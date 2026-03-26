Decentralised finance markets have surpassed $100 billion in total value locked, according to data from DeFiLlama. The figure represents assets deposited in smart contracts across lending, trading, staking, and yield protocols on blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, and Avalanche. DeFi TVL peaked at $180 billion in November 2021, fell to $38 billion during the 2022 market downturn, and recovered past $100 billion by late 2024 as institutional participation grew and new protocol categories emerged.

How DeFi Grew to $100 Billion

DeFi began in 2018 with simple lending protocols. MakerDAO launched the first decentralised stablecoin, DAI, backed by crypto collateral locked in smart contracts. By 2020, Compound and Aave had created automated lending markets where users could deposit assets and earn interest without a bank or intermediary. The “DeFi Summer” of 2020 saw TVL grow from $1 billion to $15 billion in four months, according to DeFiLlama.

Uniswap, launched in 2018, created the automated market maker model that replaced traditional order books with liquidity pools. By 2024, Uniswap had processed more than $2 trillion in cumulative trading volume, according to Dune Analytics. The protocol generates more than $500 million in annual fees for liquidity providers. Curve Finance, which specialises in stablecoin swaps, held more than $3 billion in TVL and processed billions in monthly volume.

Liquid staking drove the next wave of growth. After Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake in September 2022, staking protocols like Lido Finance allowed users to stake ETH while maintaining liquidity through derivative tokens. Lido’s stETH token had more than $35 billion in value staked by late 2024, making it the largest DeFi protocol by TVL. Fintech revenue growing at a 23% CAGR includes the revenue generated by these DeFi platforms.

Major DeFi Protocols and Their Scale

Aave, the largest decentralised lending protocol, had more than $20 billion in active loans across 13 blockchain networks in 2024, according to its governance dashboard. The protocol charges variable interest rates set by supply and demand, with rates typically ranging from 2% to 8% for major assets. Aave generated more than $200 million in protocol revenue during 2024.

MakerDAO, now rebranded as Sky, manages more than $8 billion in collateral backing the DAI stablecoin. Maker diversified its collateral to include US Treasury bills through partnerships with Monetalis and BlockTower Capital. By late 2024, more than 60% of Maker’s collateral backing consisted of real-world assets, a shift that increased revenue stability and reduced volatility risk.

Decentralised exchanges collectively processed more than $1 trillion in trading volume during 2024, according to The Block. Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and Jupiter (on Solana) were the three largest by volume. Perpetual futures protocols like GMX and dYdX processed additional hundreds of billions in derivatives volume. Thousands of fintech startups are building products that interact with these DeFi protocols.

Institutional DeFi Adoption

Institutional participation in DeFi is growing through permissioned pools and compliant on-ramps. Aave Arc, launched in partnership with Fireblocks, provides a whitelisted DeFi lending pool where only KYC-verified institutions can participate. Compound Treasury, which offered fixed-rate USDC yields, attracted corporate treasuries and fintech companies before its wind-down.

BlackRock launched BUIDL, a tokenised US Treasury fund on Ethereum, in March 2024. The fund exceeded $500 million in AUM within six months. Franklin Templeton’s OnChain US Government Money Fund, deployed on Stellar and Polygon, also surpassed $400 million. These products blur the line between traditional finance and DeFi by issuing regulated fund shares as blockchain tokens.

JPMorgan’s Onyx platform conducted its first DeFi trade in November 2022, using a permissioned version of Aave to trade tokenised Singapore dollars and Japanese yen. The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Project Guardian, which includes JPMorgan, DBS, and SBI Digital Asset Holdings, is testing institutional DeFi applications for foreign exchange and government bond trading. Fintech companies capturing 25% of banking revenues are increasingly connected to DeFi infrastructure.

Risks and the Path Forward

Smart contract risk remains the primary concern. More than $3 billion was lost to DeFi exploits and hacks in 2022, according to Chainalysis. The figure decreased to roughly $1.7 billion in 2023 and $1.3 billion in 2024 as auditing practices improved and protocols adopted more conservative designs. Firms like OpenZeppelin, Trail of Bits, and Certik audit DeFi smart contracts before deployment.

Regulatory treatment of DeFi is unclear in most jurisdictions. The SEC has taken enforcement actions against some DeFi projects, arguing they offer unregistered securities. The EU’s MiCA regulation does not directly address DeFi protocols, creating a regulatory gap. The UK’s FCA is developing a framework for decentralised finance that may be implemented by 2026.

Despite these challenges, DeFi’s $100 billion in TVL represents a permanent shift in how financial services are delivered. The growth from 20 to over 300 fintech unicorns includes companies that are building bridges between traditional finance and DeFi, suggesting that decentralised financial infrastructure will continue to expand alongside conventional banking systems.