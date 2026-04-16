Top 5 Ways to Fund a Soft Deposit for a CRE Deal in 2026

Soft deposits are not going anywhere.

Sellers will keep demanding them before they can take a property off the market or allow due diligence to commence. And buyers will increasingly compete for deals by offering to pay higher EMD amounts.

Consequently, CRE sponsors who don’t want to tie up cash in escrow accounts must explore other ways to raise soft deposits for commercial property. More importantly, they need to find a consistent source they can rely on for multiple deals.

In what follows, we consider the five top ways to fund a soft deposit for a CRE deal in 2026.

1.Partner funding

Some sponsors raise soft deposits directly from a limited partner (LPs) before closing. The LP who offers to pay the soft deposit may be compensated with priority returns, a co-GP position, or a higher equity share.

Partner funding is common when sponsors pursue larger deals that require higher EMD amounts.

Pros of partner funding

Ideal for larger soft deposits

It’s an equity funding method, so there’s no repayment

Cons of partner funding

Slower process

May reduce flexibility if the deal changes

Not ideal for highly competitive timelines

When do sponsors consider partner funding?

They are best used when there is a strong, high-trust investor relationship and investors can move quickly due to existing trust.

2.Line of credit

CRE sponsors with established lending relationships with financial institutions often have a business line of credit they can explore up to a given funding limit.

A line of credit is reusable across multiple deals as long as the sponsor keeps repaying.

Pros of a line of credit

Easier to scale

Faster access due to preapproval

Cons of a line of credit

Requires existing credit relationships

May involve collateral or guarantees

Slower approval for new sponsors

When do sponsors use a line of credit

Credit lines are more popular among sponsors with established lending relationships with financial institutions.

3.Private money loans

Sponsors can also raise soft deposits by taking loans from private lenders. These are usually short-term, relationship-based loans that are easily available to investors who belong to strong communities.

Pros of private money loans

Flexible terms

Faster access

No collateral

Cons of private money loans

More difficult to scale

May require personal guarantees

Relies heavily on network strength

When do sponsors use private money loans?

Private money loans are popular in mid-market deals where relationships and networks are important. Sponsors also prefer them to partner funding when flexibility is key.

4.Hard money loans

Hard money loans are short-term loans that are backed by collateral. The availability of a hard asset is prioritized over the borrower’s income, credit score, or experience.

Pros of hard money loans

High approval rate

Faster access to funds

Useful for complex or non-traditional deals

Cons of hard money loans

Higher interest rates and fees

Not usually structured for soft deposits

Usually requires collateral

When do sponsors use hard money loans

Hard money loans are particularly useful in time-sensitive or opportunistic deals, where securing the asset quickly outweighs the higher cost of capital.

5.Specialized EMD financing

These are companies that specialize in funding EMD for a variety of CRE deals.

The best soft deposit providers for CRE offer flexible solutions that match the needs of CRE sponsors.

Pros of specialized EMD financing

Fast approval

Quick funding

Cons of specialized EMD financing

Limited to verified deals

Requires PSAs with clearly-defined contingencies

When do sponsors use specialized EMD financing

CRE sponsors prefer specialized EMD financing when they need to pursue multiple deals at once, move faster than competitors, and design flexible terms.

For example, with Duckfund, you can pursue multiple simultaneous deals, propose higher EMD amounts in competitive markets, and get funds sent to escrows within 48 hours.

Soft deposits are no longer just a formality; they’re a competitive lever. Sponsors who can fund deposits quickly and efficiently can win more deals, scale faster, and preserve capital for higher-return opportunities.

Though there are many opportunities to fund soft deposits, specialized EMD financing companies provide the most advantages to CRE sponsors. Their flexibility makes them the partner that CRE sponsors need in competitive CRE markets.