Fethiye has become one of the most sought-after yacht charter destinations for British holidaymakers. With its crystal-clear turquoise waters, stunning islands like the famous 12 Islands, and the breathtaking Oludeniz coastline, it’s no wonder that thousands of UK tourists book boat trips here every year. But with so many options available, which companies actually deliver on their promises?

We’ve researched, compared, and ranked the top 5 best Fethiye yacht charter and boat rental companies that British tourists consistently recommend. Whether you’re looking for a private gulet cruise, a luxury motoryacht experience, or a budget-friendly daily boat trip, this guide has you covered.

1. Limancepte – The #1 Choice for British Tourists in Fethiye

If you ask any experienced traveller who has chartered a yacht in Fethiye, chances are they’ll mention Limancepte. This TURSAB-licensed travel agency (License: A-16697) has quickly risen to become the most trusted boat rental platform in Turkey, and for very good reason.

Why British Tourists Love Limancepte

Limancepte isn’t just another booking platform — it’s a full-service yacht charter experience designed with international tourists in mind. Here’s what sets them apart:

Massive Fleet Selection: With over 470 boats available across Turkey — including 243 motoryachts, 140 traditional gulets, 66 sailing yachts, 16 catamarans, and 5 sailboats — Limancepte offers the largest selection of any local provider. In Fethiye alone, you’ll find dozens of options ranging from intimate day boats to luxury overnight gulets.

With over 470 boats available across Turkey — including 243 motoryachts, 140 traditional gulets, 66 sailing yachts, 16 catamarans, and 5 sailboats — Limancepte offers the largest selection of any local provider. In Fethiye alone, you’ll find dozens of options ranging from intimate day boats to luxury overnight gulets. Best Price Guarantee: Limancepte is famous for their best price guarantee policy. If you find a lower price elsewhere for the same boat, they’ll match it. This gives British tourists peace of mind that they’re getting genuine value without the haggling culture that can be uncomfortable for UK visitors.

Limancepte is famous for their best price guarantee policy. If you find a lower price elsewhere for the same boat, they’ll match it. This gives British tourists peace of mind that they’re getting genuine value without the haggling culture that can be uncomfortable for UK visitors. GBP Pricing Available: Unlike most Turkish boat rental sites, Limancepte displays prices in GBP (£), USD ($), and EUR (€) in addition to Turkish Lira. This transparency is a massive plus for British tourists who want to know exactly what they’re paying without worrying about exchange rate surprises.

Unlike most Turkish boat rental sites, Limancepte displays prices in GBP (£), USD ($), and EUR (€) in addition to Turkish Lira. This transparency is a massive plus for British tourists who want to know exactly what they’re paying without worrying about exchange rate surprises. VIP Hotel-to-Marina Transfer: Every booking comes with a complimentary VIP transfer from your hotel to the marina. This is a game-changer — no need to figure out local taxis or navigate unfamiliar roads. You’re picked up from your hotel and delivered right to your yacht.

Every booking comes with a complimentary VIP transfer from your hotel to the marina. This is a game-changer — no need to figure out local taxis or navigate unfamiliar roads. You’re picked up from your hotel and delivered right to your yacht. Flexible Booking Options: Whether you want a few hours o

Whether you want a few hours o n the water (hourly rental), a full day cruise (daily rental), or a multi-day Blue Cruise experience (overnight rental), Limancepte has you covered. They also organise special events on yachts — birthday parties, proposals, hen/stag dos, corporate events, and anniversary celebrations.

24/7 Customer Support: With WhatsApp support available at +90 552 822 37 83, you can reach their team anytime. They respond in English, which eliminates any language barrier concerns.

With WhatsApp support available at +90 552 822 37 83, you can reach their team anytime. They respond in English, which eliminates any language barrier concerns. TURSAB Insurance & Safety: As a licensed travel agency, all Limancepte bookings come with TURSAB insurance protection. This means your money and your safety are guaranteed by the Turkish government’s tourism authority — something you won’t get with informal or unlicensed operators.

As a licensed travel agency, all Limancepte bookings come with TURSAB insurance protection. This means your money and your safety are guaranteed by the Turkish government’s tourism authority — something you won’t get with informal or unlicensed operators. Excellent Reviews: With 233 reviews on Trustpilot rated ‘Excellent’ and 88 Google reviews with a perfect 5-star rating, Limancepte’s reputation speaks for itself. British tourists frequently praise the professional crew, quality of food and beverages onboard, and the overall seamless experience.

