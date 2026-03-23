The Business of Relationships in Private Capital: How Anthony Ritossa Built a Global Platform 

There is a certain kind of event that functions less like a conference and is more relationship-builder. The invitations are selective, the conversations are closed-door, and the value is measured in what happens afterwards: the follow-up calls, meetings set, and partnerships that progress from conversation to commitment.

That’s the space Anthony Ritossa has built with Global Family Office Investment Summit, a series of high-level, closed-door family office gatherings held across major cities including Dubai, Monaco, Riyad, and Miami, dedicated to accelerating change via high-level discussions and debate of actionable strategies for a better future.

The Summit has become a meeting point for family offices, investors, operators, and institutions who think long term. In a world crowded with conferences, Anthony has bet on something older and more durable: the idea that serious capital still prefers to meet face-to-face.

This past year saw clear growth. The Summit’s 24th edition in Miami (March 2025) served as a “launchpad for global collaboration,” showing the community’s global expansion. Then came Dubai, where the Summit’s 25th edition hosted over 300 global investors, family offices, and business leaders at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah on May 6-7, 2025. The focus was on the future of private wealth. Taking place in key cities, the Summit ensures a consistent standard of curation. This protects both the quality of the room and the honesty of the conversations. That consistency has helped introductions become an ongoing network. Familiar participants reconnect, relationships grow between editions, and the Summit becomes a reliable circuit, not just a single date on the calendar.

A curated table for long-term capital

Anthony has positioned the Summit’s identity around curation, filling the room with familiar faces and purposeful conversation rather than noise. And that timing makes sense: family offices have grown into a fast-expanding force in global finance, with trillions under management and rising influence across private markets. Unlike institutions, they prioritize governance, legacy, and discretion. They often take a longer view horizon and hands-on approach. Anthony’s Summit reflects this shift. It’s a curated gathering for long-term capital, where governance-minded families connect with operators and institutions in a space meant for open dialogue, not show.

Dubai is key to how this gathering operates. Anthony, born in Australia and with European roots, has made Dubai his home. He works from a DIFC base and is active in the emirate’s top business networks. He highlights Dubai’s strong infrastructure, safety, and quality of life. The UAE’s pro-business environment also attracts talent, which helps him bring global businesses to the city. Recently, Dubai has become a gateway for first-time visitors who establish regional or global headquarters, showing the Summit’s impact beyond the event itself.

Over the years, he has hosted elite family offices, business owners, sheikhs, royal families, private investment firms, sovereign wealth funds, and industry leaders from over 55 countries. This has led to investments ranging from early-stage ventures to major global corporations.

Private wealth is now more global. Offices, residency, structures, and banking relationships span many jurisdictions. This allows capital to flow toward opportunities and stability. As family offices and wealth managers diversify into new regions and markets, their focus shifts. They move away from large public events to smaller gatherings. In these intimate settings, trust can grow, and conversations can stay open. Dubai is at the heart of this shift. Wealth managers from Asia are establishing offices there as clients look for broader geographic options, reflecting a wider rebalancing in where private wealth is managed and deployed.

Family offices may come in various forms, but their rising importance shows a clear trend: private wealth is changing fast. The support systems around this wealth are becoming more professional, especially in the Middle East. As the region’s private wealth market grows, family offices are getting better at governance, allocation, and forming long-term partnerships. In this setting, Anthony’s model fits perfectly. His summit targets this new type of family office, more institutional in thinking, yet still focused on relationships.