The Ticketing Industry Is Breaking. Omar Sarieddine and Ticmint Are Betting on What Comes Next

For an industry built on live experiences, ticketing has become one of the most frustrating parts of the ecosystem it supports.

The problem is not demand. Events are growing. Audiences are expanding. The real issue sits underneath. The infrastructure connecting organizers to their audience has not kept up.

Most ticketing platforms still operate on a marketplace model. They control distribution, take a share of revenue, and sit between the organizer and the customer. In return, organizers get access but very little ownership.

What they lose is harder to measure. Pricing flexibility. Direct relationships. Most importantly, data.

Ticketing platforms do not just process transactions. They control the audience layer. Organizers may sell out events but often walk away without knowing who their customers are or how to reach them again. In a market where repeat engagement drives growth, that is a structural disadvantage.

This model is starting to break.

A new wave of platforms is shifting ticketing away from marketplaces and toward infrastructure. The difference is not semantic. It changes who holds control. Instead of renting access to an audience, organizers can now own it. Data, distribution, and customer relationships move back into their hands.

This shift is happening for a reason.

The creator economy has changed expectations. Creators and brands are used to owning their audience across channels like email, community platforms, and direct commerce. Ticketing, by comparison, feels outdated.

At the same time, data has become central to how events scale. Pricing, timing, and engagement are no longer guesswork. They are driven by insights. Platforms that restrict access to this information are increasingly out of sync with how modern businesses operate.

Technology is also lowering the barrier. What once required complex enterprise systems can now be delivered through flexible, white-label infrastructure.

Nowhere is this shift more relevant than in the United States.

The US ticketing market is one of the largest in the world, but also one of the most concentrated. A few dominant players have shaped how events are sold for years. The result is scale, but also rigidity. High fees, limited transparency, and restricted data access have become normalized.

In many ways, the most mature market is also the least flexible.

This is the gap new entrants are targeting.

Omar Sarieddine, founder of Ticmint, is part of a growing group of builders rethinking the model from the ground up. His view is direct. Ticketing is not just a sales tool. It is an infrastructure layer that determines who owns the audience.

That thinking is reflected in Ticmint, a platform designed to give organizers full control over their ticketing, branding, and customer data. Often described as a Shopify-style approach to ticketing, the focus is less on distribution and more on ownership.

Its recent expansion into the United States signals something broader than geographic growth. It reflects increasing demand for alternatives to the marketplace model, even in markets where that model has long been dominant.

The implications extend across the ecosystem.

For organizers, it means turning events into repeatable growth engines rather than one-off transactions. For creators and brands, it offers a direct line to their audience without intermediaries. For enterprises, it reduces dependence on fragmented tools and third-party platforms.

Even the attendee experience stands to improve. Greater transparency and direct engagement can rebuild trust in a system that has often felt opaque.

Marketplaces will not disappear overnight. They still offer reach and convenience. But their role is changing. As infrastructure becomes more accessible, organizers have more control over how they build and scale their events.

The shift is already underway.

The future of ticketing will not be defined by who sells the most tickets.

It will be defined by who owns the audience behind them.