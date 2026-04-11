Potential buyers are circling the Winklevoss backed Gemini exchange to acquire parts of the business and secure regulatory licenses rather than building from scratch. When major players compete to buy exchange infrastructure, the top 3 cryptos to buy now are the ones already built on that layer.

Pepeto has raised above $8.8M with live exchange tools and a confirmed Binance listing, and the race to own crypto infrastructure makes every token with working swap tools more valuable by the day.

Buyers Circle Gemini Exchange in Acquisition Push

Multiple parties are considering acquiring parts of Gemini, particularly European operations, to secure regulatory licenses, according to CoinDesk. Firms prefer buying compliant exchange operations rather than building through years of approval, as reported by Bloomberg. For anyone evaluating the top 3 cryptos to buy now, this confirms that exchange infrastructure is the most fought over asset in crypto, and tokens building it at presale pricing sit on the widest return gap in the market.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now for the Bull Run

Pepeto: The Only Presale Where the Product Already Works

Pepeto is one of the only presale tokens where the exchange tools are live before the listing arrives. The zero fee swap engine and cross chain bridge are running for every holder, turning the presale into a real trading experience. Retail traders who piece together research from scattered sources now have a single layer that does it all. Pepeto audits contracts, scores trade risk, and moves tokens across chains without fees, with speed that manual research cannot match.

That utility drives the 100x projections heading into the listing. The presale price sits at $0.000000186, with above $8.8M raised from wallets that tested the tools before committing. The mastermind who built the original Pepe token into a multi billion dollar market is behind this project, a former Binance expert is constructing the listing, and SolidProof has audited all 420 trillion tokens.

The Binance listing is days away, and the current price exists in the narrow window between a product that has proven itself and a market that has not priced it in.

Solana: Speed Leader, Steady Returns

Solana trades near $84.85 with a $48 billion market cap after the ceasefire rally, according to CoinGecko. SOL ETF inflows passed $1 billion and analysts project a recovery toward $150 by year end. Solana is a top 3 cryptos to buy now candidate for steady growth, but at $48 billion it requires tens of billions in fresh capital to double, compressing returns for wallets entering now.

Dogecoin: Community Giant, Waiting for Catalyst

Dogecoin trades at $0.093 with a $13.5 billion market cap, still 87% below its $0.73 all time high, according to CoinMarketCap. Active addresses spiked 176% in one week, and the X Money payment integration speculation remains the biggest unresolved catalyst in DOGE history. If Musk adds DOGE as a payment option for 600 million X users, the token reprices overnight. Until that confirmation arrives, DOGE remains a waiting game, and the top 3 cryptos to buy now favor tokens with confirmed catalysts over speculative ones.

Last Look

Buyers circling Gemini to acquire exchange licenses proves that infrastructure ownership is the defining battle of this cycle, and the top 3 cryptos to buy now are the ones already winning that battle at presale pricing. Solana’s $48 billion cap and DOGE’s wait for a catalyst show that large caps reward patience with measured returns, while Pepeto gives early wallets the pre listing entry where the real wealth of every bull cycle is created.

The Pepeto official website shows above $8.8M raised from wallets that moved before the crowd arrived. Early holders of Solana turned $0.04 seed round entries into life changing wealth when SOL ran to $294, and the people who entered one day before the world noticed built returns they still talk about today. The reader’s entry into Pepeto right now buys at the price that the Binance listing turns into the same kind of return those SOL early holders built their entire futures from.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now for the bull run?

Pepeto leads with live exchange tools, above $8.8M raised, and a confirmed Binance listing. Solana and Dogecoin offer steady large cap exposure, but neither matches the asymmetric return potential of presale pricing before a first listing.

Can presale tokens outperform large caps like SOL and DOGE?

Solana’s seed investors turned $0.04 entries into $294 at the peak. That same presale to listing math is what Pepeto offers right now, with a confirmed Binance listing and working tools that most large caps took years to build.

How do I enter the Pepeto presale before the listing?

Go to the Pepeto official website and connect your wallet to enter at the current presale rate before the Binance listing sets the public price.