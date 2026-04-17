Metaplanet just added enough Bitcoin to hit 40,177 BTC, overtaking MARA Holdings as the third largest corporate holder in the world and pushing the corporate treasury narrative into a new phase. The aggressive buying signals that smart capital is positioning for the next leg higher, and the top 3 cryptos to buy now conversation has to account for where the biggest gains will actually land. Pepeto has crossed $9.13 million in presale funding with a confirmed Binance listing ahead, which is exactly the kind of asymmetric setup corporate BTC buyers themselves look for in their earliest positions.

Metaplanet Overtakes MARA as Third Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder

According to Crypto Briefing, Metaplanet now holds 40,177 BTC, overtaking MARA Holdings and becoming the third largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally. CoinDesk reported that Strategy resumed its own purchases with a $330 million BTC buy the same week, reinforcing that corporate treasuries see the current range as a buying zone before the next leg. The data proves where institutional conviction now sits, but the largest asymmetric gains come from early positions before a tier one exchange opens, and the top 3 cryptos to buy now list deserves at least one name that still offers that kind of pricing gap.

The Top 3 Cryptos To Buy Now Worth Deep Analysis

Pepeto

Serious capital is no longer debating whether Bitcoin reaches new highs, the question is where to place the early entry that captures outsized returns while large caps grind. Pepeto answers that directly with a PepetoAI risk scorer grading every wallet trade from entry through exit and a zero fee swap engine that moves tokens across any chain at no trading cost. The Pepeto presale sits at $0.0000001685 with $9.13 million raised, fully audited by SolidProof. Pepeto was conceived by the same builder behind the original Pepe token, and a former Binance expert guides the listing path into its tier one exchange debut.

That combination of founder credibility and working products is what separates a presale with real gains ahead from one that dies after its first listing. The 420 trillion token cap is fixed, the Binance debut is locked into the calendar, and every wallet buying now captures tokens at a rate that disappears the instant the order book opens. After that first candle, buyers compete at market price and the early window shuts for good.

Ethereum Holds Near $2,450 With Stablecoin Supply at Record $180B

According to CoinMarketCap, ETH trades near $2,450 with a $280 billion cap, sitting roughly 53% below its 2021 ATH of $4,891. Network activity added 284,000 new users in Q1 and stablecoin supply hit $180 billion, giving ETH the strongest fundamental base of any large cap. A recovery to the prior peak from here is roughly 2.1x, a clean move for a top asset but modest against what a presale entry captures at debut.

BNB Leads Exchange Tokens at $644 With Steady Volume

CoinDesk shows BNB near $644 with a $125 billion cap, holding roughly 18% below its December 2024 ATH of $1,069. Binance volume remains the deepest in crypto, and BNB benefits directly from every listing the exchange adds. A return to the peak is roughly 1.2x from current price, a steady gain but one that reinforces why a token about to list on Binance itself carries a far wider pricing gap than the exchange token does.

Closing Thoughts

Bitcoin corporate buying running through Metaplanet and Strategy is the clearest bull signal the cycle has produced so far, and ETH network growth plus BNB exchange volume prove the base layer is only getting stronger. The gains on those large caps will be real, but recovering to prior highs and building generational wealth are two different things. Every cycle the accounts that finished richest held their blue chips and locked one early position nobody else spotted.

The Pepeto presale is still taking entries. The Binance listing is close. The distance between a portfolio that bounced back and one that printed generational numbers is one presale buy before the debut. The traders who moved first close this cycle with the biggest returns, and the data on how presale tokens perform after confirmed tier one listings speaks for itself while everyone who hesitated carries the regret.

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FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in 2026?

Pepeto leads for asymmetric return potential thanks to its presale pricing and confirmed Binance debut, while ETH and BNB offer steadier large cap exposure with established fundamentals and institutional demand.

Why is corporate Bitcoin buying important right now?

Metaplanet hitting 40,177 BTC and Strategy adding $330 million the same week confirm that corporate treasuries view this range as a buying zone, historically a setup that precedes major moves across the broader market.

How does Pepeto fit the top 3 cryptos to buy now category?

Pepeto combines founder pedigree from the original Pepe token, three working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance debut locked on the calendar, giving early wallets the full gap between presale pricing and first public candle.