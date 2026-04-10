Top 10 Rarest Doginal Dogs: Bows Dominate

Rarity Rankings | April 2026

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What Does Rarity Even Mean?

Generally, the more traits a dog has, the rarer it will be. A high rarity rank does not mean the dog is a grail. It does not mean the dog is better or more desirable than one with a low rarity score. That is left for the community, owners, and buyers to decide.

All rarity data is sourced directly from the Doginal Dogs marketplace, where every trait combination across all 10,000 dogs inscribed on the Dogecoin blockchain is publicly verifiable.

The top 10 rarest dogs all have 7 or 8 traits, each carrying both an accessory and a mouth trait. Across the 10, the accessory breakdown is 7 Bows, 2 Mohawks, and 1 Bone. The mouth breakdown is 5 Balls, 4 Bones, and 1 Pizza.

Here is the full list, counting down from 10 to 1.

#10 Dog #7274

7 traits Owner: Switch TRAIT VALUE RARITY BACKGROUND Yellow 12% FUR COLOR Brown 10% FUR PATTERN Split 6% HEAD Floppy Ears 26% EYES Blue 5% MOUTH Pizza 0.1% ACCESSORY Bow 3%

Rarest trait: Pizza mouth — only 11 of 10,000 dogs have it. The rarest mouth trait in the entire collection.

#9 Dog #7025

7 traits Owner: Unknown TRAIT VALUE RARITY BACKGROUND Purple 8% FUR COLOR Gray 10% FUR PATTERN Husky 6% HEAD Floppy Ears 26% EYES Yellow 5% MOUTH Bone 4% ACCESSORY Mohawk 1%

Rarest trait: Mohawk accessory — only 108 of 10,000 dogs carry it. One of two Mohawk dogs in the top 10.

#8 Dog #54

7 traits Owner: Unknown TRAIT VALUE RARITY BACKGROUND Green 9% FUR COLOR Orange 7% FUR PATTERN Shiba 1% HEAD Small Ears 26% EYES Sleepy 10% MOUTH Bone 4% ACCESSORY Bow 3%

Rarest trait: Shiba fur pattern — only 108 of 10,000 dogs carry it. One of three Shiba dogs in the top 10.

#7 Dog #7028

8 traits Owner: BMs TRAIT VALUE RARITY BACKGROUND Tan 23% FUR COLOR White 25% FUR PATTERN Dalmatian 8% HEAD Small Ears 26% EYES Black 33% MOUTH Bone 4% CLOTHES Silver Chain 1% ACCESSORY Mohawk 1%

Rarest trait: Silver Chain clothes (1%, 111 dogs) and Mohawk accessory (1%, 108 dogs) — two sub-2% traits in a single dog. First 8-trait entry in the list.

#6 Dog #7733

8 traits Owner: Unknown TRAIT VALUE RARITY BACKGROUND Green 9% FUR COLOR Brown 10% FUR PATTERN Tiger 11% HEAD Floppy Ears 26% EYES Black 33% MOUTH Ball 4% CLOTHES Collar 13% ACCESSORY Bow 3%

Rarest trait: Bow accessory at 3% (335 dogs), anchoring an 8-trait combination with no single trait above 33%.

#5 Dog #4502

8 traits Owner: Unknown TRAIT VALUE RARITY BACKGROUND Aqua 9% FUR COLOR Black 18% FUR PATTERN Classic 33% HEAD Small Ears 26% EYES Sleepy 10% MOUTH Ball 4% CLOTHES Suspenders 2% ACCESSORY Bow 3%

Rarest trait: Suspenders clothes — only 199 of 10,000 dogs wear them. Paired with a Bow accessory for a strong two-trait rarity combination.

#4 Dog #5583

8 traits Owner: Roll TRAIT VALUE RARITY BACKGROUND Rose 9% FUR COLOR Orange 7% FUR PATTERN Shiba 1% HEAD Small Ears 26% EYES Black 33% MOUTH Bone 4% CLOTHES Shirt 2% ACCESSORY Bow 3%

Rarest trait: Shiba fur pattern at 1% (108 dogs). Both Shiba dogs in the top 10 are orange — this one and Dog #54 at rank 8.

#3 Dog #1764

8 traits Owner: devinteerfilms TRAIT VALUE RARITY BACKGROUND Red 12% FUR COLOR Gray 10% FUR PATTERN Tiger 11% HEAD Small Ears 26% EYES Yellow 5% MOUTH Ball 4% CLOTHES Collar 13% ACCESSORY Bone 0.8%

Rarest trait: Bone accessory at 0.8% — only 75 of 10,000 dogs carry it. The rarest accessory in the entire collection and the rarest single trait in the top 10.

#2 Dog #5530

8 traits Owner: Leah TRAIT VALUE RARITY BACKGROUND Rose 9% FUR COLOR White 25% FUR PATTERN Bernard 1% HEAD Floppy Ears 26% EYES Mixed 8% MOUTH Ball 4% CLOTHES Suspenders 2% ACCESSORY Bow 3%

Rarest trait: Bernard fur pattern at 1% — only 136 of 10,000 dogs carry it. Combined with Suspenders at 2%, this dog stacks two sub-3% traits.

#1 Dog #7774

8 traits Owner: Unknown TRAIT VALUE RARITY BACKGROUND Tan 23% FUR COLOR Orange 7% FUR PATTERN Shiba 1% HEAD Big Ears 26% EYES Red 5% MOUTH Ball 4% CLOTHES Gold Chain 2% ACCESSORY Bow 3%

Rarest trait: Shiba fur pattern (1%, 108 dogs) combined with Gold Chain clothes (2%, 160 dogs) and Red eyes (5%). Three low-prevalence traits stack to produce the highest rarity score in the collection.

If anyone is serious, and only if you are serious, about trying to acquire one of these dogs with an unknown owner, or interested in picking up a Doginal Dog in general, @Shieldmetax may be able to help. Reach out directly on X.

All dogs are available for sale and purchase at market.doginaldogs.com. Rarity rank does not determine price or value. NFTs are speculative assets.