On February 2, local time in the United States, Evan Ryan the wife of former United State Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly stated that she had joined and invested in Genesis Cloud Mining.

Genesis Cloud Mining, headquartered in Denver, USA, is a world-renowned TRX mining platform. The company has signed a multi-year cooperative operation agreement with the United State Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Financial Money Service Provider (MSB), establishing its legitimacy and professionalism. As one of the most influential, secure and legal TRX mining platforms in the world, Genesis Cloud Mining has attracted widespread attention with its excellent technology and robust operating model.

Evan Ryan believes that Genesis Cloud Mining has broad prospects in the field of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, and its strong strategic development capabilities and clear development core make it a highly potential industry leader. She particularly emphasized that Genesis Cloud Mining has always been helping people achieve stable employment as its core mission, and this sense of social responsibility will help the company win more support and trust from users.

Evan Ryan further pointed out that driven by the policy environment and user demand, TRX currency has greater room for appreciation in the future. To this end, she announced that she would invest $300,000 in TRX and choose to invest it in Genesis Cloud Mining, which is not only a support for the development of local United State enterprises, but also an expectation of obtaining considerable returns.

Finally, she expressed her good wishes for Genesis Cloud Mining: “I hope that Genesis Cloud Mining can continue to grow in the future, accelerate the pace of business globalization, cover more countries and regions, and become a global benchmark in the field of blockchain technology.”