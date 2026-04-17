Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now as Pepeto Leads, DOGE and LINK in Focus

Renewed hopes of US Iran peace talks pushed Bitcoin above $75,000 before profit taking pulled it back 3%, reminding traders that macro headlines move the market within hours. In this environment, many investors are asking about the Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now to take advantage of these market swings.

With the Fear and Greed Index deep in fear territory, the capital flowing out of defensive positions has to land somewhere with room to grow. Pepeto has raised above $8.1 million ahead of a confirmed Binance listing, and the window to buy at presale pricing disappears the moment trading goes live.

US Iran Peace Talks Push Bitcoin Above $75K Before Pullback

Bitcoin jumped above $75,000 after US President Trump signaled the conflict was close to ending and hinted at a second round of talks, according to Reuters. The rally reversed the next session as traders took profits, pulling BTC back to $74,755.

Bloomberg reported that the market structure remains bullish, with spot ETF cumulative inflows past $56 billion and average ETF holder entry near current levels, creating a floor rather than a ceiling. For traders choosing the top 3 cryptos to buy now, the question is whether to chase Bitcoin near resistance or find the entry that has not priced in the recovery.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now in April 2026

Pepeto

Large caps recovering from drawdowns offer a legitimate trade for capital that needs safety. Pepeto is built for traders who came to crypto because slow recoveries do not move the needle.

Pepeto has raised above $8.1 million at a price of $0.000000186, and that funding is a direct response to exchange tools traders can use right now. The cross chain bridge connects blockchains into a single flow so capital moves to the opportunity instead of staying stuck. The zero fee swap engine removes every trading cost, letting traders move between tokens without fees.

All tools sit under one system that condenses research and execution into seconds. A creator of the first Pepe coin is on the founding team alongside a former Binance expert, with SolidProof verifying the contract.

The Binance listing is confirmed, the presale price is still active, and every day that passes is the listing one day closer while the entry remains zero for anyone who has not moved. The moment the exchange opens, the floor you see today becomes the price everyone who waited will wish they had locked in.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin trades at $0.098, sitting below all three major EMAs in fear territory, according to CoinDesk. Support at $0.09 is being tested, and a break below opens a path to $0.08. Derivatives show $5.49 million in DOGE liquidated in 24 hours with $5.09 million from longs, while open interest dropped over 8%. DOGE sits 87% below its all time high of $0.7376, and even a recovery to $0.15 would need the market cap to nearly double, a move that depends on retail sentiment returning to a coin without new utility.

Chainlink

Chainlink trades near $9.47 after holding a tight range between $8.20 and $9.55 since February, according to Cryptonomist. The network processes over $18 billion monthly through CCIP, JPMorgan and UBS run live settlement pilots on its infrastructure, and the Bitwise LINK ETF launched on NYSE Arca.

But LINK sits 83% below its all time high of $52.70, and the gap between rising network usage and falling token price remains one of crypto’s widest disconnects, a repricing that institutional integrations alone have not triggered.

Conclusion

Dogecoin and Chainlink both have real foundations, one built on the largest meme community and the other on infrastructure the biggest banks are testing. But DOGE sits 87% below its peak without new utility, and LINK sits 83% below its high while usage grows without pulling the price along.

Pepeto’s presale has cleared above $8.1 million with a confirmed Binance listing, and every passing day brings the listing closer while wallets that have not entered carry a growing cost of zero exposure. Once the exchange opens, the presale price on the Pepeto official website becomes the floor that late arrivals chase. The entry is live today, and the day the listing candle prints is the day this opportunity permanently leaves.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

Traders are watching Dogecoin for a support bounce, Chainlink for an institutional repricing, and Pepeto for the confirmed Binance listing that replaces the presale floor with exchange pricing.

Is Dogecoin still a good investment after dropping 87% from its peak?

DOGE has the largest meme community, but it trades below all major moving averages with no new utility catalyst, and recovering its high requires a retail wave that has not materialized.

How do I buy Pepeto before the Binance listing?

Visit the Pepeto official website to purchase at presale pricing before exchange listing opens, because the current entry disappears the moment public trading begins.