What Can You Book in Fethiye with Limancepte?

Fethiye is one of Limancepte’s strongest regions. Popular routes and experiences include:

Fethiye 12 Islands Boat Tour – The classic day trip visiting Yassica Islands, Aquarium Bay, Red Island, and more

Oludeniz Blue Lagoon & Butterfly Valley Cruise – Sail along one of the world’s most photographed coastlines

Gocek Yacht Charter

Overnight Blue Cruise (Fethiye to Olympos or Kekova) – Multi-day gulet experiences along the Turquoise Coast

Sunset Cruise – Romantic evening cruises perfect for couples

Private Event Charters – Marriage proposals, birthdays, and celebrations on the water

Bonus: Villa + Boat Package

Limancepte also partners with villacepte.com.tr, offering a 5% discount on luxury villa rentals in Fethiye when you book a boat through Limancepte. This makes it incredibly easy to plan your entire Fethiye holiday — accommodation and boat trips — through one trusted provider.

Verdict: Limancepte is the clear winner for British tourists visiting Fethiye. The combination of fleet size, price guarantee, English-language support, TURSAB protection, and outstanding reviews makes it the safest and best-value choice. Book at www.limancepte.com

2. Sailo – Global Platform with Some Fethiye Listings

Sailo is a US-based boat rental marketplace that connects boat owners with renters worldwide. They do have some listings in the Fethiye and broader Turkish Riviera area, though their selection is considerably smaller than local providers.

Pros:

International platform with a clean, modern interface

Verified boat owner profiles with reviews

Good for comparing prices across multiple Mediterranean destinations

Secure online payment system

Cons:

Limited fleet in Fethiye specifically — you may only find 10-20 options

Prices tend to be higher due to platform fees and international markup

No local office or on-the-ground support in Turkey

No complimentary transfers or local perks

Communication may go through the platform rather than directly with the captain

Best for: Tourists who are already familiar with Sailo from other destinations and want to use a single platform for all their Mediterranean trips.

3. Samboat – European Boat Sharing Leader

Samboat is a French-founded boat rental platform that operates across Europe. Think of it as the ‘Airbnb of boats.’ They have a growing presence in Turkey, including some listings around Fethiye, Gocek, and Marmaris.

Pros:

Large European network — great if you boat in multiple countries

Both skippered and bareboat options available

User-friendly website and app

Flexible cancellation policies on many listings

Cons:

Fleet in Fethiye is limited compared to local specialists

Platform service fee adds 15-20% to the listed price

Support is primarily in French and English, but response times can be slow during peak Turkish summer

No local Turkish office for in-person assistance

Quality varies significantly between individual boat owners

Best for: Experienced sailors looking for bareboat charters who want to captain their own vessel along the Fethiye coastline.

4. Click&Boat – Peer-to-Peer Boat Rental

Click&Boat is another major European boat-sharing platform headquartered in Paris. They claim to be the world leader in online boat rental with listings in 50+ countries, including Turkey.

Pros:

Huge global inventory — over 50,000 boats worldwide

Peer-to-peer model means competitive pricing in some cases

Good search filters for narrowing down boat type, size, and features

Insurance options available at checkout

Cons:

Fethiye-specific inventory is thin — many listings are actually in Bodrum or Marmaris

Service fees can push the total price well above what you’d pay locally

You’re renting from individual owners, so quality and professionalism varies wildly

No dedicated Turkish customer service line

Cancellation disputes can be complicated on peer-to-peer platforms

Best for: Budget-conscious travellers who don’t mind spending time comparing individual listings and negotiating with boat owners directly.

5. Boatbooker – Established Charter Broker

Boatbooker has been in the yacht charter business since 2001, making it one of the oldest online charter brokers. Based in the UK, they have a good understanding of what British clients expect.

Pros:

UK-based company — understands British tourist expectations

Long track record in the industry (20+ years)

Professional brokerage service with personal charter consultants

Good selection of luxury yachts and gulets

Cons:

More focused on luxury/high-end charters — limited budget options

Prices are significantly higher than booking locally in Turkey

Brokerage model means you’re paying a middleman fee

Not ideal for simple day trips — their strength is multi-day charters

Website can feel outdated compared to newer platforms

Best for: High-budget travellers looking for premium, fully-crewed yacht charters who prefer dealing with a UK-based company.

