Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant concept relegated to science fiction; it is rapidly reshaping the modern landscape of power and industry. However, as technology outpaces regulation, the potential for corruption grows, leaving society vulnerable to those who control the algorithms. In a world increasingly driven by data, the line between progress and peril becomes dangerously thin.

In his latest dark noir thriller, Never Enough, author W. E. Armstrong explores these exact anxieties, weaving a narrative of greed and systemic decay. Through his storytelling, Armstrong provides a lens for the ethical dilemmas surrounding emerging technology and the timeless nature of human corruption. We sat down with Armstrong to discuss the inspiration behind his work and the cautionary lessons it holds for our digital age.

Q: Your recent work explores the intersection of power and corruption. What specifically drew you to use a dark noir setting to tell this story?

E. Armstrong:

I’ve always had a deep appreciation for film noir, the atmosphere, the moral ambiguity, the sense that every choice comes with a cost. That love naturally found its way into Never Enough. I wanted to capture that same tension and grit, but place it in a modern world shaped by technology and power. At its core, the book is very much a noir story. It is just told through the lens of today’s battles over data, control, and truth.

Q: Artificial intelligence is a central theme in your narrative. Do you view AI as a tool for progress or a potential catalyst for societal collapse?

E. Armstrong:

I see AI as both. It is an extraordinary tool for progress and a potential catalyst for something far more dangerous. Like any powerful technology, it reflects the intent of the people who build and control it. In Never Enough, I explore that tension: the idea that AI doesn’t need to become “evil” to cause harm, it just needs to be optimized without regard for human consequences.

What fascinates me is how subtle that shift can be. AI can improve efficiency, solve complex problems, even save lives. But the same systems, if pointed in the wrong direction, or even just left unchecked, can quietly reshape behavior, influence decisions, and concentrate power in ways that are hard to see until it’s too late.

So I don’t view AI as inherently good or bad. I see it as a force multiplier. And in a world already driven by ambition, fear, and competition, that amplification can either elevate us—or expose the worst parts of us at scale.

Q: In the book, characters often struggle with the ethical implications of their innovations. How much of the story is a reflection of the current tech industry?

E. Armstrong:

A great deal of it is rooted in the real world. While Never Enough is fiction, the ethical tension the characters face mirrors what’s happening across today’s tech industry. We’re already seeing systems deployed faster than society can fully understand or regulate them, and the people building those systems are often caught between innovation, competition, and responsibility.

What I wanted to explore is that gray space, where no one wakes up intending to do harm, but the pressure to move faster, to win, to not fall behind, starts to blur the lines. In many ways, the story reflects a very real dynamic: technology advancing not just because it can, but because someone else will if you don’t.

The characters’ struggles are an extension of that reality. They’re not villains in the traditional sense. They are professionals, innovators, leaders, all trying to justify decisions in a system that rewards results more than restraint. That’s where the noir element comes in. It’s not about clear right and wrong. It’s about consequences, trade-offs, and the uncomfortable truth that sometimes progress carries a price no one fully understands until it’s already been paid.

Q: Corruption is a recurring motif in your writing. How does the introduction of advanced technology change the way traditional power structures manipulate the public?

E. Armstrong:

Corruption doesn’t disappear with technology, it evolves. Traditionally, power manipulated the public through control of information, access, and narrative. What advanced technology does is accelerate and refine that control to a level that’s almost invisible.

In Never Enough, I explore how influence no longer has to be loud or overt. It can be precise, individualized, and continuous. Instead of broadcasting a single message to millions, technology allows those in power to tailor reality itself, nudging beliefs, shaping perception, and guiding decisions without people ever feeling like they’re being controlled.

That’s the real shift. Corruption becomes less about force and more about subtlety. It’s no longer just about controlling what people see, it’s about controlling how they interpret what they see, and even what they feel.

What makes it more dangerous is that it scales effortlessly. A system designed to optimize engagement or stability can, with just a slight change in intent, become a mechanism for manipulation at a societal level. And because it often operates under the guise of convenience or efficiency, it’s harder to question.

So the power structures themselves don’t fundamentally change, but their reach, their precision, and their ability to operate undetected expand dramatically. And that’s where the real tension lies.

Q: Noir often features protagonists who are morally grey. How do your characters navigate the complexities of AI decision-making when the stakes are life or death?

E. Armstrong:

That’s really the heart of noir, and it becomes even sharper when you place it inside a world driven by AI. In Never Enough, the characters don’t have the luxury of clean decisions. They’re navigating systems that can calculate outcomes, predict behavior, and optimize choices, but those systems don’t carry a conscience.

So the question becomes: when the machine offers you the “best” answer, do you trust it… even if it costs something human?

My characters operate in that tension. They second-guess the outputs, they look for what the algorithm isn’t measuring the unintended consequences, the lives reduced to variables. But at the same time, they’re under pressure. Time is short. Stakes are high. And sometimes the only actionable path is the one the system provides.

That’s where the moral grayness deepens. They’re not just choosing between right and wrong, they’re choosing between imperfect options, often with incomplete information, knowing that inaction can be just as deadly as action.

What I wanted to explore is how responsibility shifts in that environment. You can’t blame the machine, but you also can’t ignore it. So the burden falls back on the individual to decide when to follow, when to resist, and when to accept that whatever choice they make, there’s going to be a cost.

Q: What is the primary message you want readers to take away regarding the future of human agency in an automated world?

E. Armstrong:

At its core, I want readers to come away with a simple but unsettling idea: human agency doesn’t disappear in an automated world: It erodes quietly if we stop paying attention.

In Never Enough, the real danger isn’t that machines take control outright. It’s that we begin to outsource too many decisions, small ones at first, then bigger ones, because the systems seem smarter, faster, more efficient. And over time, that convenience can dull our instinct to question, to resist, to choose for ourselves.

The message isn’t anti-technology. It’s about awareness and responsibility. These systems are built by people, shaped by incentives, and deployed in environments where power and profit often outweigh caution. So maintaining human agency means staying engaged, understanding what these tools are doing, where their limits are, and when to push back.

If there’s a takeaway, it’s this: the future isn’t decided by the technology alone. It’s decided by how willing we are to remain accountable for the choices we hand over and the ones we keep.

Navigating the Digital Shadows

The insights provided by W. E. Armstrong highlight a critical tension between our technological ambitions and our moral responsibilities. By framing these modern issues within the gritty realism of noir, the discussion underscores that while technology changes, the human capacity for greed remains a constant threat. The conversation serves as a reminder that oversight and ethics must remain at the forefront of innovation to prevent the digital tools of tomorrow from becoming the weapons of today.

Looking ahead, the integration of artificial intelligence will only deepen, making the cautionary tales of authors like Armstrong more relevant than ever. As we navigate this transition, it is essential to support voices that challenge the status quo and demand accountability from those at the helm of tech development. Protecting the balance of power in a digital world is not just a narrative theme but a necessary pursuit for the future of society.

To learn more, visit W. E. Armstrong’s official Amazon page.



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

W. E. Armstrong

Email: ed_armstrong@yahoo.com