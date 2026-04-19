Circle’s CEO just told the market that China could launch a yuan backed stablecoin within three to five years, a statement that reframes the entire global competition for digital currency dominance and sends a signal that every blockchain with real infrastructure will benefit from the race. If you are looking for the top 3 cryptos to buy now, BNB and LINK hold credible positions, but the widest gap between entry price and exchange listing belongs to a presale still taking wallets, and that project is Pepeto.

Circle CEO Says China Yuan Stablecoin Could Arrive Within Five Years

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire told the market that China could launch a yuan backed stablecoin within three to five years, a move that would reshape global digital currency competition, according to CoinDesk. The statement arrived as the total crypto market cap held above $2.70 trillion and Bitcoin pushed past $76,000. Stablecoin market caps already exceed $150 billion across all networks, according to CoinMarketCap.

For anyone building a list of the top 3 cryptos to buy now, the stablecoin race confirms that blockchain infrastructure is becoming permanent, but the tokens that deliver the biggest returns are the ones still priced at the floor before a confirmed listing, not the ones already valued in the tens of billions.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now

Pepeto

The wallets that stay engaged with the right tools finish the cycle with returns instead of regret, and attention is the real currency in this market. Pepeto is the top entry on any list of top 3 cryptos to buy now because it already runs a cross chain bridge that transfers tokens across networks at zero charge, and a PepetoAI risk scorer that grades every position for danger before any capital moves.

Pepeto was conceived by the founder of the original Pepe token, with a completed SolidProof security audit and a technical lead carrying direct Binance exchange experience, and the presale has collected $9.13 million from wallets that ran their own research before entering.

With wallets staking $50,000 positions into the 182% APY pool and generating $91,000 in yearly rewards, the conviction behind this presale is the signal that separates real demand from noise. The 420 trillion total supply is fixed, and each day that passes is another day of 182% APY compounding for the wallets already inside while the traders still waiting hold nothing, and the Binance listing inches closer to the moment that wipes the presale price off the board.

BNB: Does Network Strength Make It a Top Pick?

BNB is trading near $634 on April 18, down 54% from its all time high of $1,370, with BNB Chain leading all Layer 1 networks at 4.5 million daily active users in Q1 2026, according to MetaMask. The Osaka upgrade arrives April 28 and stablecoin activity on the chain exceeds $13.6 billion. BNB deserves a place on any top 3 cryptos to buy now list for its network strength, but at $85 billion in market cap, even a recovery to $1,000 is a 60% gain that takes months of grinding through resistance.

Chainlink: Is LINK the Infrastructure Play?

LINK is trading near $9.40 on April 18, according to CoinMarketCap, with oracle services powering the majority of DeFi and institutional tokenization projects across every major chain. LINK launched at $0.11 and reached $52.70, proving the project’s long term value, but from current levels the return is a measured recovery inside a $6 billion market cap, not the kind of move the top 3 cryptos to buy now conversation demands for traders seeking multiples.

Conclusion

BNB leading all Layer 1 networks in daily users and LINK powering the infrastructure behind institutional tokenization confirm that both tokens hold genuine value in any portfolio. The gains are real, but recovering from drawdowns and building real wealth are two different outcomes. Every cycle the accounts that finished richest held their blue chips and locked one early position nobody else spotted. The presale still takes entries. The Binance listing is close.

The distance between a portfolio that bounced back and one that printed generational numbers is one presale buy on the Pepeto official website before the debut. The traders who moved first close the cycle with returns that speak for themselves, while everyone else carries the regret.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

BNB and LINK hold credible positions for their network strength and infrastructure, but Pepeto at presale pricing before a confirmed Binance listing carries the widest return gap of any entry available today.

Is BNB a strong buy at current levels?

BNB trades near $634with the strongest L1 user base in crypto, but at $85 billion in market cap, the recovery path is measured in months, not the days a listing event can deliver.

Why does Pepeto lead the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

A completed SolidProof review, a locked Binance listing date, and functional exchange tools at presale pricing give early wallets a gap no established token can replicate. Entries are still open on the Pepeto official website.