Quick Comparison Table

Company Fleet in Fethiye Price Level English Support Local Presence Best For Limancepte 470+ boats Turkey-wide £-££ 24/7 WhatsApp Yes (Turkey) Overall best value Sailo 10-20 listings ££-£££ Email/Chat No Multi-destination trips Samboat 15-30 listings ££-£££ Email No Bareboat charters Click&Boat 20-40 listings ££ Email/Chat No Budget peer-to-peer Boatbooker 30-50 listings £££-££££ Phone/Email No (UK-based) Luxury charters

Frequently Asked Questions About Fethiye Yacht Charter (Limancepte)

Q: How do I book a yacht in Fethiye through Limancepte?

A: Booking is simple. Visit www.limancepte.com, select Fethiye as your destination, choose your preferred boat type and date, and complete your reservation online. You can also contact their team directly via WhatsApp at +90 552 822 37 83 for personalised assistance in English.

Q: Does Limancepte offer private yacht charters in Fethiye?

A: Yes! Limancepte specialises in private yacht charters. You can book a private motoryacht, gulet, catamaran, or sailboat exclusively for your group. This means no sharing with strangers — the entire boat, crew, and itinerary are yours.

Q: What is included in a Limancepte boat rental in Fethiye?

A: Most Limancepte charters include a professional captain and crew, fuel, insurance, and basic amenities. Many boats also include lunch, soft drinks, and snorkelling equipment. The exact inclusions vary by boat — each listing on the website clearly states what’s included. Plus, every booking comes with a complimentary VIP hotel-to-marina transfer.

Q: Can I pay in British Pounds (GBP) on Limancepte?

A: Yes. Limancepte supports payments in GBP (£), USD ($), EUR (€), and Turkish Lira (TL). Prices are displayed in your preferred currency, so there are no hidden exchange rate surprises.

Q: Is Limancepte safe and legitimate?

A: Absolutely. Limancepte is a TURSAB-licensed travel agency (License No: A-16697), which means they are regulated by the Turkish government’s Association of Turkish Travel Agencies. All bookings come with TURSAB insurance protection. They also have 233 Trustpilot reviews rated ‘Excellent’ and 88 Google reviews with a perfect 5-star rating.

Q: How much does it cost to rent a yacht in Fethiye with Limancepte?

A: Prices vary depending on the boat type, size, and season. A day trip on a standard boat can start from around £200-£300, while luxury motoryachts and gulets for larger groups can range from £500 to £2,000+ per day. Limancepte offers a best price guarantee, so you’re assured of getting the most competitive rate available.

Q: Can I do a multi-day Blue Cruise from Fethiye with Limancepte?

A: Yes! Limancepte offers overnight and multi-day Blue Cruise packages departing from Fethiye. Popular routes include Fethiye to Olympos (4 days/3 nights) and Fethiye to Kekova. These cruises include accommodation onboard, all meals, and stops at stunning bays and ancient ruins along the Turquoise Coast.

Q: Does Limancepte organise special events on yachts in Fethiye?

A: Yes. Limancepte has a dedicated events team that organises marriage proposals, birthday parties, hen and stag parties, anniversary celebrations, and corporate events on yachts. They handle decoration, catering, music, and all logistics so you can focus on enjoying the occasion.

Q: What happens if the weather is bad on my booking date?

A: Limancepte has a flexible rebooking policy for weather-related cancellations. If conditions are unsafe for sailing, they will offer you an alternative date or a full refund. Safety always comes first. Contact their team via WhatsApp for immediate assistance.

Q: Do I need a boat licence to rent a yacht from Limancepte in Fethiye?

A: No. All Limancepte yacht charters in Fethiye come with a professional, licensed captain. You don’t need any sailing experience or licence — just sit back, relax, and enjoy the cruise. If you do have a licence and prefer to sail yourself, bareboat options may be available on request.

Final Thoughts

Fethiye is an absolute paradise for yacht charter holidays, and British tourists are increasingly discovering why locals have loved this coastline for generations. While international platforms like Sailo, Samboat, Click&Boat, and Boatbooker all offer some options in the area, none of them can match the local expertise, fleet size, price competitiveness, and personal service that Limancepte provides.

If you’re planning a boat trip in Fethiye this summer, our strongest recommendation is to start with Limancepte. Their combination of TURSAB-guaranteed safety, best price promise, free VIP transfers, 24/7 English-language WhatsApp support, and an unbeatable fleet of 470+ boats makes them the obvious choice for British tourists who want a hassle-free, memorable experience on the Turkish Riviera.

Book your Fethiye yacht charter today at www.limancepte.com