The Crypto News Today That Matters Most While SOL and XRP Rally and Pepeto Fills Before the Listing

The crypto market surged 4% after Trump signaled a breakthrough in Iran deal talks, BTC pushed near $76,500, and over $530 million in shorts got liquidated in 24 hours. That is the crypto news today every trader is reading. But underneath the headlines, a presale that already collected more than $9 million during months of extreme fear is filling faster while the crowd looks the other way, and the confirmed Binance listing that turns those presale entries into real returns gets closer every day.

Trump Signals Iran Deal as Crypto Rallies 4% and BTC Pushes $76,500

Major tokens rallied after Trump told reporters that Iran wants to make a deal, with BTC climbing near $76,500 and ETH reaching $2,368 according to Benzinga. The global crypto market cap rose to $2.52 trillion, and CryptoQuant noted exchange inflows dropping as holders favor keeping positions according to Fortune. The crypto news today points to a market ready to move higher, and presale tokens at ground floor pricing will catch the full force of that rotation.

Iran Deal Optimism, Presale Demand, and What the Latest Market Rally Means

Pepeto

While SOL and XRP bounce on peace talk headlines and traders celebrate a single day green candle, Pepetois building something those rallies cannot offer: a live network where tokens get traded at zero fees on every swap, and assets move across blockchains without a single cost attached.

PepetoSwap lets holders trade any token without fees taken from the position, which means the gains from a rally like today’s stay intact instead of getting cut by transaction costs. The bridge sends assets across chains at zero cost, so capital flows wherever the opportunity is without shrinking on the way.

PEPETO sits at $0.0000001864 right now, with more than $9 million raised from a community that kept buying through every crash and every red day the Fear and Greed Index printed. That capital moving in during fear is conviction, not speculation.

The presale closes when the confirmed Binance listing arrives, and holders inside can stake at 182% APY while they wait for that date. Every new listing after launch brings fresh demand against a total supply of 420 trillion tokens, and the presale price that exists right now disappears permanently the moment trading opens.

A $1,000 position at the current price buys more than 5.3 billion tokens. Analysts target 100x to 300x multiples after listing, and the crypto news today about peace talks lifting the entire market only makes that timeline shorter. The presale is filling while the headlines distract everyone else, and the entry that turns into those returns vanishes when the listing arrives.

SOL

SOL trades at $87 as of April 18 according to CoinMarketCap. The network processed strong volume during the Iran deal rally, and spot SOL ETF discussions remain active. But SOL sits 80% below its October all time high of $290, and a move from $87 to $175 is roughly a 2x, solid for a large cap but far from what presale entries produce before a listing.

XRP

XRP trades at $1.45 as of April 18 according to CoinMarketCap. The SEC and CFTC classified XRP as a digital commodity in March 2026, removing major legal uncertainty, and six spot ETF filings are pending. But XRP still sits 60% below its all time high, and the crypto news today shows that even with every catalyst aligned, the price needs billions in fresh capital to deliver meaningful returns from here.

Conclusion

The crypto news today about Iran deal optimism and a 4% rally is exactly the signal that makes large cap holders feel safe while presale entries quietly become the most valuable positions in the cycle. BTC and ETH are solid, but the entries that generated 100x and 1000x outcomes were the ones locked in while the presale was filling, not after the listing brought the crowd.

The Pepeto presale holds more than $9 million from wallets that entered during fear, and the crypto news today about markets turning bullish only accelerates how fast the remaining entry fills. The Pepeto official website shows capital flowing in right now, and getting in before the listing means being on the side that collects the returns. The presale price disappears permanently when trading starts, and every crypto news today headline about recovery makes that day arrive sooner.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the biggest crypto news today?

Trump signaled a breakthrough in Iran talks and the crypto market rallied 4%, with BTC pushing near $76,500 and over $530 million in shorts liquidated in 24 hours.

How does crypto news today affect presale tokens like Pepeto?

Bullish crypto news today accelerates capital rotation into presale tokens with confirmed listings, and Pepeto with over $9 million raised and a Binance listing approaching sits directly in that path.

Is Pepeto a good investment during a market rally?

The Pepeto official website shows more than $9 million raised during fear, and a market rally only compresses the window before the listing closes the presale entry permanently