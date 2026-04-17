The CFO’s Guide to Outcome-Based IT Consulting: Why Shared Savings Is Replacing Retainer Models

A growing number of CFOs are rejecting the traditional IT consulting model — and the numbers explain why. According to industry benchmarks, enterprises spend between $150-$500 per hour on IT advisory services, often committing to six-figure retainers before seeing a single dollar of measurable impact. The deliverable is typically a report. The outcome is typically unclear.

A different model is gaining traction in IT asset management and software licensing: Shared Savings. Under this structure, the consulting firm receives no upfront payment. Instead, it earns a percentage of the verified, realized savings it delivers. If the firm finds nothing, the client pays nothing.

For finance leaders focused on EBITDA impact rather than advisory invoices, this shift represents a fundamental realignment of incentives.

The Three IT Consulting Engagement Models

1. Hourly/Retainer Model (The Traditional Approach)

How it works: The client pays a fixed hourly rate or monthly retainer for advisory services. Scope is typically defined upfront, but the deliverable is often analytical rather than operational.

The CFO’s concern: The consultant is incentivized to bill hours, not to deliver outcomes. A $500K engagement that produces a 200-page report but requires an additional $2M in internal resources to implement is a net cost, not a savings initiative.

Best for: Organizations that need a specific, bounded analysis (e.g., a compliance review) with a predictable budget line item.

2. Fixed-Fee Project Model

How it works: The client and consultant agree on a defined scope and fixed price. Common for M365 assessments, contract reviews, or audit defense engagements.

The CFO’s concern: Lower risk than hourly billing, but the fee is paid regardless of whether the analysis uncovers actionable savings. The consultant’s incentive is to deliver the project on time and on budget — not necessarily to maximize the client’s financial outcome.

Best for: Organizations with clear procurement requirements where budget predictability matters more than upside maximization.

3. Shared Savings Model (Outcome-Based)

How it works: The consulting firm conducts its analysis and implementation at $0 upfront cost to the client. Compensation is a percentage (typically 30%) of the verified, realized savings, paid only after the savings are confirmed in the client’s financials.

The CFO’s concern: Almost none. The model is inherently zero-risk for the client. If the consultant doesn’t find savings, they don’t get paid.

Best for: Organizations that suspect significant waste in their IT licensing, cloud spend, or vendor agreements — but lack the internal expertise to quantify and capture it.

Why Shared Savings Changes the Incentive Structure

The fundamental problem with retainer-based consulting is misaligned incentives. The consultant profits from engagement duration and complexity. The client profits from speed and simplicity. These objectives are in direct conflict.

Shared Savings flips this dynamic:

Factor Retainer Model Shared Savings Model Upfront cost $100K-$1M+ $0 Consultant incentive Bill more hours Find more savings Risk bearer Client Consultant Deliverable Report/recommendations Implemented savings Time to value 6-12 months 60-90 days Accountability Low (scope-based) High (outcome-based)

When the consultant only earns revenue from savings they actually deliver, the entire engagement dynamic shifts. The consultant is incentivized to move fast, dig deep, and focus exclusively on initiatives that produce measurable financial results.

Where Shared Savings Delivers the Highest ROI

The Shared Savings model works best in domains where:

Waste is hidden in complexity — Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware licensing structures are deliberately complex. CloudNuro’s 2026 SaaS Management Index found that 51% of SaaS licenses now go unused — the highest waste rate ever recorded — with the average enterprise losing approximately $18 million annually to unused or underutilized licenses. A 2025 ITAM Forum and Azul survey confirmed that 1 in 4 organizations spend more than $500,000 annually just resolving license non-compliance. The savings are verifiable — Unlike “soft” consulting outcomes (“improved alignment,” “better governance”), licensing savings show up directly in vendor invoices and can be confirmed to the penny. Implementation matters more than analysis — Many organizations already know they’re overpaying. What they lack is the expertise to renegotiate with the publisher and the operational capability to right-size their environment.

Firms like UMS, which pioneered the Shared Savings approach in IT asset management over 25 years ago, report that most enterprise engagements uncover 15-30% in addressable waste — savings that compound year-over-year across multi-year agreements.

“When we get to the CFO and say, you’re spending $10 million on this, I think I can save you $2 million — I’ll give you $1.4 million and take $600,000 — where do you want to get started?” says David Burns, UMS co-founder. “The client gave us 30%, but they got 70% of something they were never going to get.”

The “Anti-Consultant” Test for CFOs

Before engaging any IT advisory firm, CFOs should ask three questions:

1. “What happens if you find nothing?” If the answer involves any payment — a “minimum fee,” a “discovery charge,” or a “baseline retainer” — the model isn’t truly outcome-based. Genuine Shared Savings means zero payment for zero results.

2. “Will you implement, or just recommend?” A firm that only delivers a report is selling analysis, not outcomes. The value in IT cost optimization is in the implementation: renegotiating the contract, right-sizing the licenses, and defending against audit claims.

3. “Can you show me verified savings from a comparable engagement?” Case studies with specific, auditable numbers (not “up to” projections) are the gold standard. The strongest proof points come from organizations willing to be named — like UMS’s documented $800M+ in savings delivered to the City of New York over two decades of continuous engagement.

The Bottom Line

The IT consulting industry is undergoing a structural shift. As CFOs demand accountability and measurable EBITDA impact from every line item, the retainer model — where consultants are paid for effort rather than results — is increasingly difficult to justify.

Shared Savings isn’t a pricing gimmick. It’s a fundamentally different business model that transfers risk from the client to the consultant and aligns every incentive around one metric: dollars saved.

John Blasig, UMS co-founder, recalls a conversation with a former NYC deputy commissioner of finance: “Everyone comes in and says, if you spend $60 million, I’ll show you how to save $10 million. You guys are the only ones that don’t pitch a product — you pitch what we’re actually doing wrong and why.”

For CFOs evaluating their next IT optimization initiative, the question isn’t which consultant has the best pitch deck. It’s which one is willing to put their fee at risk on the outcome.

UMS (Universal Management System) is a 25+ year veteran IT consulting firm that operates on a Shared Savings model — $0 upfront, paid only from realized savings. Known for saving NYC $800M+ in IT spend, UMS specializes in M365 optimization, software audit defense, and enterprise cost reduction. Read The 30-Minute Million: CFO Guide or Why Reports Don’t Save Money.