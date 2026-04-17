Top 5 Crypto Women Entrepreneurs of 2026

From Web3 PR to exchange leadership, these five women are shaping crypto’s next chapter in 2026. Here’s who made the list and why.

The numbers keep climbing. Women now lead some of the most consequential companies, funds, and foundations in the crypto space not as tokens of diversity, but as actual decision-makers moving real capital and real infrastructure. The industry’s best-known founders in 2026 include a lot more women than it did five years ago.

This list covers five of them. They don’t all work in the same corner of the space. That’s sort of the point.

Meltem Demirors

Founder & General Partner, Crucible

She’s been at this since 2015. Demirors built her reputation at CoinShares, where she served as Chief Strategy Officer before founding Crucible, a firm focused on building long-term infrastructure for the open digital economy. The kind of work that doesn’t make headlines every week but compounds over time.

Guest lectured at both Oxford and MIT on cryptocurrency. That background shows in how she talks about the space less price, more architecture. Crucible reflects that.

Ekaterina Tarasova

Founder, IdolMe PR Agency

Over 13 years in communications. That alone puts Tarasova in a rare company for a Web3 PR founder; most agencies in this space are barely five years old. She built IdolMe around a specific thesis: that narrative shapes markets, and crypto projects fail not because the tech is bad but because the story is.

The agency has delivered more than 10 billion in campaign reach since 2013. Direct access to 500+ journalists, coverage across 40 global markets. She also speaks at major Web3 conferences and writes industry columns, the kind of external visibility that most PR founders don’t bother with.

Tarasova’s edge is the combination. Strategy and execution, not one or the other.

Nancy Jones

Co-Founder, CryptoNewsLive

Jones built her career across fintech startups and global financial organizations before landing in crypto media. At CryptoNewsLive, she co-founded one of the more ambitious editorial operations in the space competing directly with CoinDesk, Decrypt, and Cointelegraph in a YMYL category that Google scrutinizes harder than almost any other.

The background in technology, marketing, and product development gives her a different lens than most media founders. She thinks about editorial as a product problem. That’s not common.

Her work spans strategy, content infrastructure, and audience growth, the unglamorous stuff that makes publications actually survive market cycles.

Gracy Chen

CEO, Bitget

Bitget went from mid-tier exchange to one of the fastest-growing platforms in the world largely on her watch. Chen pushed hard on accessibility and education markets the big exchanges ignored for years and it worked. The exchange now serves tens of millions of users across dozens of countries.

She also launched Blockchain4Her. Funding programs, mentorship, direct support for women building in Web3. It’s not a PR initiative; the program has actual outputs.

Chen represents a specific kind of operator: someone who scales without losing the thread on what actually matters to users.

Elizabeth Stark

Co-Founder & CEO, Lightning Labs

Bitcoin’s scalability problem has existed since the beginning. Stark decided to fix it. Lightning Labs develops the Lightning Network, a system for near-instant, low-cost Bitcoin payments without touching the base layer. The technical ambition is significant. The execution has been ongoing for nearly a decade.

Before founding the company, she taught internet technology and society at Stanford and Yale. She also contributes to Coin Center, pushing for a crypto policy that doesn’t accidentally ban what it’s trying to regulate.

Few people in the space carry both the technical depth and the policy credibility. Stark is one of them.

What connects these five isn’t a shared sector or a shared background. It’s the length of the track record. Each of them has been building through at least one full market cycle, some through several. That kind of staying power is rarer than it looks.