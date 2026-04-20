Tips to Transport a Fridge Freezer Safely

Moving to a new place is truly no easy task. Although many people think it’s easy, that assumption is mistaken. Often, the difficulties stem from the need to transport a refrigerator-freezer. The fact is that inside the unit, there are many refrigerant lines, a compressor, and oil. All of these components are sensitive to tilting and shaking, and mistakes can lead to breakdowns or reduced efficiency. Here are 7 helpful tips from heavy equipment movers in Los Angeles to help you avoid common mistakes.

Prepare the refrigerator in advance

First, you need to completely empty the refrigerator of all food. Even small amounts of leftover food can spoil and leave an unpleasant odor. Then unplug the appliance and allow it time to defrost completely. Usually, 6–24 hours is enough to ensure no ice or moisture remains inside.

To safely relocate a refrigerator Freezer, simply turning it off isn’t enough. You need to take care of the ice. It must melt completely and leave no traces. To do this, wipe down all surfaces, wait for them to dry completely, and only then move on to the next step.

There should be nothing extra inside. Any remaining moisture can cause unpleasant odors. Additionally, there is a risk of mold growth. You’re unlikely to want to start cleaning all over again after the move. Take care of this in advance.

Remove all parts

Shelves, containers, and other contents of the refrigerator must be removed. Do not leave anything inside that could potentially cause damage. Pack everything necessary for the refrigerator’s operation separately. Don’t forget to label the box for convenience.

Cleaning the inside of the refrigerator is necessary to reduce the load on the fasteners. Additionally, this preparation helps prevent cracks on the interior surface or the moving parts themselves.

Secure the doors

A common mistake is simply closing the doors and hoping nothing will happen. In reality, moving parts can open on their own during transit. A bumpy road, sudden braking, or ordinary jolting can lead to serious consequences.

To keep the doors in one position, close them tightly and secure them. You can use tape, but it will leave marks on the surfaces. If you choose straps, it’s best to use specialized ones.

Protect the exterior surfaces

To keep the refrigerator looking its best, we recommend using a box made of sturdy material. This will help prevent scratches and chips on the appliance’s surface. If you don’t have cardboard, use bubble wrap or special protective layers.

During the transport of a refrigerator Freezer, try not to turn the unit on its side. The oil distribution under the body depends on this. The best position for transport is strictly vertical. In this case, the risk of damage is very low, and transport will be safer.

When placed on its side

Transporting the unit in a horizontal position is possible, but it must be done with the utmost care. If necessary, keep the following points in mind:

place the refrigerator only on its side;



avoid putting pressure on the back panel or doors;



note which side the compressor hoses are on.



It is important to ensure that during your move, a Fridge Freezer does not tip over. The movers at Five Points Moving can help load and secure the freezer in the correct position.

Secure the appliance firmly

To prevent the refrigerator from shifting during transport, use special straps, supports, or soft padding. How quickly you can turn the appliance back on in your new kitchen depends on how carefully it is packed. Remember: the refrigerator must not move. Any movement during the move of a refrigerator freezer can lead to unforeseen difficulties and, often, to unwanted breakdowns.

Do not drop the refrigerator or tilt it sharply. Even a brief impact can damage the cooling system.

When loading, it is best to work in pairs or use special dollies. If possible, it’s worth using professional movers – they have the equipment and experience. During the trip, it’s important to drive smoothly:

avoid sudden braking;



don’t accelerate on rough roads;



choose a flat route whenever possible.



The less shaking, the higher the chance that the appliance will arrive undamaged.

Put the refrigerator back upright

Once the transport of a Fridge Freezer is complete, carefully place the refrigerator in the correct upright position. Do not rush to turn it on or put food inside. It takes a little time for the refrigerants to return to their proper state. The waiting time depends on the method of transport:

after vertical transport – several hours;



after tilting – about 6–10 hours;



after horizontal transport – up to 8–16 hours.



The compressor oil settles within a few hours, and it is important to avoid straining the unit. Turn on the refrigerator after the recommended waiting period, and the system will begin to operate correctly.

Final thoughts

There is an easier way to avoid mistakes. To do this, seek help from professionals. Movers will assist with the proper packing and assembly of everything needed and provide advice. Loading in accordance with basic guidelines helps avoid common mistakes. It is important to follow all recommendations and take your time during transport.