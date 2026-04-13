The Cardano price just caught a lifeline most holders missed. Whale wallets added 819 million ADA worth $214 million in one week while the Fear and Greed Index sat at 8, meaning the biggest money entered when everyone else sold. Smart capital positions before the crowd returns, and that is what the on chain data confirms right now.

While ADA stabilizes near $0.238, a different entry pulls in even larger numbers. Pepeto, with a confirmed Binance listing approaching and more than $8.8 million collected, is drawing wallets that see what established token holders are still waiting to confirm.

Cardano Price Gets a Boost as Hashdex ETF and Whale Buying Align

ADA gained fresh attention after Hashdex confirmed its inclusion in a Nasdaq listed crypto index fund, giving the token its first regulated ETF exposure. At the same time, Santiment data revealed wallets holding over 10 million ADA reached a four month high of 424 addresses, scooping up 819 million tokens during the dip. Big wallets treat the current level as a floor, and ETF inclusion opens a pipeline for fund money that never touched ADA before.

Presale Entries and ADA Forecasts Heading Into Q2

Pepeto: The Presale Loading While ADA Waited for Its Catalyst

As fund managers add ADA to index products and whale wallets stack tokens at the bottom, the pattern forming around the Cardano price repeats every cycle. Pepeto sits at the center of that pattern but at an earlier stage, where the entry is still the presale number and the listing has not reset it. The case here is strong. Pepeto pulled in more than $8.8 million from wallets that moved while the broader market dropped, and the architect who created the first Pepe coin leads the project with a confirmed Binance listing, meaning the same mind behind a $11 billion meme coin now applies that knowledge to a token with working exchange products.

What powers the return window is the running infrastructure. PepetoSwap gives holders a way to trade tokens at zero cost so fees that eat into small positions disappear, and the risk scorer checks every contract before purchase so capital stays protected when scams flood recovery cycles. Staking at 184% APY compounds returns for wallets already inside while late entries lose that advantage permanently. SolidProof confirmed every smart contract clean before a single dollar entered.

With 420 trillion tokens matching the same total Pepe carried to its peak with zero products, analysts project 100x returns from the current $0.000000186 entry, and the wallets reading this still hold the window that disappears once trading opens.

Cardano Price Prediction: Where ADA Goes From Here

ADA trades near $0.238 after losing more than 80% from its $3.10 all time high, according to CoinGecko data. The Protocol 11 hard fork in April 2026 brings Plutus V3 improvements that could compress the gap between developer output and token valuation. Changelly analysts place ADA between $0.24 and $0.31 through June, while Benzinga projects $0.57 by year end if governance upgrades attract institutional staking. The 50 day moving average sits at $0.26 as resistance with $0.23 as support. A break above $0.29 could open $0.38, but until that level flips the Cardano price stays range bound.

Conclusion:

The money flowing into ADA from ETF funds and whale wallets is the same signal that preceded every major recovery, and it lands exactly when a presale built by the architect of Pepe still holds its entry open at the Pepeto official website. PEPE reached $11 billion with nothing behind it, and zero products reaching that level means a token with a working exchange and contract scanner logically reaches the same floor, turning every presale dollar into returns ADA would need years to match.

The Cardano price search led here because the same whales buying ADA know the biggest gains come from the entry that has not listed yet, and entering before the Binance listing is how to own the position that late buyers will wish they filled when the cost of waiting becomes the regret that follows every wallet that read this and did nothing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why did the Cardano price attract whale buying this week?

Whale wallets added 819 million ADA worth $214 million as the Hashdex Nasdaq ETF confirmed ADA inclusion, creating the largest buy event in four months during extreme fear.

What is Pepeto and why does the Cardano price comparison matter?

Pepeto is a presale token from the original Pepe cofounder with confirmed Binance listing and SolidProof audit, and the ADA gap from its peak shows why early presale entries deliver larger returns than recovery plays.

Is Pepeto a good investment right now?

With more than $8.8 million raised during extreme fear, a confirmed listing approaching, and 184% staking APY for every wallet inside, the Pepeto official website shows why analysts project returns established altcoins cannot match.