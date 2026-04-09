Tongwei Opens the PV Industry’s Largest Single-Scale Module Factory to Global Audiences via Virtual Tour Platform

Fortune Global 500 company and leading PV module manufacturer Tongwei has become one of the first manufacturers to pioneer participation in Sinovoltaics’ Panoramic Immersive Virtual Factory Tour (VFT) platform, officially launching its virtual factory experience in January 2026 and making it available to clients and partners worldwide. This project leverages a digital platform to transparently and efficiently connect global clients with Tongwei’s intelligent manufacturing system, redefining the standards for digital experiences in factory tours, technical verification, and business cooperation.

The newly launched VFT is not merely a simple video showcase, but a highly interactive and deeply integrated digital portal. By simply accessing the exclusive platform link provided by Sinovoltaics, visitors can virtually “enter” Tongwei’s module manufacturing base in Yancheng, China, the industry’s largest single-site modern”5G+AI” super module factory, anytime and anywhere, without the need for international travel.

Beyond Boundaries: An Immersive Witness to Excellence in Module Manufacturing

This virtual factory integrates cinematic-grade 3D high-definition live-action footage with interactive hotspot technology to create a fully immersive 360-degree panoramic environment. Visitors can explore the entire manufacturing process virtually, intuitively accessing in-depth explanations of core processes and quality inspections through interactive hotspots. This enables a comprehensive understanding of the overall advantages of Tongwei modules in efficiency, reliability, and customer value. At the same time, visitors can directly experience the factory’s green production practices and commitment to sustainable development.

Empowering Clients: Building a Value-Driven Digital Bridge

Designed for global distributors, project developers, EPC contractors, and investment institutions, the VFT platform delivers real, tangible value by improving decision-making efficiency while reducing travel costs and associated risks. By breaking physical boundaries, it brings global partners closer to Tongwei’s way of working—where technology, product reliability, quality, and sustainability come together—serving as a digital expression of Tongwei’s customer-oriented, open, and transparent philosophy.

Arthur Claire, Director of Technology at Sinovoltaics commented:

“It is truly inspiring to collaborate with an industry leader like Tongwei. Their advanced manufacturing capabilities are now accessible from desktops worldwide. Sinovoltaics aims to create a digital factory platform that goes beyond scale, highlighting the craftsmanship and innovation of PV and BESS manufacturers.”

Tongwei’s virtual factory is now open for access. We cordially invite global clients, partners, and industry peers to embark on an immersive journey of discovery in advanced manufacturing through the following channel:

https://factorytour.sinovoltaics.com/tours/tongwei-solar