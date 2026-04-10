Top 10 Rarest Doginal Dogs: Bows Dominate

Rarity Rankings | April 2026
|SPONSORED CONTENT
What Does Rarity Even Mean?
Generally, the more traits a dog has, the rarer it will be. A high rarity rank does not mean the dog is a grail. It does not mean the dog is better or more desirable than one with a low rarity score. That is left for the community, owners, and buyers to decide.
All rarity data is sourced directly from the Doginal Dogs marketplace, where every trait combination across all 10,000 dogs inscribed on the Dogecoin blockchain is publicly verifiable.
The top 10 rarest dogs all have 7 or 8 traits, each carrying both an accessory and a mouth trait. Across the 10, the accessory breakdown is 7 Bows, 2 Mohawks, and 1 Bone. The mouth breakdown is 5 Balls, 4 Bones, and 1 Pizza.
Here is the full list, counting down from 10 to 1.
#10 Dog #7274
|7 traits Owner: Switch
|Rarest trait: Pizza mouth — only 11 of 10,000 dogs have it. The rarest mouth trait in the entire collection.
#9 Dog #7025
|7 traits Owner: Unknown
|Rarest trait: Mohawk accessory — only 108 of 10,000 dogs carry it. One of two Mohawk dogs in the top 10.
#8 Dog #54
|7 traits Owner: Unknown
|Rarest trait: Shiba fur pattern — only 108 of 10,000 dogs carry it. One of three Shiba dogs in the top 10.
#7 Dog #7028
|8 traits Owner: BMs
|Rarest trait: Silver Chain clothes (1%, 111 dogs) and Mohawk accessory (1%, 108 dogs) — two sub-2% traits in a single dog. First 8-trait entry in the list.
#6 Dog #7733
|8 traits Owner: Unknown
|Rarest trait: Bow accessory at 3% (335 dogs), anchoring an 8-trait combination with no single trait above 33%.
#5 Dog #4502
|8 traits Owner: Unknown
|Rarest trait: Suspenders clothes — only 199 of 10,000 dogs wear them. Paired with a Bow accessory for a strong two-trait rarity combination.
#4 Dog #5583
|8 traits Owner: Roll
|Rarest trait: Shiba fur pattern at 1% (108 dogs). Both Shiba dogs in the top 10 are orange — this one and Dog #54 at rank 8.
#3 Dog #1764
|8 traits Owner: devinteerfilms
|Rarest trait: Bone accessory at 0.8% — only 75 of 10,000 dogs carry it. The rarest accessory in the entire collection and the rarest single trait in the top 10.
#2 Dog #5530
|8 traits Owner: Leah
|Rarest trait: Bernard fur pattern at 1% — only 136 of 10,000 dogs carry it. Combined with Suspenders at 2%, this dog stacks two sub-3% traits.
#1 Dog #7774
|8 traits Owner: Unknown
|Rarest trait: Shiba fur pattern (1%, 108 dogs) combined with Gold Chain clothes (2%, 160 dogs) and Red eyes (5%). Three low-prevalence traits stack to produce the highest rarity score in the collection.
If anyone is serious, and only if you are serious, about trying to acquire one of these dogs with an unknown owner, or interested in picking up a Doginal Dog in general, @Shieldmetax may be able to help. Reach out directly on X.
All dogs are available for sale and purchase at market.doginaldogs.com. Rarity rank does not determine price or value. NFTs are speculative assets.
|Disclosure: This article is sponsored by Doginal Dogs. Rarity data is sourced from the Doginal Dogs marketplace at market.doginaldogs.com. Rarity rank does not indicate investment value or desirability. Digital assets, including NFTs, involve significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Nothing in this article constitutes financial or investment advice.