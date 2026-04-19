The crypto market just crossed $2.70 trillion in total cap while the Fear and Greed Index reads 21, and that gap between price and sentiment has marked the start of every major rally in this market’s history.

The top 3 cryptos to buy now are entries where the math between today’s price and the next event creates the widest return, and large caps near old resistance cannot deliver what a presale covers before listing. Leading that search is Pepeto, a trading hub designed by the Pepe coin creator that has locked in over $9 million as BTC and ETH work back from yearly lows.

Market Cap Hits $2.70 Trillion While Fear Stays at Extreme Levels

Total crypto market value hit $2.70 trillion on April 18 with $146 billion in daily trading volume, a 2.8% daily gain. BTC cleared $75,500 while ETH reclaimed $2,350, yet the Fear and Greed Index climbed only from 21 to 26, which means fear still dominates even as prices climb. OKX launched MiFID regulated crypto derivatives in Europe this week, opening leveraged access to institutional traders across the continent for the first time.

Leading Entries and the Large Caps Recovering With Them

Pepeto: The Pepe Founder’s Trading Hub With Working Products Before Listing

As fear drives prices lower than sentiment warrants, experienced investors are sorting projects with working tools from tokens running on promises. Pepeto stands out because the creator behind the original Pepe coin designed it as a full trading hub with products already live. Where other entries wait until listing to build, Pepeto runs tools that guard capital and remove barriers.

The cross chain bridge carries tokens across blockchains without charging a penny, so money never sits stuck on one network while better opportunities appear somewhere else. The risk scorer checks contracts ahead of every trade, flagging the scams that destroyed billions last cycle before any money touches a bad position.

Wallets earn 181% APY by staking while the confirmed Binance listing approaches, and the 420 trillion total supply copies the first Pepe token, which hit billions in value before a single tool existed. Forecasts reach 100x to 300x at the $0.000000186 presale rate because once listing goes live, a market price replaces this entry and only rewards wallets that moved before trading opened.

That clear focus on protecting money and removing cost barriers sets Pepeto apart from every other presale entry still selling concepts. SolidProof verified every contract behind the trading hub, so capital locked in today sits behind the same audit standard established exchanges require before any token starts trading.

BTC: Holding $75,500 After Record ETF Inflows

BTC trades at $75,500 per CoinGabbar after $471 million flowed into spot ETFs in one day. Analysts see $200,000 as the year end ceiling, but the climb from $75,500 demands extended patience. A $10,000 position needs BTC above $100,000 to return 30%, solid for a large cap but a fraction of presale math.

ETH: Clearing $2,350 Under Pressure From Short Sellers

ETH sits at $2,350 per CoinGecko after climbing 4% in a day. Short seller Culper Research maintains a bearish position, calling the token impaired. A move to $4,000 returns about 70%, meaningful but limited compared to presale math before listing.

Conclusion:

Presale tokens riding this market wave have been collecting capital since the year began, and $2.70 trillion in total market cap proves the money is not leaving this time. The Fear Index staying at 21 during a rally this strong means the crowd has not arrived yet, and every past cycle rewarded the wallets that moved before the crowd showed up. One of the entries most likely to convert that timing into 100x to 300x returns is Pepeto, and the entry available today does not exist next week because every round fills faster as listing approaches, which means moving right now on the Pepeto official website captures a price that disappears the moment trading opens on the confirmed Binance listing.

The project has locked in more than $9 million and the mind behind the original Pepe coin engineered every tool on the platform. Today is the day that matters, because entering while the presale is open is the one decision that separates the next winners from everyone who planned to come back tomorrow and found the door closed.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

BTC and ETH provide large cap stability while Pepeto adds the presale gap to listing returns that neither large cap can match before the confirmed Binance launch.

Why does extreme fear signal a buying opportunity?

Every extended fear period marked the lowest entries before the next rally, and wallets entering Pepeto now on the Pepeto official website follow that same pattern smart money has repeated every cycle.

Will Pepeto return more than BTC and ETH after listing?

Forecasts reach 100x to 300x because trading hub tools already operate, the Pepe founder engineered every product, and over $9 million poured in ahead of listing.