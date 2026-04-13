The top 3 cryptos to buy now just got a new signal after the Tether linked Super PAC made its first ad buy through a firm founded by Tether’s US CEO, proving stablecoin capital is actively shaping politics.

BTC holds at $72,130 and ETH trades at $2,200, both strong tokens anchoring every portfolio, but the debate about which entry leads this cycle is already settled by the capital that flowed in during fear. Pepeto, with a Binance listing approaching and more than $8.8 million secured during fear, is the entry where zero products reached $11 billion with the original Pepe coin, and more tools behind this project logically reaches more than what zero tools reached.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now as Tether Super PAC Makes First Political Move

The Fellowship PAC tied to Tether spent $300,000 with Nxum Group, a firm co founded by Tether’s US CEO Bo Hines, marking the first direct political ad spend from a stablecoin linked entity. At the same time, BTC held above $71,000 as ETF flows returned and on chain supply tightened across major exchanges. The top 3 cryptos to buy now include the tokens that benefit from political clarity and the presale that delivers the widest return distance before a confirmed listing.

The Entries Leading Q2

Pepeto: Where the Math Proves What Tools Behind a Project Mean

While the market debates which token leads, one presale already answered it. Pepeto raised more than $8.8 million from wallets that positioned during fear, and the founder behind the original Pepe coin now commands a protocol with a working exchange running before listing, meaning the same mind that built $11 billion from zero products now applies that knowledge to a token with real infrastructure.

The ceiling is higher because working tools sit behind it. The bridge connects chains without cost so capital reaches the best opportunity, and PepetoSwap runs a commission free exchange so every trade stays whole. Staking at 184% APY compounds positions for wallets inside. SolidProof verified the full codebase.

With 420 trillion tokens and a confirmed Binance date, analysts see 100x potential from today.s $0.000000186 entry, and the original Pepe coin turned small entries into fortunes with zero products, which means more tools behind Pepeto logically reaches more than what zero tools reached, making this the strongest of the top 3 cryptos to buy now because the listing converts presale cost into the position late buyers will chase.

BTC: The Foundation With Recovery Building

BTC trades at $72,130 per CoinDesk, pressing $72,000 resistance as ETF flows return and political clarity through Tether’s PAC adds support. Analysts target $88,000. BTC belongs in the top 3 cryptos to buy now for safety, but from $72,130 the distance to a 2x sits at $143,000, a level that needs a full recovery while the presale covers wider returns in weeks.

ETH: DeFi King but Fee Pressure Persists

ETH trades at $2,200 per CoinDesk, with layer two growth driving usage but Culper Research’s short thesis adding a headwind. Analysts target $2,700 through Q2. ETH anchors DeFi but from $2,200 the return distance to match presale math requires a move the token has never made, while the listing delivers that distance from a single event.

Conclusion:

Tether entering politics and BTC holding $71,000 confirm the infrastructure behind crypto is permanent, and it arrives while the Pepeto official website holds the presale entry the listing will erase. The original Pepe coin turned small entries into fortunes with zero products, and more tools behind Pepeto logically reaches beyond what zero tools reached, which is why the capital flowing in during fear already settled the debate about which entry leads.

BTC and ETH offer the foundation every portfolio needs, but the top 3 cryptos to buy now includes the presale where a confirmed Binance listing delivers the returns that large caps need a full cycle to approach, and missing this entry means watching the listing prove what the wallets inside already calculated while the ones that waited carry the weight of knowing the answer was right here.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

BTC at $72,130, ETH at $2,200, and Pepeto at presale price lead the list, with Pepeto offering the widest return distance through its confirmed Binance listing and 100x projections.

Why does Tether’s political move matter for the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

Stablecoin capital shaping politics confirms crypto is permanent, and the presale entries with confirmed listings benefit when that clarity drives institutional money on chain.

Is Pepeto the strongest of the top 3 cryptos to buy now?

With more than $8.8 million raised, SolidProof audit, and the Pepe cofounder’s proven math, the Pepeto official website shows the return distance that BTC and ETH need years to match.