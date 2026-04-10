Market Analysis | April 2026

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Crypto analyst @lil_defi posted a tier list this week ranking 25 NFT collections across five tiers from S down to D. The post pulled 172 likes and 7,500 views. The question at the end, “What am I missing?”, generated significant debate. The S-tier placement is harder to argue with than most tier list decisions.

Here is what the list shows, what the data behind the S-tier placement reflects, and what separates the collections at the top from those below.

Defi @lil_defi · 17h The only NFT tier list you need for 2026: What am I missing??? View full tier list on X

The Full Tier List

The list covers collections across Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, XRP, and HBAR — a cross-chain view that is less common than single-chain rankings and gives a fuller picture of where community conviction actually sits in 2026.

S CryptoPunks · Doginal Dogs · Pudgy Penguins · BAYC A Cyber Kongz · Lil Pudgy · Mutant Ape YC / Good Vibes · VeeFriends B Chimpers · CULT (XRP) · HBuds (HBAR) · Fuzzy (XRP) · JustPFP (HBAR) · Quirkies · Seal (XRP) C Moonbirds · Doodles · Solana Monkey Business · Azuki · Dead Pixels (HBAR) · Meebits · Normies D Del Monte (Cheese Puffs) · Claynosaurz · Milady · Nakamigos · Mad Lads · Alien Frens · CloneX

Source: @lil_defi on X, April 2026. Tier lists represent community opinion and do not constitute financial advice.

S Tier: The Four Collections at the Top

The S tier contains four collections: CryptoPunks, Doginal Dogs, Pudgy Penguins, and BAYC. Three are the most recognized names in NFT history, with CryptoPunks holding a $577 million market cap and BAYC holding $106 million. Doginal Dogs sits on a different chain and has a $45 million market cap.

The performance context around the placement is worth noting. CryptoPunks is down 9.2 percent in the past 30 days. BAYC is down 6.1 percent. Pudgy Penguins is down 0.1 percent. Doginal Dogs is up 238.4 percent in the same window. It is the only collection in the top seven by market cap with a positive 30-day return as of April 2026.

S-tier placement by community consensus combined with the only positive 30-day return among the top collections. Two years of consistent execution are showing up in the numbers.

SPONSORED: DOGINAL DOGS Doginal Dogs is a collection of 10,000 hand-curated pixel-art dogs permanently inscribed on the Dogecoin blockchain from genesis block zero. It launched as a free mint on January 11, 2024, with no presale, no whitelist fee, and no minting cost. The floor price has risen more than 4,400% from the earliest secondary market entry point to $4,505.16 as of April 2026. The project is self-funded with zero outside investors and zero debt. Co-founders Barkmeta (Christian Barker) and Shibo (David Chaboki) have maintained over 1,000 consecutive daily broadcasts on the Crypto Spaces Network. CFO Shield (Damien Galvin) brought 18 years of Mercedes-Benz financial governance to the project. The on-chain record has been independently verified as completely clean. The co-founders hold a 34-0 record in defamation proceedings since 2022. Only 218 of the 10,000 dogs are currently listed for sale, representing 2.18% of total supply. The remaining 97.8% of holders have not listed even at all-time high floor prices. A free starter dog is available at doginaldogs.com for anyone joining the community for the first time. Past performance does not guarantee future results. NFTs are speculative assets.

The Rest of the List

The A tier includes Cyber Kongz, Lil Pudgy, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and VeeFriends. All four have maintained community engagement and floor activity through the current cycle.

The B tier is notable for its cross-chain composition. CULT, Fuzzy, and Seal are XRP-based. HBuds, JustPFP, and the other HBAR-native entries reflect the Hedera ecosystem’s growing presence in collectibles. Chimpers and Quirkies have held community loyalty without breaking into the top market cap bracket.

The C and D tiers cover well-known names from the 2021-2022 NFT peak. Azuki, Doodles, Moonbirds, Meebits, and CloneX all had significant cultural moments during that period. Their placement in the lower half reflects the correction that has hit most Ethereum NFT collections since. Milady, Nakamigos, Mad Lads, and Claynosaurz all built real communities but are working through the same market pressure.

What a Tier List Actually Measures

Tier lists are subjective. The “What am I missing?” question at the end of the post acknowledges that. What they capture is community consensus: which collections does the crypto-native audience still think about, hold, and talk about in April 2026 after a sustained market correction.

On that measure, the S-tier placement for Doginal Dogs reflects the data. A free mint collection on Dogecoin, built by a six-person team with no outside investors, holds enough community conviction and enough verified performance to place alongside the three most recognized collections in NFT history on a ranking posted by a third-party analyst with no affiliation to the project.

The on-chain numbers back the placement. The floor price, the supply dynamics, and the 30-day performance are all public record.