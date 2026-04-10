Bitcoin is holding above $70,000 despite global tariff chaos. Spot ETFs maintain positive net inflows through the turbulence, which tells you institutional money is repositioning for what comes next. That resilience makes finding the top 3 cryptos to buy now the most important decision of the cycle. Pepeto has raised above $8.8M with live exchange tools and a confirmed Binance listing.

Bitcoin Holds $70K Through Tariff Storm as ETF Inflows Stay Positive

Bitcoin maintained its position above $70,000 even as Trump’s tariff package rattled equities and triggered a 5% S&P 500 decline in Q1, according to Reuters. Spot ETF net inflows remained positive through the volatility. This confirms that institutional capital is buying fear rather than fleeing from it, as CoinDesk reported. For anyone building a top 3 cryptos to buy now list, Bitcoin absorbing macro shocks while ETFs keep buying means the recovery rally could arrive faster than the fear suggests. Additionally, the presale projects with live tools and confirmed listings will benefit the most when that rotation begins.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now: Pepeto, LINK, and DOGE

Pepeto: The Intelligence Layer That Turns Data Into Edge

Pepeto is an AI powered exchange system that transforms crypto data from on chain and off chain sources into intelligence available for everyone. By providing real time risk grades and zero fee trading, the system becomes a critical tool for the more than half a billion crypto holders around the world.

PepetoAI performs continuous analysis on every trade you hold, working as the brain behind your decision to stay or exit. The cross chain bridge moves capital between networks in seconds. This ensures you never miss the entry because your money was stuck on the wrong chain. These tools work together on a single live dashboard for presale holders.

The Pepeto presale is live. A $8K position earns 185% APY from the staking program, adding to your position every single day before the Binance candle prints. The force behind the original Pepe token’s climb from nothing to an $11 billion market cap with 420 trillion supply now drives Pepeto. There is a former Binance team member on the build and SolidProof confirming clean code. With above $8.8M raised and the $0.000000186 entry still available, the room for growth is massive because the Binance listing permanently replaces this number.

Chainlink Price Outlook

LINK trades near $8.70, down 84% from its $53 all time high, with oracle demand growing as real world asset tokenization accelerates. UBS and JPMorgan run settlement pilots on Chainlink infrastructure, and a break above $9.50 targets $11.60. LINK belongs on any top 3 cryptos to buy now list for infrastructure exposure, but the ceiling from $8.70 keeps returns in single digit multiples. By contrast, presale tokens backed by confirmed exchange dates deliver a faster route to multiples.

Dogecoin Price Analysis

DOGE hovers near $0.09, down 88% from its $0.73 all time high. XMoney integration rumors and community strength keep sentiment alive, but DOGE needs a catalyst to break above $0.10 resistance. DOGE is a cultural force. However, the returns from $0.09 take patience measured in quarters for a gain the Binance listing can deliver in a single session.

Bottom Line

Bitcoin absorbing tariff chaos above $70,000 while ETF inflows stay positive proves the market is building a floor under fear. The recovery that follows will reward the top 3 cryptos to buy now with the cheapest entry and real infrastructure. LINK targets $11.60 and DOGE needs $0.10 to confirm direction, but both chase returns that take months to materialize.

Over $8.8M has already moved through the Pepeto official website because every cycle produces winners who entered during fear and collected returns during recovery. The reader’s presale entry right now is the position that turns fear pricing into recovery wealth, the same position every cycle winner held before the returns arrived. The Binance listing converts presale pricing into open market pricing. Notably, the distance between those two numbers is the entire return measured in multiples that only shrink from this point forward.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

Pepeto leads with live tools and a confirmed Binance listing, LINK offers infrastructure exposure to real world asset tokenization, and DOGE provides meme coin recovery potential.

How does Bitcoin’s resilience affect the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

BTC holding $70K during tariff chaos confirms institutional commitment, which benefits presale entries most when the recovery rotation begins, trackable through the Pepeto official website.

Is Pepeto a safe entry compared to LINK and DOGE?

LINK and DOGE carry large valuations with capped near term multiples, while Pepeto is SolidProof audited with above $8.8M raised, live tools, and a Binance listing that creates the return gap listed tokens cannot offer.