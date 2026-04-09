The U.S. Treasury proposed that stablecoin issuers must police transactions like banks do, meaning the next wave of capital entering crypto demands verified projects with real infrastructure. The top 3 cryptos to buy now are the ones that already meet that standard, and Pepeto with the cofounder who built the original Pepe coin and more than $8.8 million raised during extreme fear sits at the front of that list before the Binance listing arrives.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now: Treasury Proposes Stablecoin Firms Must Police Transactions Like Banks

The U.S. Treasury proposed rules requiring stablecoin issuers to maintain the same anti money laundering controls as banks, signaling that crypto oversight is moving from debate into enforcement. The proposal arrived as the CLARITY Act continues its path through the Senate Banking Committee with a late April markup expected, and together these moves confirm that regulatory clarity is no longer a question of whether but when. The top 3 cryptos to buy now are the tokens with verified audits and confirmed listings that will capture institutional capital once regulation clears.

Three Tokens Positioned for the Regulatory Wave and Beyond

Pepeto

Regulation is coming and the projects that survive will be those that already built products and passed audits. This phase rewards infrastructure over hype, which means returns will land with wallets that locked entries on audited projects before institutional capital confirmed the direction.

Pepeto is the clear leader among the top 3 cryptos to buy now for wallets positioning ahead of that wave. Its risk scorer verifies every contract before capital enters, and a cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks at zero cost before capital enters, giving holders the verified tools that regulation will soon demand from every platform. That foundation is why more than $8.8 million has reached Pepeto through the deepest fear readings of the year, with staking at 186% APY growing each position while the window narrows toward listing.

While BNB and HYPE offer solid infrastructure plays, Pepeto offers the presale entry where the Binance listing wipes $0.000000186 off the board and opens the first live trading price. The mind behind the original Pepe coin proved what zero products could reach, and a full exchange behind it means matching that outcome is a floor.

Last cycle made millionaires out of the wallets that moved first, and Pepeto with a confirmed listing approaching is that same moment with the math visible before the crowd confirms it. Analysts project 100x, and every day without entering is a day closer to the listing removing this price from the table.

BNB

BNB trades at $604 after a 3% ceasefire gain, and the Maxwell upgrade improving scalability keeps the ecosystem case alive. Analysts see $800 to $1,000 by year end, but from $604 that range delivers 30% to 60%, returns built over years of exchange dominance that presale entries can match in a single listing event.

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

HYPE sits at $39.58 after the HIP 4 proposal introduced prediction markets with one million token builder stakes, and trading volume at an all time high of $3.64 trillion supports the long term case. Analysts target $50 to $90 by year end, but from $37 that ceiling is 35% to 140%, a solid range for a top 10 token but one measured in quarters while presale wallets wait for a listing to deliver in days.

Conclusion

The Treasury stablecoin proposal confirms that regulation is arriving and the top 3 cryptos to buy now are the ones that already passed the test. While BNB and HYPE offer infrastructure returns over time, Pepeto offers the entry that regulation cannot take away because the audit is done, the exchange runs, and the Binance listing is confirmed.

If you still regret missing the biggest opportunity of the last cycle, this is the second chance to be early, and the math is visible this time with the same cofounder, the same supply, and a working platform that the original Pepe coin never had. The Pepeto official website is where that second chance lives right now, and acting on the presale before the listing opens is how last cycle regret turns into this cycle returns.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now for maximum returns?

Pepeto leads with a presale entry before a confirmed Binance listing, followed by BNB for exchange ecosystem growth and HYPE for decentralized trading expansion.

Why is Pepeto the strongest entry on this list?

The Pepe cofounder, a SolidProof verified audit, and a working exchange with zero fee trading and a cross chain bridge make Pepeto the presale with the strongest verified setup before listing.

Should wallets enter Pepeto before the Binance listing?

With $8.8 million flowing in while the fear index printed 17 and 100x projections from analysts, the Pepeto official website is the starting point for wallets acting before the listing shuts the presale permanently.