

Saudi Arabia is not just consuming technology—it’s creating it. Several factors make the Kingdom an ideal location for mobile app development:

Vision 2030 Digital Transformation: The government’s push for digital adoption across industries creates significant opportunities for app-based solutions.

The government’s push for digital adoption across industries creates significant opportunities for app-based solutions. Smartphone Penetration: With over 97% of Saudis using smartphones, mobile apps are the most effective channel for customer engagement.

With over 97% of Saudis using smartphones, mobile apps are the most effective channel for customer engagement. Fintech and E-commerce Growth: The fintech sector is projected to reach $5 billion by 2030, while e-commerce is expected to surpass $60 billion, growing at an annual rate of 12–22%.

The fintech sector is projected to reach $5 billion by 2030, while e-commerce is expected to surpass $60 billion, growing at an annual rate of 12–22%. Government Support:Investment in e-health, digital banking, and smart city initiatives encourages businesses to align their apps with national digital goals.

This environment makes partnering with a mobile app development company that understands local culture, regulations, and technology trends crucial.

How to Choose the Right Mobile App Developer

When selecting a mobile app development partner in Saudi Arabia, consider:

Local Presence: Offices and active teams in Riyadh or Jeddah ensure better communication and support.

Offices and active teams in Riyadh or Jeddah ensure better communication and support. Industry Expertise: Look for companies with experience in your sector, whether fintech, healthcare, logistics, or e-commerce.

Look for companies with experience in your sector, whether fintech, healthcare, logistics, or e-commerce. Bilingual Support: Apps, documentation, and support in Arabic and English enhance usability and compliance.

Apps, documentation, and support in Arabic and English enhance usability and compliance. Full Lifecycle Services: Choose partners offering strategy, design, development, testing, launch, and maintenance.

Choose partners offering strategy, design, development, testing, launch, and maintenance. Compliance & Security:Verify adherence to PDPL, SAMA, and other regulatory standards.

Cost of Hiring Mobile App Developers in Saudi Arabia

Hourly Rate: 90 SAR – 300 SAR

90 SAR – 300 SAR Basic MVP App: 60,000 – 120,000 SAR

60,000 – 120,000 SAR Mid-Level App (E-commerce, Fintech, Healthcare): 150,000 – 400,000 SAR

150,000 – 400,000 SAR Enterprise App (AI, Blockchain, IoT):500,000 SAR+

Factors affecting cost include project complexity, platform choice, UI/UX design, security, and compliance. Investing in a high-quality, locally experienced development team often results in better ROI.

Key Trends Shaping Mobile App Development in Saudi Arabia

AI & Generative AI:Apps now include chatbots, predictive analytics, and smart recommendations. Super Apps:Multi-service platforms combining payments, transport, e-commerce, and more. Blockchain & Fintech:Secure, compliant financial and payment solutions continue to grow. Arabic-First UX & Bilingual Design:Apps optimized for local users with English support for broader reach. Industry-Specific Solutions:Healthcare, logistics, and enterprise apps dominate demand. Voice and AR Features:Emerging apps increasingly incorporate voice commands and augmented reality to enhance engagement.

Conclusion

Saudi Arabia’s mobile app development sector is thriving, offering companies the opportunity to launch culturally tailored, technically advanced apps. Tekrevol remains the market leader with AI-driven, scalable solutions that align with Vision 2030, while AndersenLab, Yellostack, DXBApps, and others provide strong alternatives for enterprises and startups.

Choosing the right development partner ensures your app is secure, user-friendly, compliant, and scalable. With the right team, your mobile application can succeed in Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing, mobile-first economy.

FAQs:

Q1. How much does it cost to develop a mobile app in Saudi Arabia?

A1: Costs range from 60,000 SAR for basic MVPs to over 500,000 SAR for enterprise-grade apps. Hourly rates vary between 90 SAR and 300 SAR depending on developer expertise.

Q2. Which is the best mobile app development company in Riyadh and Jeddah?

A2: Tekrevol is the top choice, followed by AndersenLab, Yellostack, and SapphireITSG for enterprise and specialized solutions.

Q3. Can Saudi developers create bilingual apps?

A3: Yes, most leading companies offer Arabic and English interfaces to meet local and international requirements.

Q4. How do I pick the right developer for my app?

A4: Evaluate portfolio, local presence, industry experience, compliance knowledge, and post-launch support.

Q5. Are Saudi app developers suitable for startups?

A5: Yes, many specialize in MVPs, cost-effective solutions, and scalable apps for small businesses.

Q6. Do developers in Saudi Arabia handle AI, fintech, or enterprise apps?

A6: Yes, companies like Tekrevol, SapphireITSG, and AndersenLab are experts in AI-driven and secure enterprise applications.