A new player in the crypto field is making waves with a price starting at just $0.003703. Comparisons are being drawn to the early days of Shiba Inu’s dramatic rise. Investors are abuzz, eager to see if this will be the next big thing. With a market already in bull mode, eyes are on these low-cost underdogs.

The crypto world is more energized than ever, with coins like SHIB catching significant attention. Meanwhile, an emerging project, Mission Briefing: Agent A.I., is looking to redefine the meme coin space. Touted as a legitimate and entertaining option, it carries the promise of huge returns. As excitement brews, many wonder if Agent A.I. will emulate the success of its forerunners.

Artificial Idiot Among Us: Agent A.I. Denounces Fake AI Agents

The crypto underworld is infested with fake AI agents—shady operators promising “next-gen intelligence” while barely outsmarting a toaster. This nonsense ends today.

Agent A.I. has come to denounce fake AI agents. This ultimate undercover agent does not pretend, it is a 100% meme coin. Agent A.I. is on a mission of mass hilarity (and, naturally, ridiculous gains).

Classified Intel: Agent A.I.’s True Identity

Keep this under wraps: Agent A.I. is a Pepe in disguise. Modeled after the legendary PEPE coin, which skyrocketed nearly 22,000%, this covert operative has the same ambition. Will it succeed? That depends on its community.

Your Directive: Secure Your Position in the Agent A.I. Mission

Unlike VC-backed rug pulls, Agent A.I. is powered by the people. The bigger the support, the higher it moonwalks. That’s why it has chosen the community-driven presale strategy with a smart plan:

Entry Price at Stage One: $0.003333333 (because three is a lucky number)

Final Stage Price: $0.151515152 (because round numbers are boring)

First-Stage Discount: 98% Translation: Buy early, pay less.

Post-Presale Mission Expansion

Think of the presale as a training for the big mission. Once the $AGNT token goes public, the mission will expand to strategic KOL partnerships and development of AI powered tools to fuel growth and engagement.

Top-Secret Tokenomics (No Funny Business)

This is a community-first operation, so 25% the total token supply is allocated for staking and rewards.

Agent A.I. isn’t just throwing tokens around like confetti. The supply is capped at 5 billion, ensuring no surprise inflation bombs.

Further breaking down the tokemonics, only 20% of the supply is allocated for the presale. The offer at a discounted price is limited.

Final Orders: Deploy Capital & Secure Your $AGNT Now

This is your shot to join crypto’s most ridiculous yet lucrative mission. The best entries go to the fastest trigger fingers. Don’t be the guy who “wished he got in early.”

The mission is set. The presale is live. Are you in, or will you let the AI fakes win?

Buy $AGNT Early for a Bigger Discount

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Key Resistance and Support Levels

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading between $0.00001358 and $0.00001856. The coin has experienced fluctuations within this range, drawing attention from traders and investors. This trading band reflects a period of consolidation as the market determines its next direction.

The nearest resistance level for SHIB stands at $0.00002161. Breaking above this point could signal a bullish trend, potentially leading to price increases of around 16% to 20% from the current upper limit. Such a move might attract more buyers, fueling further upward momentum.

On the flip side, the nearest support level is at $0.00001165. If SHIB’s price dips below this threshold, it could indicate a bearish trend. This would represent a decrease of approximately 14% to 16% from the current lower limit, possibly prompting caution among investors.

Considering these factors, SHIB’s price could rise if it breaches the resistance or fall if it drops below the support. Traders are watching these key levels closely to make informed decisions. The coin’s movement in the coming days will be crucial in determining its short-term trajectory.

Conclusion

In a market where established tokens like SHIB show signs of limited short-term potential, new entrants are capturing attention. Agent A.I. emerges as a unique memecoin, distinguishing itself from a crowd of imitators with its genuine community-driven approach. Inspired by the success of the PEPE coin, which experienced remarkable growth, Agent A.I. aims to replicate this trajectory by rallying a strong community behind its mission.

With an innovative presale strategy offering significant early discounts, Agent A.I. positions itself as an accessible opportunity for those seeking high potential in the current bullish market. Its capped supply and allocation for staking and rewards reflect a commitment to sustainable growth. As the presale kicks off and plans for post-launch expansion are set, Agent A.I. stands out as a noteworthy project poised for impact.

