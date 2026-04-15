Dip season hits different when you actually know which coins are worth loading up on. Three cheap crypto coins are making serious noise in April 2026: BlockchainFX (BFX), TRON (TRX), and NEAR Protocol (NEAR). The market might be cooling, but history has a way of rewarding the people who showed up before the noise did.

BlockchainFX sits at the top of this list for very clear reasons. It’s a decentralized super app covering crypto, stocks, forex, and ETFs in one place, something even Binance and Coinbase haven’t pulled off under a single roof. With $14.24M+ raised and the $15M softcap nearly within reach, the presale is in its final stretch, and the launch is genuinely close.

BFX Is One Move From Its $15M Launch Target

BlockchainFX is currently priced at $0.035 per token, with a confirmed launch price of $0.05 and analyst predictions pointing to $1 post-launch. The presale has pulled in 23,200+ participants and raised $14.24M+, landing right at the softcap threshold. The app is already live in beta, the smart contract is verified, and BFX holds a full license from the Anjouan Offshore Finance Authority (AOFA).

The platform gives traders access to crypto, stocks, ETFs, forex, and commodities from one decentralized app, a level of cross-market access most platforms still haven’t unified. On top of that, daily staking rewards in BFX and USDT go up to $25,000 USDT, meaning holders earn passively from day one. For anyone browsing cheap crypto coins with real utility and a live working product, BFX makes a genuinely strong case.

Use Code BFX20 for 20% More BFX Tokens Right Now

Bonus code BFX20 unlocks 20% extra BFX tokens during this final presale phase. A $3,000 investment at $0.035 buys roughly 85,714 tokens; with BFX20 applied, that grows to approximately 102,857 BFX. At the $1 post-launch analyst prediction, that $3,000 entry could return over $102,857, a potential 3,228% gain. Once BFX crosses its $15M softcap, this entry price closes permanently.

BFX has also received multiple third-party audits, thousands of daily active users, and was named Best New Crypto Trading App of 2025. Credibility plus a working product plus a presale price this close to launch? That combination is rare. Spend $100 or more on BFX and there’s also a chance to enter the $500,000 Gleam giveaway. Head to the BlockchainFX website and lock in a position before the next price move.

TRON Holds Its Ground With Consistent Weekly Performance

TRON (TRX) is trading around $0.3213, up 2.23% over the past week. As one of the more established names among cheap crypto coins, TRX has been active since 2017, originally built to give digital content creators direct access to audience earnings by cutting out intermediaries like YouTube, Apple, and Facebook from the revenue chain entirely.

TRX launched as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum before migrating to its own independent blockchain in 2018, which significantly strengthened its technical foundation. It isn’t making explosive moves this week, but it carries a defined mission and a long track record. For investors who prefer familiar, steady cheap crypto coins over high-volatility plays, TRON remains a reliable name in most portfolios.

NEAR Protocol Posts 14.92% Weekly Gain on AI Blockchain Momentum

NEAR Protocol is up 14.92% for the week and trading around $1.41, making it one of the stronger movers among cheap crypto coins this April. Positioning itself as the blockchain built specifically for AI, NEAR has attracted fresh market attention as the AI-crypto narrative heats up. The platform is designed to give AI agents the scalable, low-cost infrastructure they need to operate across Web2 and Web3 smoothly.

NEAR’s stack combines User-Owned AI principles, Chain Abstraction for seamless cross-chain execution, and a sharded blockchain architecture built for internet-scale performance. The 14.92% weekly jump reflects real confidence from investors in this AI-native thesis. That said, as with all cheap crypto coins, sustained momentum will come down to consistent development and whether the broader market keeps rewarding the AI-blockchain narrative through 2026.

Final Takeaway: One Best Crypto Presale in April 2026

Based on the latest research, the best crypto presale available right now is BlockchainFX, and it’s not a close call. Among all cheap crypto coins covered here, BFX is the only one still in presale and the only one this close to its launch threshold. Once the $15M softcap is crossed, presale pricing ends, and exchange pricing takes over permanently.

TRON and NEAR are worth watching as established cheap crypto coins, but neither offers the same ground-floor entry window that BFX does right now.

Find Out More Information Here:

Website: https://blockchainfx.io/

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFX.com

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat