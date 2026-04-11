TD Cowen just told investors that three crypto stocks could outperform Bitcoin ETFs by stacking coins and capturing staking yields, and that call rewrites the playbook for the cycle. When a Wall Street firm says individual crypto plays can beat the ETF tracking the biggest asset in the market, the crypto update shifts from passive exposure to active positioning. Pepeto has raised above $8.8M with live exchange tools and a confirmed Binance listing, the kind of asymmetric entry TD Cowen is describing in its purest form.
TD Cowen Says Crypto Stocks Can Beat Bitcoin ETFs
TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza identified three digital asset companies that could outperform Bitcoin ETFs by stacking coins and capturing staking yields, according to CoinDesk. The call highlights a shift from passive ETF exposure to active strategies that generate yield on top of price gains, as reported by Bloomberg. For the latest crypto update, this matters because presale tokens with built in yield and exchange utility offer the same logic, where the return comes from the listing jump and the tools generating value before it happens.
Crypto Update: Pepeto, ADA, and BTC in the Bull Run Setup
Pepeto: The Intelligence Stack That Levels the Playing Field
Market uncertainty makes exchange tools more valuable than ever, and Pepeto is the project built to give every wallet the same edge that institutional desks take for granted. The zero fee swap engine moves tokens across chains without costing a cent, while the PepetoAI risk scorer runs instant checks on any contract before a wallet commits capital. Most traders find information late, but the risk scorer catches honeypots and dangerous setups that manual research misses, which is why this crypto update keeps pointing to Pepeto as the presale with real substance behind the projections.
The creator who shaped the original Pepe token into a worldwide cultural force built this project from scratch, a former Binance expert on the dev team is constructing the listing infrastructure, and SolidProof has audited all 420 trillion tokens. Above $8.8M has been raised from wallets that acted while the rest of the market debated direction.
The confirmed Binance listing is approaching, and every day it gets closer is another day the presale price moves further from what the public will pay once trading opens.
Cardano: Network Growing, Price Rebuilding
Cardano trades at $0.25, roughly 92% below its $3.10 all time high, according to CoinMarketCap. The Protocol 11 hard fork arrives in April, Midnight launched with Google Cloud and MoneyGram as validators, and whale wallets gathered 819 million ADA worth $214 million recently. Analysts project a recovery toward $0.50 as adoption grows. The crypto update on ADA is bullish long term, but at an $8.8 billion market cap, the percentage math from here requires quarters of sustained buying to deliver meaningful multiples.
Bitcoin: Foundation Holds, Returns Compress
Bitcoin trades near $72,900 after testing $73,000 resistance, according to CoinDesk. Whale wallets built positions across the $60,000 to $70,000 demand zone, and TD Cowen confirms institutions see returns extending beyond simple BTC exposure. If $75,000 breaks, $80,000 opens. At $1.3 trillion market cap, Bitcoin is the portfolio base, but doubling requires trillions in new capital, which is why active strategies and presale entries offer asymmetry that passive holding cannot.
Bottom Line
TD Cowen telling Wall Street that crypto stocks beat Bitcoin ETFs through active strategies proves that the smartest money in the market is done waiting for passive returns, and the crypto update for this cycle is clear. ADA’s 92% drawdown and Bitcoin’s compressed returns at $1.3 trillion show that large caps reward patience, while Pepeto hands early wallets the presale entry that converts into multiples large caps at current valuations simply cannot produce. Above $8.8M already sits on the Pepeto official website from wallets that moved first.
The people who built wealth from Cardano all made one decision, which is they entered when ADA traded for pennies and the rest of the market had no reason to pay attention. The reader’s money in Pepeto today buys what listing day turns into the kind of return that ADA holders built their entire portfolios from. The distance between presale pricing and the Binance listing is where those returns live.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What is the latest crypto update on Pepeto vs Cardano?
ADA trades 92% below its all time high with a slow recovery path, while Pepeto has above $8.8M raised, live exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing that gives it 100x potential ADA’s current setup cannot match.
Can active crypto strategies outperform Bitcoin ETFs in 2026?
TD Cowen says yes, and presale tokens with built in exchange utility and staking yield represent the purest form of that active strategy before they reach public trading.
How do I get into the Pepeto presale?
Connect your wallet on the Pepeto official website and enter at the current presale rate before the Binance listing opens public trading.