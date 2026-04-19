Alcoa is in late stage talks to sell its dormant Massena East smelter to Bitcoin mining firm NYDIG, converting old industrial power into crypto mining capacity at the exact moment AI companies pulled $242 billion in venture funding this year alone. That capital rotation confirms what charts show, that money flooding into crypto and AI is not slowing and the market turns bullish faster than most expect.

The top 3 cryptos to buy now are the ones positioned where that capital wave hits hardest, and Pepeto has seen more than $9 million flow into its presale from wallets that already know the Binance listing turns this entry into the return the cycle is building toward, built by the Pepe cofounder who took the original token to $11 billion with zero products.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now as Alcoa Sells to NYDIG and AI Pulls $242 Billion

Alcoa is negotiating to sell its Massena East smelter in upstate New York to Bitcoin mining firm NYDIG, converting idle capacity into mining. CoinDesk reported the deal alongside data showing AI companies raised $242 billion in early 2026, capturing 80% of global venture funding. Bloomberg noted Gartner projects total AI spending at $2.52 trillion this year, and the overlap between AI and crypto keeps pulling capital into digital assets.

Tokens Leading the Cycle and the Presale Where the Math Points

Pepeto

Pepeto is the platform built so everyday holders can capture returns that billion dollar deals create for insiders. The exchange tools already process live volume today, not as a whitepaper promise.

The risk scorer checks every token before a trade goes through, so the scam projects that destroy wallets never touch the capital held on this platform. The cross chain bridge transfers tokens across networks without any charge, which means gas costs that eat into SOL and XRP portfolios on competing chains stay in the wallet.

If the market feels tilted toward firms buying smelters and raising billions, it is because most tokens already carry the premium institutional attention creates. Pepeto sits before that premium, and the Pepe creator designed this exchange so the entry stays equal until the Binance listing changes the price for everyone.

The debate about which entry leads this cycle is already settled by the capital that flowed in. PEPETO sits at $0.000000186, with more than $9 million committed and wallets joining faster each stage. The first Pepe token hit $11 billion in market cap on the same 420 trillion token count with nothing built behind it. Early holders earn 181% APY through staking, and SolidProof verified every contract on the exchange. More tools behind a project logically reaches more than what zero tools reached, which means the presale math points to returns that make SOL and XRP look like savings accounts, and the listing is the one event that proves it.

SOL

SOL trades near $85 on CoinMarketCap after the DoubleZero infrastructure launch brought Wall Street data closer to the network. Spot SOL ETPs started trading in October 2025, adding institutional access. From $85, matching the $294 peak means roughly a 3.5x, and that ceiling took a meme coin frenzy, which means repeating it needs conditions most cycles do not produce.

XRP

XRP holds near $1.43 on Changelly with Coca Cola and American Airlines exploring payments through Ripple Treasury. Spot ETF filings moved into final stages after the SEC taxonomy ruling. From $1.43, touching the $3.65 peak means a 2.6x, and XRP has spent most of 2026 grinding between $1.28 and $1.43 without breaking out.

Conclusion

Alcoa needed decades of industrial operations to build the capacity NYDIG now converts into mining. Pepeto only needed a working platform and a listing confirmed on Binance, and the result is more than $9 million flowing into the presale because the Pepe cofounder took the first token to $11 billion with zero products, and more tools logically means more than what zero tools delivered.

The top 3 cryptos to buy now include SOL and XRP for steady returns, but entering through the Pepeto official website while the presale stays open is how to join the group that every past cycle rewarded with the biggest gains. Waiting until the listing arrives turns a presale entry into a premium someone else collected, and the wallets inside already decided while the rest of the market debates.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Which of the top 3 cryptos to buy now offers the highest return potential?

Pepeto before a confirmed Binance listing targets presale returns SOL and XRP cannot match from their current levels, built by the Pepe cofounder with working exchange tools.

How does the Pepeto platform protect capital in a bullish market?

The risk scorer and zero cost bridge keep capital safe from scams and gas fees, and the Pepeto official website shows the entry pace building with every new round.

Is now the right time to enter Pepeto while SOL and XRP hold steady?

The distance between presale pricing and listing day holds the largest gains, and that opening closes permanently once trading begins.